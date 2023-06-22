Billy Mckay could be crucial for Caley Thistle’s promotion push, says ex-striker Craig Dargo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay could be crucial for Caley Thistle’s promotion push, says ex-striker Craig Dargo

The prolific Inverness forward's future remains unclear - but former top-flight forward spells out how important he is to Billy Dodds' side.

By Paul Chalk
Craig Dargo after scoring for Caley Thistle against Rangers in 2006.
Craig Dargo after scoring for Caley Thistle against Rangers in 2006.

Ex-Caley Thistle forward Craig Dargo insists keeping Billy Mckay is key for the club as they make a fresh push for promotion from the Championship.

The former Inverness striker, who bagged 32 goals in 62 games between 2005 and 2006 when the club was in the SPL, is a big admirer of the out-of-contract player.

Talks seem to have stalled between the Championship club’s board and the 34-year-old as they discuss a new contract.

Dargo, who netted in eight successive top-flight games in 2006, believes keeping Mckay at the Caledonian Stadium would delight the club’s support.

Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay scored twice for Inverness against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semis. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

He said: “If Billy stays, it will be great for Inverness – you want your best players to stay at the club – and he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

“He has proved to be such an important player and figure for Inverness over the years. You want him to stay and spearhead the attack.

“He is always good for goals, especially in big games. I am sure the Inverness fans will be desperate to hear the news of Billy staying.

“If he wants to stay, hopefully the club can help make that happen, that’s what the fans will want to hear.”

Missing out on play-offs was ‘harsh’

The Caley Jags finished sixth last season, but had they beaten Ayr United rather than lost 2-1 on the final night of an injury-hit term, they would have reached the play-offs for the second successive season.

Dargo, who is now Partick Thistle under-18s head coach, sees no reason to suggest his old club won’t be in the title shake-up in 2024.

He said: “I know Inverness were a team people were not wanting to face in the play-offs.

“Although they ultimately didn’t make the play-offs and it might not seem like a successful season, I think Inverness did very well last season and the cup run proves that.

“To just miss out on the play-offs was really harsh, but it is good the manager Billy Dodds is trying to keep the same group together as well as trying to strengthen and add.

“It could be another successful season ahead for Inverness.

“The manager has added wisely (by signing full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour).

“I know he’s lost Robbie Deas (to Kilmarnock) and Scott Allardice (to Ross County), but I think Inverness will be there or thereabouts by the end of the season.

“It’s firstly about trying to keep the squad you have together and add to that.

“It was almost a brilliant season for Caley Thistle after reaching the Scottish Cup final and they took their promotion play-off hopes right down to the wire, to the very last game.”

‘I’d struggle to pick a league winner’

The 45-year-old, who also starred for Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock, believes the unpredictability of the second-tier, with Dundee United dropping down and Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians rising up, makes it a tough one to call.

He said: “There is always one team that can make an impact. The season before last, Arbroath were not far away from winning the title.

“Everybody can beat everybody and it shows the Championship is such a difficult league. It’s one of the hardest leagues to get out of.

“Dundee United will want to go straight back up to the Premiership straight away – they know through experience that’s not easy.

“They struggled to get back first time before, but they will be looking to do that this next season.

“I don’t think there will be much between a lot of the teams again and I’d be struggling to pick a winner.”

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…