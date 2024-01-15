Couple ordered to take down Saltire tribute to fallen soldiers at Moray beauty spot

A Saltire flagpole in Findhorn erected in tribute to fallen soldiers faces being ordered down after being refused planning permission by Moray Council.

The 14ft pole was put up in April last year by Craig and Andrea Robertson in the garden of their home Alba.

Just one month later council planners ordered it be taken down or for a retrospective planning application to be submitted.

Despite believing they already had planning permission from previous garden works, the couple submitted documents within weeks for the flagpole.

However, officials rejected the proposals after the community council and two neighbours objected. They cited concerns about how close it is to the village war memorial in a conservation area.

The couple have now appealed the decision so they can keep the flagpole and continue flying the Saltire in Findhorn.

Concerns Findhorn flagpole location is ‘insensitive’

The front garden of the home stretches out towards the village’s war memorial. The memorial is separated from the property by only a fence and narrow stretch of pavement.

Findhorn and Kinloss Community Council objected to the flagpole because of its location. They highlighted there would be no control on what flags could be flown from it in future.

The group described the plans as “insensitive and disrespectful”, adding: “The flagpole occupies a prominent site at the entrance to the old village and any flag flown could be viewed as a collective, village message which is thought to be unacceptable.”

One objector also described the plans as “insensitive”, while also describing the flagpole as “grandiose”. The other submission agreed the pole is “too big” for the area.

Findhorn and Kinloss Community Council later apologised to the family for the wording of their objection, stressing their comments were about the flagpole and not them.

The group also committed to reviewing its procedures for commenting on planning applications.

In their appeal documents, the family says the flagpole was put up as a tribute to Scots who had died serving their country.

They say they have also heard from descendants of some named on the memorial, who say it has been “comforting” to see the flag flying.

A petition signed by 134 people supporting the flagpole has also been submitted as part of the appeal.

People described the Saltire as a “delight to see”, a “welcoming” addition to the village and “totally appropriate” for the location.

How tall is a flagpole allowed to be?

In rejecting the plans, Moray Council described the size of the saltire flagpole as “inappropriate” for its location in Findhorn.

Officer Emma Mitchell described the area as already “cluttered” with items, including the war memorial, that would be near the flagpole.

In their appeal, the couple’s agent Jane Shepherd explained the Robertsons had sought advice about how high the flagpole is allowed to be. They did not receive a response.

She added: “Without any definitive advice, my clients would be stabbing in the dark as to what might be acceptable.”

The documents also includes 10 photographs of other flagpoles and boat masts that are already in the conservation area.

Mrs Shepherd added: “The most prominent of these flagpoles is sited along the front, adjacent to the piers, upon which the Saltire flag displayed.

“It has clearly been consciously sited on a prominent, raised grass area in front of the mercat cross as a landmark and feature in the landscape.

“It is also of a much greater scale than that at 195 Findhorn (Alba) and clearly visible from many vantage points along the bay and within Findhorn.

“Presumably, this flagpole was sanctioned by the council with the support of the Findhorn Community Council.

“Notwithstanding this, its existence demonstrates that no harm is caused to the conservation area or landscape neither from this official flagpole nor the many others in the village.”

An appeal hearing is due to be heard by Moray Council on Thursday. You can view the documents about the application HERE.