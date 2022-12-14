Silence on Dons stadium cash snub as council progresses Aberdeen beach masterplan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen councillors have voted to push ahead with a major reinvention of the city’s beach.

The path has been cleared for preparatory work designed to breathe new life into the tired seafront as a result of talks today.

But there was one very large elephant in the council chambers – with elected members ignoring the most contentious aspect of the £150 million scheme.

As councillors of all parties, today rubber-stamped the plans – which include saving space for a new Aberdeen FC stadium – there was no mention of how it will be paid for.

It follows accusations from Dons chiefs that council leaders were “missing the point” when refusing to help fund its construction.

Was there any mention of the new ground at all?

The only time the new stadium got brought up in the important full council meeting was when raised by Lower Deeside Tory councillor Duncan Massey.

Mr Massey referenced reports that a majority of 55% of people consulted by the council were in favour of the beach plan as a whole.

But he asked whether respondents would have been quite so keen if the plans didn’t include the Dons stadium.

Officers could only tell him that such a question “was not specifically asked”, so they could not answer.

So what was agreed?

The decision at today’s meeting has paved the way for the first phase of preparatory work for the initial phase of the beach revamp.

That will include work on an urban park, events arena, cycle lanes and new landscaping and structures on Broadhill.

Top officers have also been given the go-ahead to compile a business case, which will be brought back to the council in August.

Is new stadium now down to the Dons?

Council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill have both previously vowed not to put any public money into the ground.

There followed rumours that members of Mr Nicoll’s own SNP group privately opposed his position.

But it was backed in the papers agreed at today’s meeting, with top officials saying the ground would be “dependent” on Aberdeen FC paying for it.

Ultimately Labour and Tory councillors (who brought the idea of the seaside revamp to the club two years ago) sat by silently as the stance was cemented.

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton later told us he was not closing the door on providing funding.

He said he remains open to the idea where it comes to forming a new public leisure centre or similar facility with “mutual benefits”.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement immediately after the vote went through…

Despite repeated calls for the council to confirm it will be investing in the new stadium, tipped to cost at least £80m, he declined to address the apparent snub.

‘The stadium is not just about Aberdeen FC’

Mr Cormack simply stressed he “remains committed” to working with the authority, and once again highlighted the benefits a new “community stadium” could provide.

He added: “If Aberdeen is to compete for the people and investment in order to thrive and prosper, we must have bold, ambitious projects that provide the amenities and facilities which will entice people to come here to work, live and play.

“The stadium at the beach is not simply about a home for Aberdeen FC, instead it’s a genuine community asset.”