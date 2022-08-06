Aberdeen confirm loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen confirm loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson

By Danny Law
August 6, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 11:35 am
Leighton Clarkson in action for Blackburn Rovers last season.
Leighton Clarkson in action for Blackburn Rovers last season.

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Liverpool Academy at the age of six, is Aberdeen’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Clarkson, an England under-20 international, made his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020 and went on to start a Champions League match against FC Midtjylland later that year.

The midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at his hometown club Blackburn Rovers, making seven appearances.

Leighton Clarkson in action for England U20 against Poland U20.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “As you can imagine Leighton has had a very high standard of coaching within the LFC Academy and he has already represented Liverpool at first team level in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“He is a ball playing midfielder who always makes himself available as an option for his teammates.

“He’s brave in possession and at the right times is willing to try the difficult pass which some midfielders don’t always have the ability or courage to attempt. That is something we will continue to encourage.

“We’re very grateful to Liverpool for their assistance in making this loan possible and hope they will see Aberdeen as a suitable club for some of their young prospects to continue their development in the future.”

Dons signings summer 2022

