Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson’s Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button on Robbie Neilson

Interim Dons boss Robson has led his side into third spot, prompting their struggling Euro rivals to sack their manager.

By Paul Chalk
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock

It was nice to see interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson praising ex-Dons manager Derek McInnes for helping with his development as a coach, which has helped take Barry where he is now.

Unfortunately for Derek, though, Barry got the better of his former boss and his Kilmarnock side at the first attempt – with the the Reds running out 2-0 Premiership winners at the weekend.

What stood out for me is that Duk and Bojan Miovski are now on 34 goals between them in all competitions – or 17 goals each – following the former’s double at Pittodrie against Killie, and are linking up so well.

The Dons have now jumped above Hearts into third position, while the Jambos are in turmoil and have sacked their manager Robbie Neilson.

Everything seems to be going Aberdeen’s way at the moment.

With captain Graeme Shinnie, who has been fantastic for the team, suspended against Killie, Ryan Duncan has replaced him and clearly did a fantastic job.

It was also great to see 16-year-old forward Alfie Bavidge get a few minutes at the end, as lots of managers, in that situation, won’t make a move like that.

I’ve been involved with teams where managers have taken over and they stick with the senior players all the time, but Barry is not frightened to play the young kids where he thinks they can go on and better the team.

It was incredible for Duk, who scored both goals, to open the scoring after just 16 seconds. With more than 16,000 at the game, what a way to get the fans right behind you!

Also, to keep four clean sheets in their last five matches will really please Barry.

Everything is going great for Aberdeen and I will be at Dingwall on Friday when the Dons face Ross County, looking to consolidate their grip on third place, which potentially guarantees European group stage football until Christmas.

Neilson axe was ‘trigger-happy’ move

Robbie Neilson was axed at Hearts on Sunday after their 2-0 home loss to St Mirren.

In terms of Robbie Neilson being sacked by Hearts on Sunday, it was not too long ago there was a lot of talk about it being Hearts looking like they were going to seal third place.

After five straight defeats, including the 2-0 loss against St Mirren on Saturday, they have been in freefall, but I felt Robbie had earned the right to turn their form around.

They are, after all, still just two points behind Aberdeen, which is why the news of Robbie going really surprised me.

That was a bit trigger-happy.

I have a lot of time for Robbie and these jobs at these big clubs are hard. I’ve no doubt he could have turned Hearts’ form around, but they just need that wee bit of luck.

Aberdeen are playing well, but they are also getting that luck which, when things are not going well, you don’t tend to get.

Plenty of work still ahead for Dons

Barry Robson knows, despite moving third, there’s plenty of work to do to stay there. He’s acknowledged that.

They still have Rangers to play on April 23, then they face Celtic and Rangers again and the other top-six sides after the split.

These teams are not there by chance. They have shown a level of consistency to be there.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, left, celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with team-mate Bojan Miovski.

Every game between now and the end of the season will be difficult and it will be a measure of how far they have come under Barry, having trailed Hearts by 10 points when he replaced Jim Goodwin.

Barry won’t thank me for saying this, but if they keep picking off wins game by game, it will be hard for chairman Dave Cormack not to make him the permanent manager at Pittodrie.

The fans are happy with him and we’re delighted a local boy from Inverurie is managing the football club. They will get right behind him and his staff.

Energetic Murray deserved top strike

Saturday’s 2-0 win at St Johnstone for second-bottom side Ross County was a big result.

I am delighted for striker Simon Murray, who scored after replacing the injured Eamonn Brophy.

Simon, who joined from Queen’s Park in January, has had to bide his time as manager Malky Mackay said. He’s had to be patient.

Every time I have seen the 31-year-old come off the bench, he has shown a burst of energy. The goal he scored against the Perth Saints was absolutely terrific.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring against St Johnstone.

Hopefully Eamonn’s injury isn’t too bad, although from watching the highlights, his reaction suggested he knows it was quite significant.

He looked distraught and he’s been a revelation since coming in on loan from St Mirren in January alongside big Jordan White up front.

Simon has all the attributes to be a real success for County and he richly deserved his second goal for the club at the weekend.

The result pulled Ross County to within one point of Kilmarnock, who are 10th.

Bottom team Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Hibs on Sunday means they have moved back to within two points of County, though.

St Johnstone, in ninth, are just five points in front of County now, so they won’t feel safe yet either.

As much as the top six will be an exciting finish, the battle at the bottom will be just as interesting.

Inverness all ready for Arbroath test

Caley Thistle can cut the gap on fourth-placed Ayr United to just two points if they win their game in hand on Tuesday night at home to Arbroath.

I was there on Saturday as they defeated Raith Rovers 2-0 and I like how none of the players are speaking about the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk on April 29 yet.

They know they must win all these league games to stand a chance of making the play-offs in the Championship.

They never looked in danger against Raith and some of their play was fantastic. Billy Dodds’ team have another clean sheet and were in control from the start.

It will be a hard game against Arbroath, who are seven matches unbeaten. Their tails are up – but hopefully, after three straight home wins, Caley Thistle can get another big three points.

Tags

Conversation

