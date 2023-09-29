Pure Gym Elgin: When will the firm open their first gym in Moray?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pure Gym Elgin: When will the firm open their first gym in Moray?

Earlier this year, we revealed Pure Gym was coming to Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Pure Gym coming soon to Elgin.
Pure Gym coming soon to Elgin.

Fitness chain PureGym has revealed when they hope to open their first gym in Moray.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Now it is understood the gym will open in December.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lay empty.

Exterior of unit 8 in Elgin Retail Park, where PureGym will open.
PureGym will open at unit 8 in Elgin Retail Park.

Bosses previously raised hopes to open their doors early next year.

The opening comes sooner than expected for fitness fans.

In June, planning officers approved the plans.

A PureGym spokeswoman previously told the Press and Journal: “We are now one step closer to bringing flexible, affordable fitness to the people of Elgin and look forward to welcoming them to join when we open later this year.”

Reaction to Pure Gym Elgin

Pure Gym coming soon to Elgin.

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Pure Gym coming to Elgin has been welcomed by locals.

Peter Duggie said: “Another heathy option in Elgin which is great news for the town.”

Others said it was “much needed” for the town.

Meanwhile Elgin Pure Gym manager Gerry Flood said: “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Elgin’s last 24 hour gym closed in 2021

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

Exterior of Anytime Fitness which closed in 2021.
Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson.

‘Elgin PureGym anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.”

The Future of Elgin

