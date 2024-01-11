Check out all the biggest shows coming to P&J Live in 2024

An exciting and diverse range of events, championships and shows are coming to the P&J Live this year.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said 2024 is looking to be an even stronger year than 2023.

While she said Aberdeen can sometimes be a tough sell for promoters, the passionate venue staff and the north-east’s love of a good night out is attracting attention and keeps people coming back.

Meeting Busted after their show in September last year, Louise said: “They were just buzzing after the show and they were delighted with the crowd.

“They loved the Aberdeen audience. I mean it was about 7,000 people but it felt like about 17,000 people. The noise everyone made was brilliant and that goes a long long way.”

A broad range of big shows and events in 2024

Clubland, tribute bands and Bongo’s Bingo nights have proven to be in popular demand in Aberdeen but it also appears the north-east enjoy a good chuckle.

“The Aberdeen public really have backed comedy,” Louise added. “So that’s a real positive for us.”

With the possibility of more comedy being announced in 2024, Louise said there is also a fantastic range of exciting upcoming events such as Les Miserables, Girls Aloud and Pete Tong.

“For us, it’s really about having a diverse range of content in the venue,” she added. “To go from something like Les Mis to Pete Tong, Ibiza Classics, I don’t think it gets much more different to that.”

Here are some of the biggest shows coming to P&J Live this year:

Arenacross British Championship

First flying to Aberdeen in January 2023, the indoor freestyle and Motocross racing championship is back for two days starting Friday January 26. Promising “frenzied” entertainment, the action-packed event with incredible stunts – sometimes 60ft in the air – and racing madness, the one-of-a-kind event showcases the best in the sport.

You Me At Six

Announcing their first show at the venue, English rock band You Me At Six will be playing from their latest album Truth Decay on Thursday February 15. The band will be playing in the venue’s more intimate Hall C alongside special guests Deaf Havana.

Bill Bailey

February 15 is promising to be a big day with stand-up comedian Bill Bailey also set to take to the stage at P&J Live. A regular visitor to the north-east, Bailey is back with his new tour Thoughtifier exploring the murky and quirky depths of the human mind with a “magical, musical mystery tour”.

Harlem Globetrotters

Also returning to Aberdeen for the first time since 2017, the world-famous and much beloved basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters are back. Returning with better than ever artful and unparalleled skills (even better than scoring a hoop from the AECC tower), the team will be doing what they do best on February 16, spreading the joy and beating the Washington Generals.

Comic Con

Thousands of fans dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars is becoming a familiar sight in Aberdeen. The ever-popular Comic Con Scotland (NE) has been a successful event since its launch at P&J Live in 2022. To mark that, this year from March 23 to 24, it will be hosted in the P&J arena allowing more space for attractions, prop builds and exciting celebrity guests.

Premier League Darts

Aberdeen is once again playing host to the popular Premier League Darts on Thursday May 2. Expected to be a night of spectacular skills and sharp competition, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will be defending his title against rivals in a heated battle.

Michael McIntyre

Box-office breaker of records funnyman Michael McIntyre is taking over P&J Live for not one but two nights due to popular demand. The comedian and TV host is a familiar figure in many households across the UK and is back in Aberdeen on May 15 and 16 with his Magnificent World Tour.

The Girls Aloud Show

Last in the city in 2007, the noughties girl band Girls Aloud are returning with Something New for their huge arena tour. Jumping back into the music scene for their 21st music anniversary, the group will stop at P&J Live on Tuesday June 4 for a night of cast-iron classics.

Bluey’s Big Play

The brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s TV show Bluey is putting on six shows of family entertainment and fun from Thursday July 18 to Saturday July 20. Featuring all-new created puppets this is Bluey brought to life as it has never been seen.

Niall Horan

Irish superstar and former One Direction member Niall Horan is arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday August 31 performing songs from his three solo albums including his recent UK No. 1 album The Show.

Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular

Embarking on a world tour spanning 15 countries, Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular is bringing the beloved West End show to an even larger stage. The musical will feature more than 65 cast and orchestra members and has announced five concert dates at P&J Live from October 17 to 20.

Peter Tong Presents Ibiza Classics 2024

Broadcaster, DJ and global dance music figure, Pete Tong, is bringing his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics to the north-east. For one night only on his UK tour on Wednesday December 4, audiences will get to dance the evening away to a showcase of reimagined classic house tracks featuring a set of special guest DJs and singers.