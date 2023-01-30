Cala Homes unveils plans to build 117 new homes in Newmachar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National homebuilder Cala Homes has unveiled plans to build 117 new houses on the outskirts of Newmachar.

The firm has lodged an application with Aberdeenshire Council for 93 homes and 24 flats on ground at Corseduick Road.

The site lies next to the Newmachar United Juniors Football Club grounds.

It also sits across from the Barclay Grange housing development that was completed by Barratt Homes in 2015.

A public drop-in event was held in the village in November to give local residents the chance to view the new proposal and give their feedback.

The application comes as the developer recently announced its plans to build more than 200 homes across Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Newmachar site to be ‘fully electric’

The development would be made up of 22 flats, 25 semi-detached or terraced properties, and 70 detached homes.

Cala’s proposal features a mix of two to five-bedroom houses, while the flats would have either one or two bedrooms.

The two blocks of flats will be three storeys in height and located to the northeast of the development.

It has been proposed that 25% of the development will be affordable to meet the policy set by Aberdeenshire Council.

Meanwhile, open spaces will also feature in the site for residents to meet and enjoy and a play area has been proposed for youngsters.

The site will be fully electric with the homes expected to use air-source heat pumps and solar panels, while each detached house will have an electric vehicle charging point.

‘Right development in the right place’

Cala Homes said the mix of house types would be affordable and private to “create a diverse and inclusive community”.

The developer also said they were chosen to meet local demand while affordable housing was created following engagement with housing partners.

In a planning statement, agents Ryden argued the proposal was “inherently sustainable, promotes active travel and is clearly the right development in the right place”.

It also said the plan “offers a broad range of house types, catering to a range of circumstances, designed to the highest standards, finish and energy efficiency”.

You can view the planning documents here.