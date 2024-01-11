Check out all the biggest shows coming to P&J Live in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Check out all the biggest shows coming to P&J Live in 2024

This year audiences can enjoy West End musicals, sporting delights, strong stand-up and a range of music from some household names.

Les Misérables is one of the shows appearing in P&J Live this year.
The Aberdeen venue is set to host Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular in October. Image: Johan-Persson.
By Lottie Hood

An exciting and diverse range of events, championships and shows are coming to the P&J Live this year.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said 2024 is looking to be an even stronger year than 2023.

While she said Aberdeen can sometimes be a tough sell for promoters, the passionate venue staff and the north-east’s love of a good night out is attracting attention and keeps people coming back.

Meeting Busted after their show in September last year, Louise said: “They were just buzzing after the show and they were delighted with the crowd.

The audience at the Busted concert in September last year at The P&J Live.
Busted were buzzing after performing in September last year at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They loved the Aberdeen audience. I mean it was about 7,000 people but it felt like about 17,000 people. The noise everyone made was brilliant and that goes a long long way.”

A broad range of big shows and events in 2024

Clubland, tribute bands and Bongo’s Bingo nights have proven to be in popular demand in Aberdeen but it also appears the north-east enjoy a good chuckle.

“The Aberdeen public really have backed comedy,” Louise added. “So that’s a real positive for us.”

Louise Stewart P&J Live head of entertainment in front of an empty auditorium.
Louise Stewart head of entertainment. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

With the possibility of more comedy being announced in 2024, Louise said there is also a fantastic range of exciting upcoming events such as Les Miserables, Girls Aloud and Pete Tong.

“For us, it’s really about having a diverse range of content in the venue,” she added. “To go from something like Les Mis to Pete Tong, Ibiza Classics, I don’t think it gets much more different to that.”

Here are some of the biggest shows coming to P&J Live this year:

Arenacross British Championship

Arenacross in 2023
Arenacross is returning to P&J Live for another year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

First flying to Aberdeen in January 2023, the indoor freestyle and Motocross racing championship is back for two days starting Friday January 26. Promising “frenzied” entertainment, the action-packed event with incredible stunts – sometimes 60ft in the air – and racing madness, the one-of-a-kind event showcases the best in the sport.

You Me At Six

Announcing their first show at the venue, English rock band You Me At Six will be playing from their latest album Truth Decay on Thursday February 15. The band will be playing in the venue’s more intimate Hall C alongside special guests Deaf Havana.

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey
Comedian Bill Bailey. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock.

February 15 is promising to be a big day with stand-up comedian Bill Bailey also set to take to the stage at P&J Live. A regular visitor to the north-east, Bailey is back with his new tour Thoughtifier exploring the murky and quirky depths of the human mind with a “magical, musical mystery tour”.

Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters at AECC (Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre)
One of the Harlem Globetrotters Kris “Hi-Lite” at AECC (Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre) in 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Also returning to Aberdeen for the first time since 2017, the world-famous and much beloved basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters are back. Returning with better than ever artful and unparalleled skills (even better than scoring a hoop from the AECC tower), the team will be doing what they do best on February 16, spreading the joy and beating the Washington Generals.

Comic Con

Laura Boyle from Fife with Mandy Williamson and Ruairidh Boyleat Comic Con at P&J Live.
Comic Con has fast become a popular event at P&J Live. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Thousands of fans dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars is becoming a familiar sight in Aberdeen. The ever-popular Comic Con Scotland (NE) has been a successful event since its launch at P&J Live in 2022. To mark that, this year from March 23 to 24, it will be hosted in the P&J arena allowing more space for attractions, prop builds and exciting celebrity guests.

Premier League Darts

Michael van Gerwen fisting pumping with crowds behind him at P&J Live.
Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen is once again playing host to the popular Premier League Darts on Thursday May 2. Expected to be a night of spectacular skills and sharp competition, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will be defending his title against rivals in a heated battle.

Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre on a pink background for his new tour.
Michael McIntyre is back in Aberdeen in May. Image: P&J Live.

Box-office breaker of records funnyman Michael McIntyre is taking over P&J Live for not one but two nights due to popular demand. The comedian and TV host is a familiar figure in many households across the UK and is back in Aberdeen on May 15 and 16 with his Magnificent World Tour.

The Girls Aloud Show

Girls Aloud poster image for their new tour.
The girl band said the tour is in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding who died aged 39 in 2021. Image: P&J Live.

Last in the city in 2007, the noughties girl band Girls Aloud are returning with Something New for their huge arena tour. Jumping back into the music scene for their 21st music anniversary, the group will stop at P&J Live on Tuesday June 4 for a night of cast-iron classics.

Bluey’s Big Play

Bluey's Big Play poster
The well-loved TV Show is being brought to the stage. Image: P&J Live.

The brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s TV show Bluey is putting on six shows of family entertainment and fun from Thursday July 18 to Saturday July 20. Featuring all-new created puppets this is Bluey brought to life as it has never been seen.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan in black and white resting his chin on his left hand and smiling. He is coming to P&J Live in 2024.
Niall Horan will be delighting north-east fans in August. Image: Zackery Michael

Irish superstar and former One Direction member Niall Horan is arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday August 31 performing songs from his three solo albums including his recent UK No. 1 album The Show.

Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular will be coming to P&J Live in Aberdeen.
The production is booked for five concert dates. Image: Johan-Persson.

Embarking on a world tour spanning 15 countries, Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular is bringing the beloved West End show to an even larger stage. The musical will feature more than 65 cast and orchestra members and has announced five concert dates at P&J Live from October 17 to 20.

Peter Tong Presents Ibiza Classics 2024

Pete Tong with Annie Mac
Nothing says Christmas time like Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics. Image: Shutterstock.

Broadcaster, DJ and global dance music figure, Pete Tong, is bringing his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics to the north-east. For one night only on his UK tour on Wednesday December 4, audiences will get to dance the evening away to a showcase of reimagined classic house tracks featuring a set of special guest DJs and singers.

More from What's On

Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen
A roller disco awaits. Image: Shutterstock
5 things to do this weekend: New Year's Ceilidh and Breakfast Club
Spectre Aberdeen will be an incredible light show - Affinty by Amigo and Amigo.
What to expect from Spectra 2024 as the spectacular Aberdeen event celebrates ten years
Ring in the new year in style. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye
Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers. Image: Gemma Laming
5 things to do this weekend: Bay City Rollers in Aberdeen and Inverness candlelit…
The Bon Accord Silver Band are returning for their Christmas Carol Concert. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa's Grotto
Cascada at MacMoray 2023
Cascada returning to Elgin for MacMoray Summer Special after being voted fan favourites
Jurassic Live features the UK's most realistic dinosaurs.
Jurassic Live to stomp back into P&J Live next year
The 2023 Granite Noir festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2024 Aberdeen crime-writing festival
Granite Noir in a previous year with four speakers for a Q&A on stage in Aberdeen.
Granite Noir short story competition launched to 'unearth' and celebrate north-east talent

Conversation