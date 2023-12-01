Livingston v Ross County set for ‘precautionary’ pitch inspection

Ross County’s Premiership fixture away to Livingston on Saturday is subject to a morning pitch inspection at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It is set to be the third game inside a week for new Staggies boss Derek Adams, following a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock and a 1-0 win against St Mirren.

Those four points lifted the Dingwall team to eighth in the division, four points clear of David Martindale’s Lions.

However, sub-zero conditions in the area prompted league chiefs to call a precautionary check at 9.30am on the artificial surface.

The host club’s statement confirmed: “Following the freezing temperatures this week, the SPFL have requested a pitch inspection at 9.30am tomorrow morning ahead of our cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.”

There will be a precautionary pitch inspection at 9:30AM tomorrow ahead of our trip to @LiviFCOfficial. pic.twitter.com/Ki2Hqle1Cs — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 1, 2023

Adams left League Two side Morecambe recently to become the Highland club’s manager for the third time, replacing Malky Mackay, who was sacked as the team dropped level bottom with Livi.

Meanwhile, following a Friday pitch inspection, the Highland League fixture at Mosset Park between Forres Mechanics and leaders Brechin City has been postponed.