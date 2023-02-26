Where are Aberdeen’s city wardens? Figures show squads have halved since 2013 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where are Aberdeen’s city wardens? Figures show squads have halved since 2013 

By Alastair Gossip
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
City wardens out on patrol in Summer Street in Aberdeen in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
City wardens out on patrol in Summer Street in Aberdeen in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s squad of city wardens has halved in size over the last decade, slumping in 2022.

Tasked with keeping the city “moving, clean and safe”, full-time-equivalent (FTE) hours have plummeted since 2013.

New figures, seen exclusively by The Press And Journal, have revealed the scale of the diminution of the team patrolling the streets.

Anti-social behaviour issues in Aberdeen city centre

And they come as safety concerns are raised over anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen city centre.

Last month, The P&J captured footage of new safety lighting in the refurbished Union Terrace Gardens being used to stage teenage fights.

Police have advised city chiefs that they want CCTV fitted in the Victorian park “at the soonest” to combat this.

Police and city wardens worked together to tackle anti-social behaviour in 2016. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Police and city wardens worked together to tackle anti-social behaviour in 2016. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council won’t publicly commit to a date to have the cameras fitted.

But force insiders have pointed to the lack of city wardens as an additional strain on bobbies pounding the beat along the Granite Mile.

Officially, a police spokesman declined to comment.

Aberdeen city warden numbers are ‘clearly an area for action’

The city wardens team was staffed for 75 hours a week in 2013, according to Aberdeen City Council estimates we’ve seen.

By last year, cover had been slashed to 37.4 hours a week. It has risen in 2023 to 39.4 FTE.

Lib Dem Martin Greig speaks to community wardens - a forerunner to the city wardens - in Torry in 2004. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Lib Dem Martin Greig speaks to community wardens – a forerunner to the city wardens – in Torry in 2004. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.

Communities committee member Martin Greig told The P&J the falling warden figures were “clearly an area for action”.

His Liberal Democrat group jointly leads the council with the SNP after spending a decade in opposition until 2022.

The Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Hazlehead councillor said: “Wardens were introduced to make city streets safer and cleaner places for everyone.

“They have an important role to contribute in looking after the interests of all residents.

“It is regrettable to see the steady reduction in numbers over the past ten years. Staffing levels should have been maintained instead of letting them fall so heavily.

“It usually takes time to build professional teams back up after long periods of decline.”

City wardens fell as Aberdeen City Council cut costs

Since 2017, Aberdeen City Council bosses have been working to reorganise the local authority, in a bid to save £125 million.

Hundreds of jobs were cut in the process.

And by September 2018, that cost-cutting had hit the city wardens’ unit.

Formed in 2009, the team combined the council’s parking, environment, and community wardens.

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett hit out at the Scottish Government for diminishing the powers available to city wardens - as numbers plummeted over the decade his party was in charge of the council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett hit out at the Scottish Government for diminishing the powers available to city wardens – as numbers plummeted over the decade his party was in charge of the council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett’s group led the council throughout the decline in city warden numbers.

He served as council leader between 2012 and 2014.

Mr Crockett told us: “The decline does not tell the whole story as city wardens’ powers have been diminished by the SNP Scottish Government over the years. Their effectiveness to tackle anti-social problems lies with Police Scotland rather than the wardens now.

“Aberdeen Labour, through leading on Community Planning Aberdeen, introduced initiatives in Torry and other places to tackle, head-on, dog fouling. This was in the main successful.

“For years we have asked the Scottish Government to increase the power of city wardens to give them the real presence within our communities. Unfortunately those powers have never materialised.”

The Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor said motorists parking on pavements was the city wardens’ “biggest headache”.

The Scottish Government launched a consultation on toughening the law around that issue in 2017. “We are still waiting,” Mr Crockett added.

More council cuts on the cards in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council has this year relaunched its cost-cutting project – dubbed target operating model 1.2 (Tom1.2).

City wardens Derek Quinn and George Chambers featured in the ITV series 'The Inspectors Are Coming'. Here they are in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen in 2016. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
City wardens Derek Quinn and George Chambers featured in the ITV series ‘The Inspectors Are Coming’. Here they are in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen in 2016. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It comes as the local authority’s accountants forecast the need to save another £134m by April 2028.

As much as £40m of those potential cuts could hit the city’s wage bill.

Councillors will meet on Wednesday to set their budget, needing to cut around £50m from year-on-year spending.

The future of Aberdeen

