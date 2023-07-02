Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof

A teenager blindly threw a paving stone off the roof of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre without even checking if anyone was walking below.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, chucked the heavy slab while he was out socialising with a group of friends.

He also kicked and punched a CCTV camera as he was being watched on a different surveillance camera by police.

The boy, who stood out wearing his brightly coloured jacket, was swiftly arrested by officers.

Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay

A man who “had nowhere to go” during relationship “difficulties” went on to steal from a friend who offered him a place to stay.

James Blain, 40, took an electric bicycle worth £1,500 from the man who’d helped bail him out of his homeless situation.

He’d previously fallen out with his girlfriend during a drive to Elgin, when he attacked her while she was driving on the A96 near East Road.

A motorist in another vehicle was so concerned by the violent outburst on May 11 this year that they called the police.

Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for threatening to stab the thief who stole his television.

George Murison unleashed a foul-mouthed volley of abuse from the pavement as he looked towards the man’s flat on Auldearn Place in Aberdeen.

The 38-year-old began striking the ground with a dog lead before making the chilling “stab” threat as he walked off.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the incident happened around midnight on July 7 last year.

Thief who tried to steal bucket of beer tackled to ground

A man attempting to pay off a £5,000 debt by stealing a bucket filled with alcohol, tools and cash from a garden shed was thwarted when the homeowner tackled him to the ground.

Jamie Donn was rumbled trying to make off with the haul from a garden in Buckie. When he was challenged he immediately dropped the bucket and tried to leave.

But the homeowner was having none of that and tackled the 42-year-old to the ground and held him until police arrived, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Donn told officers he was sorry and that he had a £5,000 debt with a local family.

Drink-driver didn’t realise he was over limit as he rarely drinks

A drink-driver who decided to take a friend home from a party in an uninsured car has been warned his decision could’ve left others seriously injured.

James Kennedy was more than double the limit when he got behind the wheel after a “rare” evening of drinking in Forres.

The 30-year-old was caught because he failed to put his full headlights on – despite it being 1.40am and dark, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said police saw him drop someone off in Blaven Court before they stopped the red Ford and their checks showed it wasn’t his car nor was he insured to drive it.

Mum who killed motorcyclist in crash ‘simply can’t explain’ why she didn’t see him

A mum-of-two who killed a biker in a “nothing less than tragic” crash that was caused by a momentary lapse of judgement has left a “massive hole” in the life of her victim’s grieving family.

Naima Lightwood pulled out of a junction and into the path of motorcyclist Richard Smith, leaving the 43-year-old carer so seriously injured that he died at the scene.

She wept in the dock as details of the tragic collision on the A93 near Mains of Drum on October 25 2021 were read out in front of Mr Smith’s family.

In the wake of the collision, the 40-year-old mum-of-two sobbed to witnesses: “This is my fault” and “I think I’ve killed him”.

‘I’m not killing him … but I’m about to’

A man has been jailed after he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home and brutally assaulted her new partner.

Michael Donoghue was drinking with the couple only hours before he stormed into the Aberdeen flat, dragged the man out of bed and launched his brutal attack.

As his former partner pleaded with Donoghue to stop and warned him he was going to kill the man, he replied: “I’m not killing him – but I’m about to.”

Donoghue, 36, repeatedly punched, kicked and bit the man to such a degree he had to be taken to hospital.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street

A drunken thief was found pushing and dragging two stolen lawnmowers around an Aberdeen Street.

Stephen Livingstone stole the grass-cutting machinery from a shed on School Drive.

But such was the level of the 51-year-old’s intoxication, he was at a loss to explain why he had taken the items.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9.30pm on May 21 last year.

Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face

A woman who repeatedly kicked an Aberdeen taxi driver in the face has claimed she only did so in a bid to stop his “erratic driving”.

The taxi driver was only driving in that manner, however, because he was under attack by Carla Robb and her accomplice Peter McCallum, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 32-year-old had just met her co-accused McCallum, 25, at a party and drunkenly agreed to share a taxi with him from Powis Circle to Seaton Road on September 13 2021.

When the taxi driver pulled up at their destination at around 9.50pm, McCallum violently began attacking him by pinning him to the seat and repeatedly punching him.

Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police

A drug dealer who jumped from a first-floor window to escape a police raid broke his back in the plunge.

Finn Mackie, 22, launched himself from the living room window as the police arrived at the property and found various drug paraphernalia lying around.

When officers looked out the open window they found him lying on the ground below with a number of broken bones.

