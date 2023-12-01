Livingston v Ross County set for ‘precautionary’ pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Livingston v Ross County set for ‘precautionary’ pitch inspection

Premiership fixture at the Tony Macaroni Arena faces a morning check as Derek Adams seeks to build on his unbeaten third stint at Staggies boss, while Highland League leaders Brechin City's game at Forres is off.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Livingston's home match against Ross County on Saturday is subject to a 9.30am inspection. Image: SNS Group

Ross County’s Premiership fixture away to Livingston on Saturday is subject to a morning pitch inspection at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It is set to be the third game inside a week for new Staggies boss Derek Adams, following a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock and a 1-0 win against St Mirren.

Those four points lifted the Dingwall team to eighth in the division, four points clear of David Martindale’s Lions.

However, sub-zero conditions in the area prompted league chiefs to call a precautionary check at 9.30am on the artificial surface.

The host club’s statement confirmed: “Following the freezing temperatures this week, the SPFL have requested a pitch inspection at 9.30am tomorrow morning ahead of our cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.”

Adams left League Two side Morecambe recently to become the Highland club’s manager for the third time, replacing Malky Mackay, who was sacked as the team dropped level bottom with Livi.

Meanwhile, following a Friday pitch inspection, the Highland League fixture at Mosset Park between Forres Mechanics and leaders Brechin City has been postponed.

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says Ross County squad is bigger than he would normally assemble
Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White determined to profit from Ross County's upcoming fixtures
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Three talking points following Derek Adams' first two matches back in charge at Ross…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren
Ross County celebrate following Jordan White's winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County move up to eighth in Premiership after Jordan White's late goal secures…
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Yan Dhanda believes Ross County are better than Premiership position suggests
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County fan view: No goals but signs of changes from day one
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County's start under new boss Derek Adams