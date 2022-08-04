Aberdeen complete signing of winger Shayden Morris on four-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have signed Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old is the Dons’ 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

Morris scored two goals in 30 appearances for League One side Fleetwood Town last season.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin believes the player will add another attacking dimension to his squad.

He said: “Shayden is an exciting young player, and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career.

“He has a huge amount of potential, and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent.

“Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.

“We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen.”