Various bags containing heroin and crack cocaine were found strewn on the ground around him, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Woman in dock on murder charge after Aberdeen dad found dead in flat

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in an Aberdeen city centre high-rise.

Officers were called to Marischal Court at around 1.20am on Monday morning, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A heavy police presence could then be seen coming and going from the block throughout the day.

Now, Elizabeth Sweeney, 35, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge – murder. Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Neil Jolly.

Stalker’s victim says partner left terrified

A stalking victim who was left unnerved after the man he’d been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home late at night has blasted his tormentor’s punishment.

Leigh Inglis’ sinister actions were caught on his victim’s doorbell security camera and due to “previous animosity between the parties” police were called.

Inglis, 29, admitted a stalking charge and was fined £350 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

That’s a sentence his victim blasted as “obviously not fitting” for what his family was put through.

Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told

A man who set fire to a property and then called 999 also tormented two ex-girlfriends with sinister threats, a court has heard.

James Marshall torched an address in Conon Bridge before making the emergency call and when officers turned up they found he was carrying a knife in his backpack.

Marshall also turned up at an ex’s home, banging his head on the window and threatening to smash up her car.

He also hounded another former partner so much that she felt compelled to change her daily routines and place of work to avoid him.

Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor

A farmer has been fined and handed points after he fled the scene when a group of cyclists ploughed into the back of his tractor.

Some cyclists were injured and their expensive bikes were damaged after they struck John Skinner’s blue New Holland tractor near Maryculter.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the crash happened at around 7.45pm on July 5 2021 on the B979 Maryculter-to-Stonehaven road.

When he came across another group of cyclists further along the road he then “remonstrated” with them about the behaviour of the others.

Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan

A thief who targeted beauty salons stealing hair straighteners and fake tan also broke into a home while the occupant slept, a court has heard.

Allan Smith forced entry to Too Glam Beauty, House of Beauty and Heather Hair Design on Milburn Road, Inverness, and later targeted Sheer Perfection on Alness’ High Street stealing items including fake tan, hair straighteners and cash.

But after he broke into a home in Alness while the occupant slept, officers spotted a stolen bike at his partner’s home and connected the dots, with forensics later linking him to the salon break-ins.

Smith, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to three charges of theft by housebreaking.

Woman pulled out clumps of partner’s hair

A woman who attacked her partner and pulled out clumps of her hair after accusing her of being “a grass” has been jailed for two years.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 33-year-old Paige Ruddy also spat at police and bit one officer on her arm as they tried to arrest her in a property in Bught Drive, Inverness, on February 7 this year.

Ruddy appeared by video link from HMP Greenock and admitted two charges of assault to injury, one of assault and a breach of bail.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Ruddy and her victim had been partners since October 2021.

Woman let dog fall into ‘skeletal state’ after bad break-up

A woman who refused to feed her ex’s dog after they broke up left it in a skeletal state before an animal welfare charity stepped in and saved its life.

Katie Lynch admitted to SSPCA inspectors that she had nothing to do with lurcher Dexter after the split and just assumed her eight-year-old daughter was taking care of him.

When a vet examined the starving dog, it had a body weight of 15kg instead of the usual 25kg-28kg expected of it.

It was given a body score of 0 out of 9 – a rating rarely used as it describes “skeletal cases”, Banff Sheriff Court was told.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames ‘provocation’ from police car

An offshore worker who hit almost 100mph in his BMW while being tailed by an unmarked police car claims the officers provoked him.

Kieran Forbes pulled onto the A90 Dundee to Stonehaven road right in front of the officers and was soon hitting speeds of 96mph.

The 25-year-old maintained that speed for more than a mile, only slowing down briefly for speed cameras.

Forbes stopped when signalled to do so by the police officers but claimed there was a degree of provocation in that the unmarked car had been closely following him for miles.

Dons fan handed football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy

A teenage football fan has been handed a UK-wide match ban after he assaulted a schoolboy during a brawl at Pittodrie.

Ryan Combe, 19, repeatedly struck the 15-year-old and struck another man during a group fight ahead of Aberdeen FC’s clash with Livingston on February 25 this year.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Dons fans rounded on their opposing team’s supporters at Pittodrie Stadium.

She said the complainers saw a group of “around eight to 10 males” coming towards them ahead of what turned out to be a 1-0 victory for the home side.

