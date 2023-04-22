Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Peters and Euan Spark are former team-mates who will be foes this afternoon as they chase Breedon Highland League glory with Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.

The Jags face the Hedgemen at Victoria Park in a final day showdown to crown the champions.

A win or a draw will be enough for Buckie, while only victory will do for Brechin.

Thistle striker Peters and City defender Spark played together for two seasons at Elgin City before dropping down to the Highland League this term hoping to help their sides to success.

Peters, 26, said: “I’ve always wanted to be part of teams that want to be successful.

“I think joining Buckie is probably the best move I’ve made in the last five or six years and hopefully it ends up being successful this season.

“I know Euan quite well, we’re quite good pals after playing together at Elgin.

“I also played with Jamie Bain at Forfar when we got promoted from League Two (2017). I used to travel with Jamie.

“Nathan Cooney was at Elgin for a short spell as well and Marc Scott was at Forfar.

“I’ve played with or against the majority of their players and know what they’re capable of.

“They’re very good players. It will be good to see some familiar faces, but when the whistle goes you’re not friends and I’m sure they would say the same.”

Spark, also 26, added: “I didn’t know anything about the Highland League before I came in – but what a league it is.

“It’s a credit to the league that there’s two teams up there with a point between us going into the last game, it’s unbelievable really.

“I look forward to seeing Josh, it was good playing against him the last time.

“He’ll be up for it as much as we are, he’s played in the Scottish Leagues and there’s a few of us have played with or against him.

“Josh is a good player, he’s scored a lot of goals this season and he’ll be high on confidence.

“We’re confident as well and we have strikers who can score goals so it’s set up to be some game.”

Impressive records on the line

Brechin have conceded just 16 goals in 33 league games, but Peters – who has netted 29 times this term – believes the Jags can breach the division’s best defence.

Peters said: “Brechin have been brilliant defensively but we’ve got players in the forward areas who can cause anyone problems.

“We’ve got nothing to fear and I think we’re capable of scoring goals against any team we play.

“Brechin have the best defensive record, but we’re at home, it’s a massive occasion for us and we’ve got goals throughout the team so we won’t shirk the challenge.”

Buckie also possess a formidable record. They haven’t lost a home league game since August 2019 with Spark determined to try to end that 44-match run.

Spark said: “We haven’t lost a goal against the top three yet this season. We’re as confident as anyone, we’ve lost one game this season.

“We’ve played against some big teams and done well. Fair play to Buckie with that record, but we’re ready to go for it.

“It would be massive if we could do it. It’s well-documented I’ve got a coffee shop in Brechin and every day everyone that comes to the window is asking about the games and it’s exciting.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, third-placed Brora Rangers welcome Rothes to Dudgeon Park.

Joe Malin and James Wallace are still sidelined for the Cattachs, with Colin Williamson and Martin Maclean doubts. Ben Williamson and Iain Mackenzie are missing for the Speysiders.

A point will secure fourth spot for Formartine United when local rivals Inverurie Locos visit North Lodge Park.

Kieran Adams is out for the Pitmedden side with Greg Mitchell and Garry Wood absent for the Railwaymen.

Work commitments mean Jamie Beagrie and Lewis Davidson’s miss fifth-placed Fraserburgh’s clash with Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea. Owen Paterson and Seamus McConaghy return for the Grantown Jags with Daniel Whitehorn and Connor Austin missing.

Our final fixture of the season on Saturday as we make the short trip to face Formartine United… 📆 Saturday 22nd April

🏆 Breedon Highland League

🆚 Formartine United FC

🏟 North Lodge Park, Pitmedden

⏰ 3pm Kick Off 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/b80RAMu6Oc — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) April 19, 2023

Wick Academy are without Jack Halliday, Jack Henry, Jamie Flett, Toby Macleod, James Mackintosh, Rob MacLean, Mark Macadie, Mark Munro and David Allan for Lossiemouth’s visit to Seafield Park. The Coasters could have up to eight players absent.

A win for Keith against Banks o’ Dee at Kynoch Park would secure 14th spot for the Maroons. Dee can finish 10th and are buoyed by Andy Shearer, Michael Philipson and Dean Lawrie signing contract extensions.

Deveronvale tackle Nairn County at Princess Royal Park, but will do so without Aaron Hamilton, Rogan Read and Robbie Allan. Dane Ballard, Harry Noble, Jamie Tinnock and Jay Goldie are also doubts.

Nairn are missing Andrew Greig, Dylan MacLean, Callum Maclean, Ciaran Young and Kenny McKenzie.

Rory Brown is out and Andrew Watt, James Chalmers and Kyle Gordon are doubts for Turriff United’s clash with Clachnacuddin at the Haughs. Martin MacKinnon and Kieran Chalmers are unavailable for the Lilywhites.