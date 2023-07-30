Queen Victoria’s crumbling Deeside picnic cottage could be resurrected and opened to visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen Victoria’s crumbling Deeside picnic cottage could be resurrected and opened to visitors

Mar Lodge Estate hopes to bring the derelict building near Linn of Quoich back to its former glory.

By Denny Andonova
Artist impression of how Queen Victoria's picnic cottage in Mar Lodge Estate could look like.
Plans have been lodged to restore Queen Victoria's dilapidated picnic lodge in Deeside. Image: Moxon Architects Ltd Date; 28/07/2023

Queen Victoria’s old picnic cottage could be saved from ruin – and opened up to visitors.

Hidden in the woodlands at Mar Lodge Estate, the 19th century lodge is believed to have been a favourite spot for the monarch.

It was constructed as a serene place where she could bring guests and enjoy the picturesque scenery in comfort while staying at Balmoral Castle.

But over the centuries, the rustic cottage – which is currently on the buildings at risk register – fell into disrepair and was locked up.

The rgranite cottage is believed to have been built around 1850. Image: Moxon Architects.

Mar Lodge Estate now has plans to restore it and bring it back into use for Deeside day trippers to enjoy – just like Queen Victoria once did.

Where is the picnic lodge?

The dilapidated cottage is in woodlands near Linn of Quoich on the Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve.

Conveniently for all visitors, it is also close to the Quoich carpark with a number of scenic paths leading to the picnic spot.

Location of Queen Victoria's picnic cottage in Mar Lodge Estate.
The cottage is located at the heart of the Cairngorms. Image: Moxon Architects.

Those looking for a day out in the estate are also able to stop by Linn o’ Dee and Braemar, which are nearby as well.

Why is Queen Victoria’s Picnic Lodge so special?

Beyond its historic connections to the monarch, it is praised for the rare use of larch shingles to its roof, and characterful timber detailing to the three primary dormers.

Queen Victoria, with John Brown, at Balmoral in 1868.
Queen Victoria, with John Brown, at Balmoral in 1868.

It is a rare example of a traditional summer house in the Braemar area.

More importantly, the cottage is believed to be one of Queen Victoria’s most beloved spot in Deeside.

She enjoyed “frequent” walks in the hills and picnics in the area after her first visit in 1848.

What needs to be repaired?

The category C-listed building is said to be in a “very poor” condition and would require a lot of work to be brought back to its former glory.

Some repairs to the roof were carried out in 2002.

There is some historic damage to the structure of the derelict building. Image: Moxon Architects.

The trust says these are still holding up well, however, there are deep cracks in the centuries-old walls that need to be looked at.

They also plan to rebuild the central entrance porch – the remains of which are said to be in “poor condition”.

Artist impression of how Queen Victoria's picnic cottage in Mar Lodge Estate could look like.
One side of the cottage will be left open with a large window so visitors can enjoy the views. Image: Moxon Architects.

All of the windows will be re-installed and equipped with timber panelled shutters to keep vandals away and secure the building at night.

You can read more about the plans here.