Roads ban for ‘overexcited’ teen who took mum’s car

An “overexcited” schoolboy who took his mum’s car without permission and then crashed it into another vehicle has been told the consequences could have been much worse.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, collided with a silver Volkswagen carrying a young mum and her two children, aged just 10 months and two, in Turriff town centre.

Banff Sheriff Court heard the crash happened during the boy’s first-ever experience behind the wheel as he couldn’t wait to learn to drive like his friends.

The teen has now been told he’s “fortunate he’s not in more trouble than he is” when he returned to court for sentencing and lost his licence almost immediately after gaining it.

Gun-toting teen threatened Union Street shoppers with replica weapon

A teenager who pulled out a replica handgun and pointed it at members of the public has been told he should consider himself lucky he isn’t going to prison.

Conner Crossley, 18, was on Union Street in Aberdeen when he removed the BB handgun from his waistband, loaded it and then pointed it at a passerby.

People on the street began to become concerned as they watched Crossley – who was 17 at the time – do the same thing to a second shopper only moments later.

Police raced to the scene after Crossley’s frightening behaviour was spotted on CCTV, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV

A man and woman have found themselves in the dock after an ill-judged late-night public sex act – right underneath a CCTV camera.

Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka, both 36, snuck off find a quiet spot to engage in a consensual display of affection on Carnegies Brae in Aberdeen, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The lusty pair succeeded in finding a discreet location away from the prying eyes of members of the public but failed to spot the CCTV camera directly above them.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on August 21 last year.

Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman

A man has been banned from keeping dogs after his American Bulldog attacked a postman in Aberdeen.

Billy McIntyre’s pet, called Mylo, attacked the Royal Mail worker as he carried out his duties on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen on July 24 2021.

The animal attempted to bite the postman but did not make contact, instead sinking its teeth into the mailbag.

Now, McIntyre, 22, has been banned from keeping dogs after a sheriff said he “lacked sufficient maturity” to properly look after the animals.

Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill

A Highland teacher’s career is on the line after he appeared in court and admitted brandishing an axe and threatening to kill members of his partner’s family.

Dr Michael Close, a science teacher at Gairloch High School, was unhappy that his partner’s family were coming to visit and picked up the weapon, shouting: “I’m going to kill your dad and son”.

The 60-year-old, who was described in court as being of “exceptional and impeccable” character, also stated “they can all f*** off back to North America” during his terrifying outburst at a property near Forres.

Once the family members arrived, Close carried on brandishing the axe, leaving one visitor so alarmed she locked herself in a car for her protection.

‘It was me’: Post Office thief’s Snapchat confession

A thief who stole £2,500 from the Post Office where he worked later confessed to the crime over Snapchat.

Daniel Sherry nabbed the cash from the safe as he and a coworker closed up the Inverness store following a shift.

But he later sent a text message telling people: “It was me who took the two grand.”

Sherry, who now lives in Telford in England, was not present at the sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of theft in relation to the incident on March 11 last year.

Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized

A Hogmanay drink-driver ploughed into a shopfront in Macduff while more than six times the limit.

Monika Godlewska came to the attention of New Year revellers when her car mounted the pavement, crashed into a shop front and came to rest across both carriageways of Duff Street.

When the 39-year-old got out and a witness asked her if she was okay, it didn’t take them long to spot she was under the influence, Banff Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr said the crash occurred at 9.40pm on December 31 last year.

Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine

A first offender caught with more than £250,000 of high-purity cocaine told detectives that Spanish gangsters would “kill” him if he cooperated with them.

Aiden McCrea, 20, was caught after police became aware that he was involved in trafficking large quantities of the drug into the north-east of Scotland.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Friday how officers found cocaine with a purity of between 80 to 85 per cent, which they estimated could have fetched £253,600 if sold on the streets.

The drugs squad also found a phone belonging to McCrea – an apprentice joiner who lives with his parents – which had the highly encrypted messaging app Signal installed on it.

Jail for vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail 75-year-old Dons fan

A vicious thug who burst into the home of a vulnerable 75-year-old Dons fan before beating and stabbing him has been jailed for nearly five years.

Fuelled by a cocktail of drink and drugs, Miguel Meyler inflicted “traumatic” injuries on former British soldier James Clunes while attempting to ransack his flat for cash.

The 29-year-old – who had only been released from prison three days before – frog-marching the frail army veteran to a cash machine to try to rob him of more money.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Meyler had chased crack cocaine and tranquilliser pills with a litre of vodka before carrying out the “horrific crime” on June 25 last year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.