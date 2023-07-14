What do locals make of Youtuber’s TripAdvisor-inspired whistle-stop tour of Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do locals make of Youtuber’s TripAdvisor-inspired whistle-stop tour of Aberdeen?

Youtube channel Planes, Trains, Everything has given its verdict on Aberdeen. What do you think?

By Alastair Gossip
Planes, Trains, Everything Youtuber Scott Manson took in Duthie Park's David Welch Winter Gardens on a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Scott Manson/Youtube
Planes, Trains, Everything Youtuber Scott Manson took in Duthie Park's David Welch Winter Gardens on a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Scott Manson/Youtube

A travel blogger was “taken aback” by friendly Aberdeen locals – as he shared a two-night trip to the Granite City with thousands of subscribers.

Scott Manson has built up a loyal following on Youtube with his Trains, Planes,  Everything video blog.

And the seasoned traveller, after passing through many times, decided to see what Aberdeen has to offer.

Not even the wrecking ball ending hopes of free biscuits could sour his trip north from his base in Paisley.

Planes, Trains, Everything’s say on ‘beautiful Aberdeen’

After his trip, Scott told viewers: “What can I say about Aberdeen? It’s beautiful… especially when the sun is shining.

“No litter to be found, it is a very, very clean city, no graffiti, no vandalism.

“They really have a lot of civic pride in Aberdeen unlike Glasgow unfortunately.

“It really was an eye-opener.”

Scott said it was easy to see why the David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park in Aberdeen were so highly thought of. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott said it was easy to see why the David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park in Aberdeen were so highly thought of. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He later told The P&J: “I was taken back by the friendliness of the people, who were more than happy to chat to a visitor.”

His only negative – an “absolute nightmare” – was a lack of easily found parking. He opted for a £12-a-day stay in the Bon Accord Centre in the end.

Aberdeen, by TripAdvisor

Scott’s activities on the whistle-stop tour were informed by the top rated free listings on TripAdvisor.

It led him and travel companion Sue to the “fantastic and really beautiful” David Welch Winter Gardens in “lovely” Duthie Park.

McPuddock, or Mr Puddock as he was back in 1992 when he greeted these children to the David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
McPuddock, or Mr Puddock as he was back in 1992 when he greeted these children to the David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson

“I can see why it’s the number one attraction in Aberdeen,” Scott said after a brief shot of the city’s most famous frog, McPuddock.

And the pair took in Footdee too, as the North Sea lapped Aberdeen’s golden sands on the beautiful sunny day.

Gasping and audibly impressed at the colours and sights of the fishing village, Sue said: “Awww! Look at that. It’s so cute!

“I thought (Footdee) was beautiful. I don’t think I’ve seen anywhere like it.”

Footdee was a firm favourite on Scott and Sue's Trains, Planes, Everything trip to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Footdee was a firm favourite on Scott and Sue's Planes, Trains, Everything trip to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At the time of writing, the free-to-enter Aberdeen Maritime Museum is the top ranked activity in the city.

Scott, in his 60s and boasting more than 40,000 Youtube subscribers, forewent the opportunity to visit on the glorious sunny day.

Aberdeen city centre Travelodge: A night to ‘survive’

The pair were staying at the Bridge Street Travelodge that bank holiday weekend, hailing a £30-a-night deal for their room.

Walking down Union Street, Scott told his viewers: “We survived our first night at the Travelodge.

“Sue thought it was quite a warm room, I just found it very noisy.”

On the hunt for breakfast, Scott first tried Aberdeen city centre’s number one ranked hotel, the Residence Inn by Marriott at Marischal Square.

Scott's breakfast choice while filming his Planes, Trains, Everything vlog tour of Aberdeen might prove a talking point... Image: Scott Manson/Youtube
Scott's breakfast choice while filming his Planes, Trains, Everything vlog tour of Aberdeen might prove a talking point… Image: Scott Manson/Youtube

But they were deterred by a ‘residents only’ sign and instead headed to the Premier Inn in West North Street.

“The number two hotel is the Premier Inn Aberdeen city centre with 81.1% of guests stating it was very good or excellent.

“I had the buffet breakfast and it is actually very good. I do recommend it. It was delicious and it’s all you can eat.”

The breakfast montage is punctuated with nods of approval over a fry up, as Scott exclaims: “That is actually a good sausage!”

P&J food and drink expert’s alternative Aberdeen breakfast spots

Scott’s food and drink picks might prove the most controversial part of the video, as our Facebook audience attests.

Stewart Boavista commented: “Yes the Premier Inn breakfast. A favourite of the locals 😂”

Gan Darden added: “A Premier Inn breakfast… wise up!”

Cafe Ahoy was one of P&J food and drink writer Karla Sinclair's top picks for breakfast in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cafe Ahoy was one of P&J food and drink writer Karla Sinclair's top picks for breakfast in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Our food and drink writer Karla Sinclair gave three alternative breakfast spots at around the same £10 price.

She picked Cafe 100 on Holburn Street or Rosemount Viaduct’s Noose and Monkey.

Her third suggestion – Cafe Ahoy – would have proven handy on the walk down the Beach Boulevard to Footdee too.

If this has left you gasping for a full Scottish, Karla lists her top eight in Aberdeen here.

Readers have say on over Planes, Trains, Everything’s Aberdeen breakfast picks

The Cafe Ahoy recommendation was echoed by Facebook commenter Anna Kidd, who paired it with a trip to Aberdeen Science Centre for “kids or kids at heart”.

She also suggested Greyhope Bay for dolphin watching, the art gallery, Seaton Park (Scotland’s favourite) and Old Aberdeen.

The historic setting of Aberdeen University proved popular with German cruise tourists last week.

Fellow commenter Mark McDougall threw Donmouth nature reserve, St Machar’s Cathedral and Balmedie beach into the mix too.

Butteries but no biscuits for Planes, Trains, Everything’s Aberdeen stint

Not done yet in Aberdeen, Scott offered his insight into dinner plans as well.

Presently, Foodstory is ranked the city’s number one spot for a “quick bite” on TripAdvisor.

But Scott and Sue opted out of the trendy Thistle Street spot after seeing the menu.

“It’s maybe not what we would like to have so we’ll show you the outside,” the presenter said.

"I question him for missing out on a Foodstory cinnamon bun," one enraged P&J reporter said. Image of a Foodstory cinnamon bun: Darrell Benns
"I question him for missing out on a Foodstory cinnamon bun," one enraged P&J reporter said. Image of a Foodstory cinnamon bun: Darrell Benns

Instead nearby Cafe Society, which was 22nd in the rankings when the vlog was filmed, “looked more like it,” according to Scott.

The night before they ate at Molly Malone’s on Union Street, with food they thought was “delicious”.

Stocked up on butteries from the Bread Guy’s Bakery on Rose Street, the trip would soon end in near catastrophe.

What do you want, a cookie?

Scott told his viewers he had one more stop to make before heading home, driving 2.5 miles to Springfield Road.

But his quest for free cookies, apparently handed out at Doubletree Hilton hotels, ended in defeat.

Nearly three years before Scott was on the hunt for cookies at the Hilton Treetops, demolition crews tore the building down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nearly three years before Scott was on the hunt for cookies at the Hilton Treetops, demolition crews tore the building down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Imagine my disappointment when I find out (the Treetops hotel) has been demolished!” laughed Scott with a dramatic spin of the camera.

The flattened hotel, soon to be housing, still has a TripAdvisor page prompting Scott’s understandable confusion.

If only he had read The P&J before coming…

You can watch the full video of Scott and Sue’s trip to Aberdeen here.

The future of Aberdeen

