Aberdeen confirm loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Liverpool Academy at the age of six, is Aberdeen’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Clarkson, an England under-20 international, made his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020 and went on to start a Champions League match against FC Midtjylland later that year.

The midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at his hometown club Blackburn Rovers, making seven appearances.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “As you can imagine Leighton has had a very high standard of coaching within the LFC Academy and he has already represented Liverpool at first team level in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“He is a ball playing midfielder who always makes himself available as an option for his teammates.

“He’s brave in possession and at the right times is willing to try the difficult pass which some midfielders don’t always have the ability or courage to attempt. That is something we will continue to encourage.

“We’re very grateful to Liverpool for their assistance in making this loan possible and hope they will see Aberdeen as a suitable club for some of their young prospects to continue their development in the future.”