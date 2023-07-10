Neighbours say pizza pong from Big Manny’s Aberdeen kitchen means they can’t open windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neighbours say pizza pong from Big Manny’s Aberdeen kitchen means they can’t open windows

Residents are kicking up a stink about an alleged pong at the bar on Aberdeen's Holburn Street.

By Ben Hendry
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Big Manny’s Pizza has taken the north-east by storm after being born out of necessity during the pandemic.

The monster-sized New York-style delicacies were first served up at Adams Lounge on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street in October 2020.

Bosses came up with the idea to remain afloat during lockdown, helping to keep staff in work when times were tough.

In 2021, they submitted a building warrant for a £5,000 expansion of the kitchen. By that time, they told us they were selling thousands every week.

Since then a takeaway has opened near Pittodrie, there’s a branch at Codona’s, a franchise has launched in Inverurie and plans for a Peterhead diner have been approved.

Masked management abiding by Covid rules as they promoted the product in May 2021. Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams are pictured. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So far so good..?

It’s been such a whirlwind that management say they didn’t realise they never actually got permission to start selling takeaways from the Adams Lounge in the first place.

It’s a bit complicated but, while the bar is allowed to sell food, separate permission is needed from the council for takeaway operations.

Heated remarks have been exchanged about the waft from the doughy delights. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And since lodging the plans retrospectively with the local authority, neighbours have been using the public platform to have their say.

When it comes to the smell created by the “constant” production of pizzas there, many have been left fuming.

Why are neighbours kicking up a stink about Big Manny’s Pizza pong?

Ronald Fraser lives nearby on Holburn Street.

While he is quick to compliment the “highly respected and responsible” Adams Lounge, he explains that his quarrel is with the recent takeaway addition.

The pizzeria isn’t popular with everyone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Fraser said: “The rear windows of my flat directly overlook the ventilation system for this takeaway.

“The takeaway has now become a very busy cooking facility, which runs seven days a week with cooking starting about 10.30am and the ventilation system shutting down at about 11pm each day.

“The menu has been expanded to include burgers and chicken as well as pizzas.”

Another Big Manny’s Pizza is prepared. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Big Manny’s Burgers are West Coast-style US smash burgers made with beef from an Aberdeen butcher. They’re as generously sized as the pizzas.

‘I no longer open my rear windows’

Mr Fraser says the “continuous” ventilation system blows “cooking smells and noise” to the rear of properties such as his.

He adds: “I no longer open my rear windows because of the cooking smells and noise. This includes my bedroom window.

“The garden of my tenement block is also affected by the noise and smells.

“It is a reasonably well tended garden, but the foregoing means it is not as pleasant to use. It is a loss of amenity despite the Aberdeen weather.”

The firm wanted to do something to “rival Dominos”. Image: DC Thomson

Another neighbour, Richard Craig, added: “The noise and air pollution has increased significantly as a result of the business operating continuously throughout the day.

“The loud ventilation creates noise and directs unpleasant odours into my flat to such an extent that I no longer can open my windows on the elevation facing the flue.”

Serviced apartment owners are also cheesed off

Meanwhile, the owners of the Howburn Residence serviced apartment block above the Holburn Street bar are similarly miffed.

On behalf of the company, Ledingham Chalmers has urged Aberdeen City Council to put a stop to the takeaways.

The solicitors say the nine apartments, spread over three storeys, are “significantly affected”.

Big Manny’s Pizza has become a key selling point for the Adams Lounge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Their letter states: “The hot food takeaway has resulted in significant additional noise.

“And smell from the venting of the kitchen is also having an impact on the air quality.

“The ventilation system is incredibly noisy.”

Claims that smelly rubbish and food waste attracts seagulls

They add: “The premises do not have any on-site area to store waste.

“Therefore, there are currently up to eight commercial bins being kept on the public pavement/road.

“This increased waste from the takeaway includes used oil bins and waste food, which is attracting seagulls and creating odours (especially in the summer heat).

“These bins are currently being stored adjacent to our clients’ property entrance, which is not an attractive sight or smell to be met by the guests of the apartments.”

The bins are another cause for complaint. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And they warn that, were those flats ever to become mainstream housing, the issues would be “amplified”.

Neighbours also complain about Big Manny’s Pizza delivery drivers

Other gripes have been raised about an increase in Deliveroo bikes, motorbikes and cars as pizzas are collected.

Watch our video about the company’s early growth:

Big Manny’s Pizza declined to comment on the neighbours’ criticism.

Papers sent to the council explain: “As they were using their existing bar kitchen, the owners were unaware that they required a change of use application for takeaway
element.”

This isn’t the first time Big Manny’s Pizza has fallen out with neighbours

In an earlier interview with the Press and Journal, they explained how the idea for the pizzas came together.

This isn’t the first time they’ve fallen foul of planning regulations, though.

Last year, Big Manny’s Pizza had to take down brightly glowing signage from their Pittodrie branch after putting it up without consent.

The council refused retrospective plans to keep this sign after hearing complaints from locals. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Residents likened the bright orb to the moon hitting their eye like a big pizza pie, and the council said it had to go.

You can see the retrospective plans for the Adams Lounge takeaway here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beach walker Mike Shepsherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay this morning. Image: Mike Shepsherd/ DC Thomson.
Cruden Bay beach walker 'gasped with horror' after seeing more than 100 dead and…
Gordon Caird (front), Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all stand beside a pink hare sculpture in Hazlehead Park, holding their bagpipes and wearing Clan's purple fundraising t-shirts.
The Big Hop Trail: Bagpiping trio collecting hares around Aberdeen to raise awareness for…
A man has pled guilty to assault after drinking eight cans of Dragon Soop and biting his friend on the nose. Image: Michael McCosh.
Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose
Riverbank Nursery is located inside the school facility in Tillydrone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'We see how hard they work': Parents stand up for Riverbank Nursery staff after…
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen
Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire
The View will be coming to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: The View.
The View head to Aberdeen's P&J Live this December
Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Revamp plans have been lodged for Cults Railway Station.
Scores of locals back new bid to turn Cults Railway Station into cafe and…