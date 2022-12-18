Calls for improved lighting at Aberdeen Beach with ‘lessons to be learned’ from drowning tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made for new lighting along Aberdeen Beach as part of multi-million-pound seaside improvements.

The safety plea comes two months after a 33-year-old man died by venturing into the sea after his dog.

Coastguards, paramedics and police were scrambled to the pitch black scene on the evening of November 1, but the man was pronounced dead after being recovered from the water.

Following the incident, concerns arose that extra lighting could have made a difference to immediate rescue attempts.

Now, as Aberdeen City Council plots a major revamp of the seafront, there are calls for planners to add new lighting to areas often left bathed in darkness.

Local councillor Sandra Macdonald recently visited the beach with staff in the wake of the tragedy.

‘We have to learn lessons from tragic events’

The Labour member told us: “Somebody approached me following the latest fatality, asking me to look into possible improvements that could be made.

“One of the concerns was about the lack of lighting,

“We have to learn whatever lessons we can from tragic events on the city’s beachfront.”

She added: “The issues primarily concerned the lack of lighting making it harder to break the seal and pull out a life-ring.

“It was felt at the time it was difficult to get it out, with it being dark and cold – and people being in panic.

“I’m not sure it would have made a difference in this case, it was the most awful tragedy, but it highlighted an issue.

It’s all about getting to people quickly in these situations, the sea can be so powerful.”

Could Aberdeen beach lighting be added to masterplan?

On Wednesday, councillors voted to push ahead with major regeneration works at the seafront.

The first phase will involve new parks being created, along with landscaping at Broadhill.

Presently the lighting along the beach stretches only from the Beach Ballroom to the nearby Burger King.

But as the mammoth project moves forward Mrs Macdonald wants the authority to do more to brighten up the seaside, ideally all the way along to Fittie.

The George Street and Harbour councillor said: “I do think there’s bigger questions around lighting.

“If we are looking at bringing more people to the beach, while making it more accessible and safe, then lighting should be part of that.”

Lighting could encourage more visitors to Aberdeen Beach

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart also brought up the lighting issue in the recent meeting.

Mrs Stewart suggested some of the £150m budget for the overall revamp should be invested in added lights.

She argued this would make the seafront a place “where everybody would want to go to” regardless of their age.

Chief commercial officer Craig Innes confirmed that “enhanced lighting” was one of the “main themes” raised during a recent public consultation on the plans.

He said the issue would form part of a business case being prepared on the costly overhaul.

Do you think Aberdeen Beach needs better lighting? Let us know in our comments section below

Council should ‘explore new technologies’ to keep costs down

Mrs Macdonald is pragmatic though, realising the matter could all come down to money.

However, she believes every avenue should be explored.

She added: “I get that it is all about cost, and lighting would be very expensive.

“But the opportunity to use new technologies rather than conventional street lighting should be explored, allowing lights on demand rather than being on all the time.

“We owe it to residents and visitors to make the whole beachfront as safe, inclusive and accessible as possible.

“There are solutions out there…”