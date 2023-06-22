Billy Mckay could be crucial for Caley Thistle’s promotion push, says ex-striker Craig Dargo

Ex-Caley Thistle forward Craig Dargo insists keeping Billy Mckay is key for the club as they make a fresh push for promotion from the Championship.

The former Inverness striker, who bagged 32 goals in 62 games between 2005 and 2006 when the club was in the SPL, is a big admirer of the out-of-contract player.

Talks seem to have stalled between the Championship club’s board and the 34-year-old as they discuss a new contract.

Dargo, who netted in eight successive top-flight games in 2006, believes keeping Mckay at the Caledonian Stadium would delight the club’s support.

He said: “If Billy stays, it will be great for Inverness – you want your best players to stay at the club – and he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

“He has proved to be such an important player and figure for Inverness over the years. You want him to stay and spearhead the attack.

“He is always good for goals, especially in big games. I am sure the Inverness fans will be desperate to hear the news of Billy staying.

“If he wants to stay, hopefully the club can help make that happen, that’s what the fans will want to hear.”

Missing out on play-offs was ‘harsh’

The Caley Jags finished sixth last season, but had they beaten Ayr United rather than lost 2-1 on the final night of an injury-hit term, they would have reached the play-offs for the second successive season.

Dargo, who is now Partick Thistle under-18s head coach, sees no reason to suggest his old club won’t be in the title shake-up in 2024.

He said: “I know Inverness were a team people were not wanting to face in the play-offs.

“Although they ultimately didn’t make the play-offs and it might not seem like a successful season, I think Inverness did very well last season and the cup run proves that.

“To just miss out on the play-offs was really harsh, but it is good the manager Billy Dodds is trying to keep the same group together as well as trying to strengthen and add.

“It could be another successful season ahead for Inverness.

“The manager has added wisely (by signing full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour).

“I know he’s lost Robbie Deas (to Kilmarnock) and Scott Allardice (to Ross County), but I think Inverness will be there or thereabouts by the end of the season.

“It’s firstly about trying to keep the squad you have together and add to that.

“It was almost a brilliant season for Caley Thistle after reaching the Scottish Cup final and they took their promotion play-off hopes right down to the wire, to the very last game.”

‘I’d struggle to pick a league winner’

The 45-year-old, who also starred for Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock, believes the unpredictability of the second-tier, with Dundee United dropping down and Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians rising up, makes it a tough one to call.

He said: “There is always one team that can make an impact. The season before last, Arbroath were not far away from winning the title.

“Everybody can beat everybody and it shows the Championship is such a difficult league. It’s one of the hardest leagues to get out of.

“Dundee United will want to go straight back up to the Premiership straight away – they know through experience that’s not easy.

“They struggled to get back first time before, but they will be looking to do that this next season.

“I don’t think there will be much between a lot of the teams again and I’d be struggling to pick a winner.”