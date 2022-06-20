Sparta Rotterdam enter race for Aberdeen target Tobias Lauritsen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen face strong competition from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in their pursuit of Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen.

Reports in Norway claim Rotterdam have offered almost £600,000 for the Odds BK striker, who scored his fourth goal of the season for the club in their 2-1 loss to Molde at the weekend.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Aberdeen’s top targets with Hibernian also linked with the attacker, but the Dons were confident of completing a deal.

It is believed terms were also agreed between Aberdeen and the player.

However, with Sparta also joining the race for the 6ft 3in forward, it is unclear whether the Dons will need to come up with an improved offer if they hope to bring the player to Pittodrie.

Ambitious Sparta are hoping to complete a double swoop on Odds as they also bid to sign Lauritsen’s team-mate, midfielder Joshua Kitolano.