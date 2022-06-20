Aberdeen transfer target Tobias Lauritsen scores for Odds at the weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen transfer target Tobias Lauritsen netted for Odds in a 2-1 Norwegian top-flight loss at Molde over the weekend.

The Dons are closing in on a deal to land the 24-year-old Norwegian striker.

Lauritsen netted a header for Odds against Molde and also rattled the bar with a 15-yard shot in an impressive performance.

He has now netted four goals in 11 Eliteserien games this season.

It is understood Lauritsen has informed Aberdeen he will decide on making a Pittodrie move this week.

Lauritsen was tight-lipped recently when asked in Norway on whether he would be signing for Aberdeen.

He said: “Unfortunately, I have to say no comment just now.

“But I will say something more in the near future, hopefully.

“I would say you would have to ask my agent about whether there are any more clubs involved.”

Odds sports director Morten Ronningen said ultimately the decision was down to the striker.

Ronningen said: “I do not want to confirm or deny whether Tobias has said yes or no to Aberdeen.

“This is up to Tobias.”