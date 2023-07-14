What do locals make of Youtuber’s TripAdvisor-inspired whistle-stop tour of Aberdeen?

A travel blogger was “taken aback” by friendly Aberdeen locals – as he shared a two-night trip to the Granite City with thousands of subscribers.

Scott Manson has built up a loyal following on Youtube with his Trains, Planes, Everything video blog.

And the seasoned traveller, after passing through many times, decided to see what Aberdeen has to offer.

Not even the wrecking ball ending hopes of free biscuits could sour his trip north from his base in Paisley.

Planes, Trains, Everything’s say on ‘beautiful Aberdeen’

After his trip, Scott told viewers: “What can I say about Aberdeen? It’s beautiful… especially when the sun is shining.

“No litter to be found, it is a very, very clean city, no graffiti, no vandalism.

“They really have a lot of civic pride in Aberdeen unlike Glasgow unfortunately.

“It really was an eye-opener.”

He later told The P&J: “I was taken back by the friendliness of the people, who were more than happy to chat to a visitor.”

His only negative – an “absolute nightmare” – was a lack of easily found parking. He opted for a £12-a-day stay in the Bon Accord Centre in the end.

Aberdeen, by TripAdvisor

Scott’s activities on the whistle-stop tour were informed by the top rated free listings on TripAdvisor.

It led him and travel companion Sue to the “fantastic and really beautiful” David Welch Winter Gardens in “lovely” Duthie Park.

“I can see why it’s the number one attraction in Aberdeen,” Scott said after a brief shot of the city’s most famous frog, McPuddock.

And the pair took in Footdee too, as the North Sea lapped Aberdeen’s golden sands on the beautiful sunny day.

Gasping and audibly impressed at the colours and sights of the fishing village, Sue said: “Awww! Look at that. It’s so cute!

“I thought (Footdee) was beautiful. I don’t think I’ve seen anywhere like it.”

At the time of writing, the free-to-enter Aberdeen Maritime Museum is the top ranked activity in the city.

Scott, in his 60s and boasting more than 40,000 Youtube subscribers, forewent the opportunity to visit on the glorious sunny day.

Aberdeen city centre Travelodge: A night to ‘survive’

The pair were staying at the Bridge Street Travelodge that bank holiday weekend, hailing a £30-a-night deal for their room.

Walking down Union Street, Scott told his viewers: “We survived our first night at the Travelodge.

“Sue thought it was quite a warm room, I just found it very noisy.”

On the hunt for breakfast, Scott first tried Aberdeen city centre’s number one ranked hotel, the Residence Inn by Marriott at Marischal Square.

But they were deterred by a ‘residents only’ sign and instead headed to the Premier Inn in West North Street.

“The number two hotel is the Premier Inn Aberdeen city centre with 81.1% of guests stating it was very good or excellent.

“I had the buffet breakfast and it is actually very good. I do recommend it. It was delicious and it’s all you can eat.”

The breakfast montage is punctuated with nods of approval over a fry up, as Scott exclaims: “That is actually a good sausage!”

P&J food and drink expert’s alternative Aberdeen breakfast spots

Scott’s food and drink picks might prove the most controversial part of the video, as our Facebook audience attests.

Stewart Boavista commented: “Yes the Premier Inn breakfast. A favourite of the locals 😂”

Gan Darden added: “A Premier Inn breakfast… wise up!”

Our food and drink writer Karla Sinclair gave three alternative breakfast spots at around the same £10 price.

She picked Cafe 100 on Holburn Street or Rosemount Viaduct’s Noose and Monkey.

Her third suggestion – Cafe Ahoy – would have proven handy on the walk down the Beach Boulevard to Footdee too.

If this has left you gasping for a full Scottish, Karla lists her top eight in Aberdeen here.

Readers have say on over Planes, Trains, Everything’s Aberdeen breakfast picks

The Cafe Ahoy recommendation was echoed by Facebook commenter Anna Kidd, who paired it with a trip to Aberdeen Science Centre for “kids or kids at heart”.

She also suggested Greyhope Bay for dolphin watching, the art gallery, Seaton Park (Scotland’s favourite) and Old Aberdeen.

The historic setting of Aberdeen University proved popular with German cruise tourists last week.

Fellow commenter Mark McDougall threw Donmouth nature reserve, St Machar’s Cathedral and Balmedie beach into the mix too.

Butteries but no biscuits for Planes, Trains, Everything’s Aberdeen stint

Not done yet in Aberdeen, Scott offered his insight into dinner plans as well.

Presently, Foodstory is ranked the city’s number one spot for a “quick bite” on TripAdvisor.

But Scott and Sue opted out of the trendy Thistle Street spot after seeing the menu.

“It’s maybe not what we would like to have so we’ll show you the outside,” the presenter said.

Instead nearby Cafe Society, which was 22nd in the rankings when the vlog was filmed, “looked more like it,” according to Scott.

The night before they ate at Molly Malone’s on Union Street, with food they thought was “delicious”.

Stocked up on butteries from the Bread Guy’s Bakery on Rose Street, the trip would soon end in near catastrophe.

What do you want, a cookie?

Scott told his viewers he had one more stop to make before heading home, driving 2.5 miles to Springfield Road.

But his quest for free cookies, apparently handed out at Doubletree Hilton hotels, ended in defeat.

“Imagine my disappointment when I find out (the Treetops hotel) has been demolished!” laughed Scott with a dramatic spin of the camera.

The flattened hotel, soon to be housing, still has a TripAdvisor page prompting Scott’s understandable confusion.

If only he had read The P&J before coming…

You can watch the full video of Scott and Sue’s trip to Aberdeen here.