Ross McCrorie hopes summer rebuild will catapult Aberdeen back to the top end of the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ross McCrorie hopes summer rebuild will catapult Aberdeen back to the top end of the Premiership

By Sean Wallace
June 26, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Aberdeen's Ross McRorie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McRorie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle

Midfielder Ross McCrorie insists the ongoing summer transfer window rebuild must push Aberdeen back to the top end of the table.

Boss Jim Goodwin is rebuilding a squad that slumped to a 10th placed Premiership finish last season.

It was the Reds’ lowest league position since 2004 and McCrorie says that is completely unacceptable.

In a bid to get the Reds back on track the Pittodrie board have splashed out close to £1 million in transfer fees during the window.

Dutch keeper Kelle Roos is the sixth signing of the summer – with more to come.

Roos signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join from Derby County on a two-year deal.

Aberdeen’s Ross McRorie against Buckie Thistle.

Also secured are Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani (both MTK Budapest), Liam Scales (Celtic, loan), Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest) and Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Scales and Richardson were the only new signings to make their debuts in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle.

The other signings will meet up with the squad soon. Miovski and Ramadani are waiting for their visas to clear.

New Aberdeen signing Kelle Roos during his time at Derby County.

Stewart and Roos will join at the end of this month when their deals expire.

McCrorie, 24, said: “A club like Aberdeen shouldn’t be anywhere near the bottom six.

“It is up to us to put it right and we want to get the top end of the table.

“Last year was disappointing as we were not good enough.

“This season we have our targets for the year that we have set as as a team.

“It is a new season and there are fresh challenges.

“A club like Aberdeen should be aiming up at the top end of the table and that is what we are looking to do this season.”

Aberdeen’s Connor McLennan up against Buckie’s Max Barry during a pre-season friendly.

‘The squad is looking stronger’

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has overhauled the squad and confirmed that there will be more signings before the window closes.

Transfer fees were splashed out on Miovski (£535,000), Ramadani (£100,000) and Richardson (£300,000).

Defender Declan Gallagher departed the Dons on Sunday to join fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

McCrorie accepts help was needed by strengthening in the summer.

Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

He said: “There have been a few signings which is good to see because we needed new players.

“The squad is looking stronger.

“Steven Gunn (director of football) and the gaffer do the recruitment and they have the faith they are good enough.

“I’m sure they will be good enough to help us and improve us as a team.”

New loan signing Liam Scales during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

Help needed with new signings

McCrorie accepts the pressure will be on the new signings to make an impact.

However he insists that should be the case for every Aberdeen player, even those that have been established at the club for years.

He said: “Anytime a player comes to a big club like Aberdeen they have to prove themselves.

“Even existing players have prove yourself as well.

“We need help this season and needed to bring players in to improve on last season.

“There has been a big transition as a lot of players are away and a lot have come in.

“We need to improve on last year which wasn’t good enough.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle

Pre-season ramps up with Spain trip

Aberdeen fought back from behind against Buckie Thistle to secure a 2-1 win.

Christian Ramirez netted from the penalty spot before Matty Kennedy netted a late winner.

The Reds will now jet off to Spain on Monday for a week-long warm weather training camp on the Costa Blanca.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a pre-season friendly between against Buckie Thistle.

McCrorie said: “That was the first game back after just over a week’s training and it was good to get the legs going again.

“It didn’t really matter about the result.

“We got 45 minutes in and we are still in the early days of pre season.

“When we go to Spain there will be a lot of fitness work and technical stuff as well to get the ideas across to the new boys and try to get them to settle down.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]