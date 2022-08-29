‘We feel like the forgotten community’: Concerns as Dyce residents brace for population boom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce residents are pleading for improved community facilities as 90 new houses could be built on the site of the former Cordyce School.

David Wilson Homes has outlined its plans for a new housing development on Riverside Drive.

But local residents aren’t too happy with the plan.

Locals take action with Facebook group over plans to build houses at former Cordyce school

The Dyce Residents Cordyce Action Group was set up in 2019 when the site first went up for sale.

Since then it has gathered more than 640 members.

The group initially opposed plans for new housing on the former Cordyce School site.

But its members believe the new development will be built so have now moved their focus to getting new facilities for Dyce instead.

A poll added to the group’s Facebook page revealed that a new community centre is the most wanted facility.

Residents are also keen to see upgrades to the swimming pool and school.

Amenities in Dyce have ‘depleted’

Group members said they have “watched amenities in Dyce deplete over the years”.

A popular ice rink was knocked down and the local gym was closed.

Group admin Jennifer McAdam said: “When we were younger we had the swimming pool at the academy, it was open to the public.

“Having recently been in it, as my youngest daughter was doing lessons, it is disgusting.

“The facilities haven’t changed since I was a child, the lockers are the same, the showers are the same, they’ve got curtains hanging off all the changing rooms.

“You literally wouldn’t want to dip your toe in it.

“Paint is peeling off the walls, it’s just hideous.”

‘We feel like the forgotten community’

Jennifer said: “We’ve come to the conclusion that we can’t stop this development going ahead but we will push for amenities.

“We are looking for some money to be spent in Dyce for the people of Dyce.

“There is nothing for the kids to do here and here’s them away to build another 90 family homes.

“It just amazes us that the council think it’s ok to just keep putting more in and not talking to the people.

“We do feel like the forgotten community.”

Another group member, Gayle Hutcheon, said: “You try and encourage your children to go out but there is nothing for them to do so they are more inclined to sit inside.”

Another concerned parent Gavin Grant said the lack of facilities in Dyce was “embarrassing”.

He explained: “We’ve had the library taken away to turn into changing rooms for the 3G pitch that we can’t use.

“It seems really sad that there’s nothing and there’s no provision it seems to provide anything.

“When there’s nothing to do that’s where the trouble starts.”

Group members are also worried about the proposed access to the new houses.

Jennifer said: “You are going to have all those homes coming out on to what is already a really busy junction.”

Gayle added: “It’s a very fast road.

“That’s a long straight stretch and people do put the foot down there, it will be hard to get out of there.”

What do the developers say?

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said the proposal would bring “luxury homes” to Dyce.

He said: “As well as providing a mix of private and affordable housing, the designs also enhance the local area and green space.

“As the consultation progresses, we’re committed to engaging with the community to ensure the plans are suited to their needs.”

Members of the public can give their views on the proposals until September 9.

Feedback will help to form the planning application which is expected to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council in October.