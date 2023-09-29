Pure Gym Elgin: When will the firm open their first gym in Moray?

Fitness chain PureGym has revealed when they hope to open their first gym in Moray.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Now it is understood the gym will open in December.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lay empty.

Bosses previously raised hopes to open their doors early next year.

The opening comes sooner than expected for fitness fans.

In June, planning officers approved the plans.

A PureGym spokeswoman previously told the Press and Journal: “We are now one step closer to bringing flexible, affordable fitness to the people of Elgin and look forward to welcoming them to join when we open later this year.”

Reaction to Pure Gym Elgin

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Pure Gym coming to Elgin has been welcomed by locals.

Peter Duggie said: “Another heathy option in Elgin which is great news for the town.”

Others said it was “much needed” for the town.

Meanwhile Elgin Pure Gym manager Gerry Flood said: “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Elgin’s last 24 hour gym closed in 2021

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

‘Elgin PureGym anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.”

