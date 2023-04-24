No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met with support

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to bring a marquee back to an Aberdeen park have been praised as an opportunity to bring “vibrancy” and life to the west end.

No 10 Bar and Restaurant owners, the McGinty Group, submitted a planning application for a temporary pop-up marquee in Queen’s Terrace Gardens.

During the pandemic, the hospitality group struck a deal with Aberdeen City Council to open the alfresco dining space in the public garden as a way to work around the tough restrictions.

Bosses tried to bring the controversial marquee back to the west end park last year but were left “furious” when the plans were rejected.

But now, the most recent application has received more than 240 comments supporting the plans to bring back the Botanic Garden in time for summer, and only 10 objections.

Supporters have shared their thoughts on the plans, with many hoping it could bring life to the west end and more people to the city centre.

Allan Henderson, director at McGinty’s Group, shared the company’s plans with community councillors last month.

He explained the marquee would be smaller than the previous one, and will only take up less than 5% of the green space.

Turf wars over marquee

Without a garden of its own, No 10 has no other place for guests to sit outside. Mr Henderson believes his business suffers because of this.

Some people have said that the area of Queen’s Terrace Gardens is not being used as it stands and welcome the plans, hoping it will transform the “unused” land during the summer months.

Olivia Henningan wrote: “I am in support of the planning and application of No 10 Botanic Gardens. This is an asset to the city and [will] make use of the space which isn’t used.”

Alan Vass agreed and wrote: “[It] uses up a small area of the gardens. Enhances the space, especially in the evenings with the marquee lit up.

“A lovely area to socialise with friends in the summer. Increases the footfall in Aberdeen which is always good to see.”

However, some residents have objected to the plans and believe the park should remain a public area.

Others have pointed out that the ground was left a “mess” after the previous marquee was removed.

Graham Drummond wrote: “This is a public park, well used by the local community for recreation. Having a marquee with a bar, seating etc for private business should not be allowed in a public park.

“The business has plenty of space inside, or could utilise the car park area to the rear of the property.”

Tracey Bruce agreed and wrote: “No attempts have been made to returf the grass and return the area to how the users at No 10 obtained it.”

Boosting Aberdeen economy

The McGinty’s Group has an agreement with the council to rent the garden space for three years and to return the grass to how it was.

Mr Henderson believes the council hasn’t returfed the grass because they are anticipating the planning application being submitted.

The hospitality kingpin believes the last marquee added to the area and hopes people will continue to support the plans.

He told the Press and Journal: “I’m pleased to see so many people have been supportive of the application so far.”

Some highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses in Aberdeen, particularly now with the added pressures.

This comes after owners of the Dutch Mill were granted permission to keep a marquee for at least three more years.

Shelagh Swanson wrote: “I believe more of this type of development should be encouraged as it adds vibrancy to Aberdeen, I visited the marquee a number of times last year and found it to be a positive addition to the area, and complemented the surroundings.

“Furthermore, locally owned businesses should be supported, especially as they continue to invest in the city.”

The full planning application can be found here.