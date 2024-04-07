Appeal for Caley Thistle fans far and wide to back trust’s new fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal for Caley Thistle fans far and wide to back trust’s new fund

Stronger Together initiative can raise trust's stake and voice within the Championship club.

By Paul Chalk
Caledonian STadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caledonian STadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle fans from around the world have been invited by the ICT Supporters’ Trust to help increase their shareholding in the club.

Around 100 fans were at the Caley Thistle Social Club on Saturday for the latest trust meeting ahead of the crucial 2-1 Championship win over Arbroath, which strengthened Inverness’ hopes of second-tier survival with four games to go.

The meeting saw the launch of the Stronger Together fund, which fans are asked to invest in, with the aim of adding to the trust’s shareholding amount within ICT, with the success of a similar scheme at Greenock Morton pointed to.

The trust currently hold 108 ordinary shares which have an enhanced voting right equalling a minimum of 10%. The trust also hold a further 13,658 ordinary shares which carry normal voting rights.

As well as having the goal of fans being at the centre of a “sustainable” football club going forward, the longer-term target is to secure a democratically-elected fans’ representative on the Caley Thistle board.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison, along with recently-appointed supporters’ liaison officer (SLO) Scott Young, were at the meeting to answer a range of questions from attendees.

Fans from at home and abroad can bolster trust’s funds

George Moodie, director 0f the ICT Supporters’ Trust, welcomed the growing link-up between the ICT boardroom and the trust.

He said: “I was delighted with the turn-out. I was delighted that the club came here to support it as well, specifically chairman Ross Morrison and the SLO Scott Young.

“We had some really good questions and really good feedback on the fund. It’s the start of a journey.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll be able to ultimately get what we’re looking for in terms of donations, but also to get the voice of the fans raised by getting ourselves sitting on the board.

“Every little helps.

“Other clubs have raised funds through folk putting in a tenner every month, for example – which is easier to do than putting £100 in.

“It would be great if our supporters could do that.

“There are Caley Thistle fans all over the world – not just in Inverness or within Scotland – who don’t get to come to games or buying season tickets.

“They get their (football) top sent out (as they buy from the club).

“This is a really good way for them to come in via the supporters’ trust and help raise the voice of the fans, as well as raising cash for the club.”

SLO’s input is welcomed by ICT trust

Caley Thistle supporters’ liaison officer (SLO) Scott Young. Image: ICTFC.

Since last year, the trust has upped the ante in terms of getting fans on board and have, in turn, found Caley Thistle seem to be listening to their views, including on the placement of singing sections, the experience of disabled supporters and an overall appeal for improved communication.

Moodie added: “We have asked from the very first fans’ meeting back in September for access to an SLO and we now have a new SLO, and it is great the supporters’ trust’s voice was being heard on that one.

“There have been other things we have been suggesting (to the club) for a long time and the club are starting to listen and to initiate.”

Inverness chairman detailed club plans to fans

ICT chairman Ross Morrison.

Meanwhile, ICT chief Morrison told fans at the meeting the club remain confident their appeal to the Scottish Government against the rejection of their battery storage farm scheme at last month’s full Highland Council meeting will be successful.

Councillors reversed a decision to give the plan the go-ahead.

The outcome is a major setback for Caley Thistle, who were set to receive millions of pounds from the £40 million project.

Morrison insisted the UK and Scottish Governments’ support for green energy must give their project at Fairways a chance of being granted by Holyrood.

Quizzed over whether the scheme not going ahead, along with potential relegation to League One, would signal part-time football at Caley Thistle, the ICT chief detailed how tough the drop would be – including in terms of player recruitment, which is already a challenge in the second-tier.

The chairman explained the club will be looking at ways to restructure their finances from June.

The club are also looking at potential investment via the sponsorship of the Caledonian Stadium’s three stands and to bolster their ground’s value as a conference and meetings venue.

  • Supporters can donate by visiting www.ictsupporterstrust.org, where they can find out more about what the ICT Supporters’ Trust stand for and join the trust for only £5.

