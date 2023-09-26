Dark abandoned theatre in Lossiemouth given new light by childcare group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dark abandoned theatre in Lossiemouth given new light by childcare group

The former Warehouse Theatre had been empty for nearly 10 years.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Yvonne Murray and Louise McBride outside the Lossie Community Hub.
Yvonne Murary, chairwoman of the Lossiemouth 2-3 Group, and Louise McBride, community development officer of the 2-3 Group and Lossiemouth Community Hub. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A three-year search for a new home for the Lossie 2-3 Group has ended in a building that has been abandoned for nearly 10 years.

The childcare group expanded its mission during the Covid pandemic to help alleviate poverty and hardship in the town.

However, they faced a plight of their own at the same time when their home in the former community centre was demolished as part of the new secondary school project.

After three years searching and in temporary bases, the 2-3 Group now has a permanent home after establishing the new Lossie Community Hub in the former Warehouse Theatre.

Former Warehouse Theatre in Lossiemouth

Empty building with exposed stonework and wooden planks and lighting on ground.
Materials had been abandoned with the former Warehouse Theatre. Image: Lossie 2-3 Group

Lossiemouth Community Hub today

The building is now much brighter. Image: Lossie 2-3 Group

Lossie 2-3 Group brings abandoned building back into use

When the Lossiemouth 2-3 Group got the keys for the former Warehouse Theatre it still had the old lighting that was used for performances.

Campaigners initially set up a makeshift charity shop in the darkness to raise vital funds for the ambitious project.

Donations, coupled with £600,000 in funding grants, have now transformed the building into a bright and spacious venue for childcare for up to 15 youngsters.

Sign saying "The Lossie Community Hub" in green letters above arched door.
The Lossie 2-3 Group expanded its aims during the Covid pandemic. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It is now hoped what was once home to curtains and a stage can help provide relief to families in Lossiemouth.

Yvonne Murray, chairwoman of the 2-3 Group, said: “The before and after-school care is going to be affordable, because there’s a childcare crisis at the moment in Moray.

“There is such a current high need in Lossiemouth. We have some vulnerable families here so it’s good for them not to have to travel somewhere else.”

More work planned for Lossie Community Hub

Childcare has already started at the Lossiemouth Community Hub but more work is planned for the building.

A second phase of the project will transform the former bar upstairs, which is frozen in time from when the theatre closed with pint glasses still on shelves.

Campaigners ran a charity shop in the former theatre to raise funds for the project. Image: Lossie 2-3 Group

It is hoped the upper floor will become a venue for cooking lessons in a kitchen funded by the Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation with a small counselling room and larger room available for other groups to use.

There are also plans to install solar panels on a new roof as well as fit a new stair lift.

Louise McBride, community development officer for the Lossiemouth Community Hub and 2-3 Group, said: “One of the things we want to do is ask the community what they would like to run here. We want it to be led by the community.”

