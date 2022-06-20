Aberdeen transfer target Tobias Lauritsen scores for Odds at the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen transfer target Tobias Lauritsen scores for Odds at the weekend

By Sean Wallace
June 20, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 4:35 pm
Aberdeen target Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen.
Supplied by Pors Fotball

Aberdeen transfer target Tobias Lauritsen netted for Odds in a 2-1 Norwegian top-flight loss at Molde over the weekend.

The Dons are closing in on a deal to land the 24-year-old Norwegian striker.

Lauritsen netted a header for Odds against Molde and also rattled the bar with a 15-yard shot in an impressive performance.

He has now netted four goals in 11 Eliteserien games this season.

It is understood Lauritsen has informed Aberdeen he will decide on making a Pittodrie move this week.

Lauritsen was tight-lipped recently when asked in Norway on whether he would be signing for Aberdeen.

He said: “Unfortunately, I have to say no comment just now.

“But I will say something more in the near future, hopefully.

“I would say you would have to ask my agent about whether there are any more clubs involved.”

Odds sports director Morten Ronningen said ultimately the decision was down to the striker.

Ronningen said: “I do not want to confirm or deny whether Tobias has said yes or no to Aberdeen.

“This is up to Tobias.”

Dons signings summer 2022

