Did you hear the jets? Typhoons take to the sky across northern Scotland

The four military aircrafts, which were spotted flying over the Highlands and Grampian, were taking part in a "training" exercise.

By Michelle Henderson
RAF Typhoon pictured in flight.
Four Typhoon jets have been spotted flying over large parts of the Highlands and Grampian today as part of routine training. Image: MoD/Crown

Four Typhoon jets have dominated the skies above Grampian and the Highlands today during unexpected flyovers.

The military aircrafts took off with haste from RAF Lossiemouth earlier this morning.

The roar of the jet engines could be heard distinctly across Aberdeen as they flew east.

Two jets were spotted flying out over the Granite City towards the North Sea while a third flew south over the Cairngorms towards Fife.

A fourth jet from RAF Leuchars Air Force Station was also spotted flying up the west coast towards Inverness.

RAF Lossiemouth spokesman confirmed the typhoons were “engaged in routine training activity”.

Typhoon fighter jets dominate skies above Highlands and Grampian

Thousands of onlookers tracked the aircraft’s movements online on Flightradar 24.

At one point the jets were the most tracked aircrafts in the world.

Their movements come just one day after Typhoons from 1(F) Squadron got up close with the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it approached RAF Lossiemouth on Monday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with service personnel at the Moray Air Force Base to thank them for their sacrifice and service this festive season.

