Aberdeen in ‘no panic’ to sign free agents and will only move for quality, says boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists there is no panic to sign players in the free agent market.

Glass wants to bolster his squad by moving for unattached players now that the January transfer window is closed.

Former Scotland international winger Robert Snodgrass is on Glass’ radar.

Snodgrass, 34, is a free agent having left Championship West Brom by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Capped 28 times by Scotland, Snodgrass has commanded £16m in transfer fees during his career.

There is also interest in Snodgrass from clubs in the English Championship with Hibs and Dundee also keen on the winger.

Although Glass aims to reinforce with new additions he is adamant in his support of his squad that has dropped into the Premiership bottom.

Glass said: “It’s not like we are sitting panicking we have to get X, Y, Z.

“We have got a right good group of players here.

“Anything, as it was in the window, would be done to help us not just for the sake of bringing in a body.

“We would like to (bring players in).

“The likelihood of which I don’t know and I don’t control.

“One thing though is we do believe in the group of players that are here.”

Snodgrass assessing his options

Snodgrass has starred for West Ham, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Hull City.

He has racked up more than 400 appearances in the English Premier League and Championship.

Snodgrass made seven appearances for West Brom this season, with his last appearance in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on November 6.

It is understood if interest from clubs south of the border turns into a concrete offer, it is likely Snodgrass will remain in England.

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, who is friends with Snodgrass from their time together in the Scotland squad, is understood to have put forward Aberdeen’s case.

Glass opted not to comment on Snodgrass, but admits the Dons have to pitch their case to convince free agents to sign.

He said: “That is the case, as it is with the players we signed in the window as well.

“The same principle applies always. Good players are in demand.”

Glass is also looking at an out-of-contract striker to provide back-up for Christian Ramirez, who has netted 13 goals this season.

Attacker Marley Watkins is out injured until March.

No ‘doom and gloom’ at Pittodrie

Aberdeen will tonight host in form league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

Glass’ side have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the resumption of action following the Premiership winter break.

The Dons dropped into the bottom six at the weekend following a 2-1 loss at Livingston.

Glass insists the mood in the camp is not ‘doom and gloom’.

He said: “One thing about the lads is that they’re noticeably more buoyant when things are going well.

“But they don’t tend to get too down.

“They just crack on with their work and the spirit has been really good.

“It’s not like there’s zero difference here.

“It’s noticeable when you’re doing better.

“But there’s certainly no doom and gloom within the place.”

Glass demands immediate response

League leaders Celtic are unbeaten in 19 Premiership games and have beaten Rangers 3-0 and Motherwell 4-0 in the last week.

Glass will demand an immediate improvement on the Dons’ stuttering form tonight.

He said: “Any time that you have setbacks, it’s important that you look to improve and I think that’s a given.

“The performance levels and results at home in recent times have been pretty good.

“I think that’s what we need to focus on going into this one.

“There’s obviously a different situation coming up at the end of the week (Scottish Cup fifth round tie away to Motherwell).

“However we know what is coming up here and we know what the team is capable of at home.

“It’s the type of game that we’ve handled pretty well.

“We know we’re coming up against a team that is in form but they know we’re capable of causing them problems.

“It will make for a good game and it’s an opportunity for us to do well which is important for us.”

Call for a strong start against Celtic

Celtic have raced into 3-0 half-time leads in their previous two games against Rangers and Motherwell.

Glass will demand the Dons impose themselves on the game early.

He said: “Even in a couple of games we’ve played them this season, they’ve started well.

“But I think we’ve shown a capability as a team not to get run over.

“We’ll try and impose ourselves on the game as early as we can, fully in the knowledge of what they’re capable of.

“It’s not something you go in absolutely fearing,

“I don’t think you can approach a game like that.”

Keeper Lewis ruled out of Celtic clash

Aberdeen will face Celtic without keeper Joe Lewis and left-back Adam Montgomery.

Club captain Lewis, 34, was ruled out of the loss at Livingston due to illness.

Lewis has not recovered in time to face the Hoops and Gary Woods will be in goal again.

Secured on loan from Celtic on January transfer window deadline day Montgomery, 19, is ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Glass said: “Joe’s still not back from his illness.”