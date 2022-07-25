Aberdeen closing in on deal for Notts County winger Callum Roberts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Roberts is set to join Aberdeen after the Dons agreed a fee with Notts County for the winger.

The Daily Express has reported the 25 year-old former Newcastle United youth academy player, who has played in Scotland previously with Kilmarnock, is set to undergo a medical before completing his move to Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old left-footed inverted winger, was in the final year of his contract at Notts County and is a former team-mate of Jayden Richardson, who joined the Dons earlier this month.

Roberts was one of the bright lights in the National League last season, scoring 17 goals from out wide for County.