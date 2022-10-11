Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been approved for a cafe in a Banff pub made famous by 80s comedy Local Hero.

The Ship Inn faced destruction less than a year ago as proposals were lodged to convert the whole building into flats.

But Aberdeenshire Council refused the plans, saving the north-east town’s piece of Hollywood heritage.

Owner George Wood later came back with refreshed hopes for his conversion of the Deveronside premises.

Now approved, the boat-shaped bar which served as the fictional Macaskill Arms in the 1983 movie will be preserved as a cafe.

Only the lounge – which did not make it onto the silver screen – will be turned into a two-bedroom flat.

What had been proposed for Banff’s famous Ship Inn?

Plans show the new cafe could have space for up to nine tables, providing seating for 20 customers.

Meanwhile, the flat will have two bedrooms, a shower room, living area and kitchen.

The property, including a four-bed maisonette and the former pub, is listed for sale for around £195,000.

The Ship Inn closed in 2021 and was put on the market last month.

Support for the Ship Inn’s new lease of life in Banff

One resident voiced his support for the conversion.

Adam Duncan said the proposal would prevent the area from becoming “a series of boarded properties that deter tourists from visiting”.

There were no public objections to these latest plans, after the previous proposals prompted pleas to save the famous pub.

Council planners backed the latest plans too.

They said it would not have an impact on the character of the C-listed, 18th Century building.

It is news likely to please movie buffs, who have made pilgrimages to Banff to visit ever since the film’s release.

Previous plan for two flats thrown out

The cafe proposal came after Mr Wood’s plan to turn the famous bar into two flats was refused by councillors back in January.

They argued that the building promoted local history as well Deveronside’s links with the famous film.

Beforehand, star of the film Denis Lawson spoke out spoke out against the unsuccessful flat plans.

He was joined by film critic Mark Kermode and his radio show co-host Simon Mayo in objecting to the loss of heritage in the area.