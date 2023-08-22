‘Regeneration needs people’: Council accused of hobbling city centre recovery by not forcing workers back to office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Regeneration needs people’: Council accused of hobbling city centre recovery by not forcing workers back to office

At least 38 shops within a quarter mile of Aberdeen's Marischal College HQ are currently unoccupied. 

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
An empty shop on Aberdeen's Upperkirkgate
Could empty units like this one on Upperkirkgate be filled if there was a footfall increase? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has been accused of hampering its own multi-million-pound city centre regeneration plans – by allowing staff to work from home.

The head of business body Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is urging the authority to reverse a policy originally put in place to stop the spread of Covid.

The group’s chief executive, Russell Borthwick, has called on the council to force hundreds of workers back into the Marischal College HQ.

The complex, which is the world’s second largest granite building, is capable of accommodating 1,300 workers.

Many Aberdeen council staff operate via remote work rather than going to Marischal College
Marischal College can hold up to 1300 workers at full capacity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Should council end remote work to boost Aberdeen city centre? 

Mr Borthwick said: “Successful city regeneration projects require one main ingredient- people. To live there, to spend leisure time and to work there.

“Meanwhile, the city’s biggest employer of all continues to enable swathes of their staff to work remotely.

“Come on Aberdeen City Council, you have an easy lever to build footfall in the east end of the city centre. Pull it.”

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, who believes the council ending remote work would be a boon to the city centre
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, who believes the council ending remote work would be a boon to the city centre. Supplied Image.

Mr Borthwick described the “pulling of the lever” as a “no cost option” that would “bring hundreds more people into the city on a daily basis”.

He explained: “Added to the productivity, team building, development and customer service benefits it would bring, surely this is worthy of serious consideration.”

Council committed to being a ‘flexible employer’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman told us that working practices are judged by their benefit to the role and to citizens.

UpperKrust catering Aberdeen
Would local cafes benefit? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

She said: “Our city centre offices have staff working from them every day.

“As a flexible employer, we continue to support a range of working styles which includes part time and hybrid working where the role can support it.

“Working practices are always based first and foremost on the requirements of the role and our customers.”

What do business leaders think?

At a crunch summit about the future of Union Street last autumn, business leaders appealed to the council to bring its workers back to the city centre.

One trader said that this was essential in reversing the trend of vacant units and shuttered shops on the city’s Granite Mile.

They said: “Obviously, if you had so many more people back in the city centre, that helps all the city centre businesses.”

SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill at the emergency summit
Then-SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill were at the emergency summit to hear how city centre traders would fix Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Our Aberdeen city centre tracker keeps tabs on the number of vacant units on Union Street and the surrounding shopping areas.

The tracker revealed about 40 unoccupied buildings within a quarter mile of Marischal College – including units on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

Do you agree with the remote working policy? Let us know in our comments section below

But remote work is not exclusive to Aberdeen City Council…

According to an Office for National Statistics survey, 40% of working adults said they had worked from home at least once in the previous week- up from 12% in 2019.

Mr Borthwick’s call for more in-person workers comes as a new bill increasing opportunities for flexible work has come into law.

A vacant shop on Uperkirkgate, Aberdeen council are being urged to end remote work to support businesses and prevent empty shops like this
A vacant former cake shop on Upperkirkgate. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill received royal assent last month.

It requires employers to consider requests for flexible working conditions within two months and to consult with employees before rejecting the request.

The UK government has hailed the bill as beneficial for both businesses and employees.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation