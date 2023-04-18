Lights, camera, action! Affordable housing deal struck for flats above former Union Street picture house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lights, camera, action! Affordable housing deal struck for flats above former Union Street picture house

Housing association Hillcrest Homes has signed a deal with Cater Homes for 15 flats in Aberdeen city centre in a boost to regeneration efforts.

By Alastair Gossip
181 Union Street: Then and now. Plans to build flats in the upper floors of the former Gaumont Cinema on Union Street have taken a big stride forward. Image: DC Thomson.
181 Union Street: Then and now. Plans to build flats in the upper floors of the former Gaumont Cinema on Union Street have taken a big stride forward. Image: DC Thomson.

Empty Union Street offices – once a packed-out Aberdeen picture house – are to be converted into 15 affordable homes.

Developer Cater Homes has struck a deal with Hillcrest Homes to breathe fresh life into 181 Union Street.

And the builder has revealed there are further plans to add its city centre portfolio in the months ahead.

Planning permission and consents were gained for 181 Union Street last autumn, after months of wrangling over the listed building’s future.

The entrance to the unloved 181 Union Street. The former NHS Grampian office and virtual golfing centre above the Coral betting shop and Merkur Slots premises are to be converted into flats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
The entrance to the unloved 181 Union Street. The former NHS Grampian office and virtual golfing centre above the Coral betting shop and Merkur Slots premises are to be converted into flats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

But Aberdeen-based Cater’s latest partnership with one of the country’s largest housing associations will come as a welcome boost to those tasked with getting more people living on the Granite Mile.

The Our Union Street coalition recently revealed more than 4,000 crowdsourced ideas to turn around the fortunes of the city’s main thoroughfare – including getting more people living there.

But bringing more of the empty offices of the upper storeys back into use as flats lining Union Street has been a long-term aspiration for city planners.

Hillcrest will landlord the 15 flats, adding to the association’s housing stock.

Gone With The Windows: Former Union Street cinema to become affordable homes

In recent years, the premises have been used as offices for the NHS and space for virtual golfing firm Golfscape.

But it housed the Gaumont cinema – also known as the Picture House – up until the 1970s.

Upstairs, where the flats are to be built, was a gallery in the 1950s.

Can affordable housing above the former Gaumont picture house in Union Street help bring the crowds back? A busier Granite Mile in 1969 with the Gaumont cinema, C&A and McMillan's in view. Image: DC Thomson.
Can affordable housing above the former Gaumont picture house in Union Street help bring the crowds back? A busier Granite Mile in 1969 with the Gaumont cinema, C&A and McMillan's in view. Image: DC Thomson.

Downstairs, Merkur Slots opened in the former Ponden Homes premises last April.

Now it will be hoped its Hollywood transformation, including new windows and roof lighting, will help turn the tide on Union Street’s decline.

Project manager Ewan Gibson said Cater Homes was “delighted” to have agreed the design and build contract.

He added: “When we bought the site two years ago, we were excited by the opportunity to breathe life back into the building on Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, a street which has rightly been in the limelight recently.

“We are looking forward to working with Hillcrest on our second development in Aberdeen.”

‘An exciting time for the city centre’

The two have teamed up on the transformation of the former Scottaspress printworks in Maberly Street.

Another joint project at a former Dundee job centre takes their running total to 83 homes built with the housing association.

Flats are to be built by Cater in the boarded up floors above Santander bank in Union Street too. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Flats are to be built by Cater in the boarded up floors above Santander bank in Union Street too. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

Back in Aberdeen, Cater Homes is also working on the conversion of next door 173 Union Street into 17 flats, above the Santander bank.

Mr Gibson added: “It is great to be a part of what I believe can be an exciting time for the city centre, we are proud that our projects will help bring much needed footfall back into the area.”

His firm has been active in the Aberdeen property market in recent years, recently snapping up the former Health and Safety Executive base Lord Cullen House.

Similar housing plans are also in the works for the “eyesore” Atholl House office block in Guild Street.

Queues snaked all the way from the Gaumont Cinema - soon to be flats - onto Crown Street and all the way down Windmill Brae for the opening of Hitchcock's Psycho in October 1960. Image: DC Thomson.
Queues snaked all the way from the Gaumont Cinema – soon to be flats – onto Crown Street and all the way down Windmill Brae for the opening of Hitchcock's Psycho in October 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Gibson confirmed Cater “has eyes” on another prominent city centre property, with hopes of a further boon to regeneration efforts.

The future of Aberdeen

