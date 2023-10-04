Approved: Braemar’s Invercauld Arms transformation to go ahead – bringing wealthy owners’ local workforce to 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approved: Braemar’s Invercauld Arms transformation to go ahead – bringing wealthy owners’ local workforce to 100

The historic hotel will have serviced apartments, a cinema room, studio spaces and a four-lane swimming pool for guests and locals alike.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Invercauld Arms in Braemar will be brought back to life once again. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
The Invercauld Arms in Braemar will be brought back to life once again. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Plans to bring the historic Invercauld Arms hotel in Braemar back to life have been officially sealed.

Building owners, art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth of Artfarm, lodged ambitious plans with Aberdeenshire Council earlier this year.

They want to “sympathetically rejuvenate” the building, promising a “renaissance” for the hotel which dates back to 1700.

The Invercauld Arms site in Braemar

Now approved, the closed Glenshee Road facility will be transformed to offer 23 short-term lets, along with accommodation for staff and a host of other facilities.

Signs currently in place outside the hotel state it is “under renovation” and is due to welcome guests once again in 2025.

What else will the Braemar site offer?

Its Castle Room will be rejuvenated to provide space for a range of special events, while a cinema room will be created for visitors to enjoy movies during their stay.

The C-listed dairy building will be restored and house 10 one-bedroom flats for Artfarm staff.

It comes amid a “housing crisis” which is pricing many out of property in the village.

And the mews of the hotel site will be redeveloped to host two artist studios and workshops.

Part of that wing has recently been refurbished and is currently in use as a pub.

Omnibus House will be renovated and turned into offices for Artfarm. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the B-listed Omnibus House located nearby will be renovated, forming office space for the hotel business.

The eye-catching building was originally the terminus for the Great North of Scotland bus station.

Signs outside the Invercauld Arms state it is due to reopen in 2025. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But the work doesn’t stop there.

A new single-storey leisure building will also be constructed on the hotel site, featuring a four-lane 25m swimming pool, gym and yoga studio.

The pool will be available for locals to use too.

Finally, a replacement footbridge will be created over the Clunie Water.

Braemar hotel ‘crying out’ for redevelopment

The application was considered at a recent meeting of the Cairngorms National Park planning committee.

Director of Moxon Architects, Ben Addy, has worked on the project with the Wirths, and said the huge Braemar building “beggars belief”.

He added: “It’s an absolutely wonderful building, but over the course of the last century or so it has fallen into a greater state of disrepair.

“The whole site is crying out for this kind of refurbishment.”

Ben Addy, director of Moxon Architects, has worked on the Invercauld Arms redevelopment project. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Addy went on to say the site had “some challenges” and “undecidedly unsafe spaces”.

This included one particular one fire escape that Mr Addy explained he had to crawl through.

However, he heaped praise on the historic hotel and even claimed the Castle Room was “one of the most extraordinary rooms in the whole village”.

The Invercauld Arms is currently vacant but could reopen in just two years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Under the proposals, as many of the building’s original features will be retained as possible such as staircases, fireplaces and timber detailing.

But anything that needs replaced will be fitted with replicas where possible.

Up to 100 staff members to be offered accommodation

Artfarm currently offers staff accommodation in Braemar, Crathie and Ballater to ensure the smooth running of its businesses in the area.

The Invercauld Arms redevelopment will bring Artfarm’s employee accommodation provision up to 100.

The Invercauld sign currently in place at the Braemar hotel. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The firm also owns and runs the five-star Fife Arms Hotel and Fish Shop restaurant and fishmongers, both located in Braemar.

The luxury Fife Arms Hotel was recently named one of the UK’s best places to say by readers of top lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

Invercauld Arms development to ‘benefit’ Braemar and beyond

Committee members claimed the development was a “great investment” for Braemar.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross said she was “impressed” with the proposal and said it would “benefit” Braemar and the surrounding area.

While committee convener Gaener Rodger also gave the proposal her support.

She said: “It does look like a truly amazing development, bringing the building back to its true self but in a really sensitive way.”

The committee went on to unanimously support the application.

