‘An emergency measure’: Urgent plans to resume work at blaze-hit Altens recycling plant approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency plans to resume some work at Aberdeen’s blaze-hit Altens recycling plant have been approved.

The fire, which bosses revealed could have been sparked by an electric toothbrush, left the coastal facility a blackened wreck.

Recycling firm Suez has confirmed parts of the building will have to be demolished as a result.

Since the July blaze, tonnes of waste from Aberdeen has been taken outwith the city to be sorted – and then to the north-east of England to be recycled.

Our drone footage shows the extent of the damage:

Now, Aberdeen City Council has rubber-stamped urgent plans for a new building to help cope with the upheaval.

Hannah Elliott, assistant planning manager for Suez, explained the need for the temporary facility as an “emergency response”.

It is estimated to operate for 18 months while the original complex is rebuilt.

How big will replacement Altens recycling centre be?

Built in the yard beside the main building, it will be just a fraction of its size at 25m by 24m.

It will be almost 11m tall.

Why is it needed?

Since the fire, bin lorries have been emptying waste at a site south of Aberdeen before it gets taken all the way to Hartlepool to be recycled.

Suez says this is “clearly not ideal” but means that recycling “can continue while Altens is demolished and reinstated”.

The newly approved temporary Altens centre will process up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of dry mixed recycling.

The main difference from its larger neighbour is that material won’t actually be recycled there, nor any fuel derived from it.

Though Suez will be able to “process” waste at the temporary unit, it will still need to be taken elsewhere “for recycling and disposal”.

So what difference will it make?

The temporary structure will mean vehicles can tip out their waste without leaving Aberdeen.

Material will then be “bulked” there, prior to being taken away in lorries.

It will reduce the time and mileage currently being lost by taking rubbish south of Aberdeen to be bulked.

Why is it needed?

Suez says the fire “became uncontrollable” as it spread through the plant over days in July.

The French firm adds: “A number of initial structural surveys on the buildings and processing equipment have identified that the bulk of the facility is damaged beyond repair.”

That means a wait of 18-24 months before it can be used again.

This video shows how the inside of the building has been left:

Will it take long to build?

Suez indicates the temporary structure will be relatively straightforward to erect and dismantle.

A galvanised steel framework will be formed, with polyester fabric “stretched over” it.

The council has now granted permission for the development, up until October 2024.

It comes just days after it emerged that non-recyclable rubbish which should be headed for Aberdeen’s new incinerator will be carted elsewhere as the facility is far from finished.

Are you pleased to see the replacement plans approved? Let us know in our comments section below

However, work on the £150 million Ness Energy Project facility at East Tullos remains ongoing.

You can see the plans for the replacement Altens recycling centre here.