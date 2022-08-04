Aberdeen complete signing of winger Shayden Morris on four-year deal By Danny Law August 4, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:43 pm Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris (left) in action against Rochdale. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have signed Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris on a four-year deal. The 20-year-old is the Dons’ 10th signing of the summer transfer window. Morris scored two goals in 30 appearances for League One side Fleetwood Town last season. Dons manager Jim Goodwin believes the player will add another attacking dimension to his squad. Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle. He said: “Shayden is an exciting young player, and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career. “He has a huge amount of potential, and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent. “Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team. “We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen.” ANALYSIS: What would speedy winger Shayden Morris bring to Aberdeen? Dons signings summer 2022 Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen August 4, 2022 0 Aberdeen complete signing of winger Shayden Morris on four-year deal August 4, 2022 Aberdeen closing in on Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris – and deal could be sealed before St Mirren clash August 3, 2022 0 Aberdeen transfer target Connor Ronan admits he hopes to remain at Wolves this season August 2, 2022 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues ‘no fear’ rallying cry ahead of Premiership opener at Celtic July 31, 2022 0 Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes insists winning mentality vital for rebuilt squad July 30, 2022 0 REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this summer July 29, 2022 0 Reports: Aberdeen defender David Bates’ transfer to Legia Warsaw collapses July 29, 2022 0 Legend Russell Anderson confident rebuilt Aberdeen defence can be foundation for success July 28, 2022 0 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen Aberdeen bring in Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on long-term deal Cove Rangers sign former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff on one-year deal