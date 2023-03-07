Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season

By Willie Miller
March 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 11:49 am
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Aberdeen must target overtaking Hearts to secure a third place Premiership finish this season.

Under the guidance of interim boss Barry Robson, the Reds have jumped up to fifth in the table to keep alive hopes of European qualification.

However, they should aim high and try to overtake Hearts to finish third.

Hearts are currently seven points ahead of the Dons and hold a game in hand.

But there are enough games left to overtake them.

No better platform for the Dons

The Reds’ next game is at home to the Tynecastle club on Saturday, March 18.

That match offers a huge opportunity for Aberdeen to make a statement they can overhaul Hearts.

There is no better platform for the Dons to lay a major marker than beating the club currently holding third spot.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s bid for third has been damaged by their terrible away form throughout the season.

Hopefully, after the 3-1 win at Dundee United they will start securing wins on the road to boost the bid to overtake Hearts.

Obviously, one swallow does not make a summer and the victory at Tannadice was the Dons’ first away league win since October.

However, there were a real indication against Dundee United the character and commitment needed to win on the road is now present within the Dons.

It wasn’t an easy game as Jim Goodwin’s United played very well and the 3-1 score flattered Aberdeen.

Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United. Image: SNS

The Dons showed the courage, character, commitment and togetherness to get the win.

What it takes to win

It is nothing scientific, it is not about tactics or ability – getting a result away from home is mainly about character and that is what has been lacking.

That understanding of what it takes to win games away from home.

The second half against Dundee United is the first time I have witnessed that understanding and character from Aberdeen this season.

Some of the players during the January transfer window seem to have brought a change in attitude – in particular Graeme Shinnie, Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.

There needs to be an understanding that in away games it isn’t just about tactics, shape and passing the ball.

It is about dealing with difficult situations and adversity.

Aberdeen showed this at Tannadice.

Could secure third place

If they can continue that it could see the Dons secure European qualification – and a third-placed finish.

As I said, captain Shinnie has been key to bringing this new mentality to the team.

And Aberdeen supporters will be hoping Shinnie will be at Pittodrie beyond the summer.

The midfielder is only on loan from Championship Wigan Athletic until the end of the current campaign.

Whether he is at Aberdeen next season only time will tell, but he has definitely had a major impact.

Shinnie brings grit, determination and attitude

I cannot say Shinnie’s performances have been outstanding in terms of passing the ball or the finer aspects of the game.

But he has made a huge impact with the character and drive he brings.

A team needs a leader.

If you can get more than a leader great, but you certainly can’t have a team that is rudderless.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie clebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

You need a captain at the helm and that is what Shinnie is.

He brings grit, determination and an in-your-face attitude definitely required at the top level.

It has been missing for the season before Shinnie arrived, but he has put that right.

Under the guidance of interim boss Robson, the Dons have secured back-to-back wins.

However, the uncertainty over the managerial position continues.

Everything must be in place now for Aberdeen to appoint their new manager.

The spadework will have already been done for new chief executive Alan Burrows ahead of him coming into Pittodrie.

I would assume the appointment of a new manager will not be too far away.

Uncertainty is not a good thing for the club.

Aberdeen have been right not to rush into making a managerial appointment.

But now it is time to whittle down that shortlist to one candidate.

And whoever they appoint can spearhead the bid to chase down Hearts.

Throwing of smoke bombs and flares must be stamped out

Clubs must use CCTV to identify and punish people who take the potentially serious injury of players on the pitch lightly.

A smoke bomb thrown on to the field of play in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice narrowly missed Ryan Duncan.

Aberdeen must be strong in getting the message across that throwing smoke bombs and flares is not acceptable.

The club has a huge part to play in this and must find the culprits.

Is it going to take something like a player being injured to stop this?

A smoke bomb is thrown on to the pitch during Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Not just players but supporters and stewards can also be injured as well.

Players on the pitch should not be put under that threat – it is unacceptable.

The club have to take a major stance to try to stamp it out.

The culprits have to be found and hit with severe sanctions and a ban.

Hopefully, clubs, security people, Police Scotland and the SPFL can get together to ensure there is a focus on stamping this nonsense out.

There is enough technology in our game now we should be able to identify these culprits and take swift and strong action.

Aberdeen must be strong in getting the message across it is not acceptable.

It happens at Pittodrie, too, as smoke bombs and flares are thrown on to the pitch from the Red Shed.

That has to stop now.

Clubs will be watching goal hero Duk

Aberdeen striker Duk is an exciting talent and that will inevitably bring him to the attention of other clubs.

That is something that will be in Aberdeen’s business plan – to take in young players like Duk, develop them and, if they make an impact, eventually sell them on for a large fee. Then any fee the club receives can be reinvested.

Football is ultimately a business.

However, I am sure the hope for Dons fans is that Duk stays around for a while so that they can continue to enjoy watching him play.

 

He is still quite young at only 23 years old so there is still so much more potential with the Cape Verde international.

Sensational and Spectacular

Duk scored a sensational goal against Dundee United which combined his pace, power and audacious skill.

He doesn’t seem to score normal goals as they always deliver something spectacular.

Being a former defender I know when someone has the pace of Duk it is a huge challenge to cope with that.

I thought Duk struggled in the first half to cope with Dundee United’s shape.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

However, he really came to life in the second half and was a real threat.

The quality Duk brings, especially away from home, is so important.

He can get Aberdeen up the park quickly and turn defence into attack by himself.

Duk is a ball carrier who also has the calmness and quality to score goals.

He is now on 13 goals for the season with Bojan Miovski on 17 – it is a brilliant partnership.

I have enjoyed watching Duk this season as he is such a difficult player for defenders to pin down.

Duk has the skill to go with his pace.

If he can continue improving, he is going to be a huge asset for the club.

