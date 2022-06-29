Aberdeen ‘prepared to listen to offers’ for Christian Ramirez as Millwall drop out of Lewis Ferguson race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are willing to listen to offers for striker Christian Ramirez.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a return to the MLS is a possibility for the American forward.

Despite Aberdeen’s disappointing 2021-22 season, the 31-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season in Scottish football.

Ramirez has netted 15 goals in 45 appearances since making the switch from Houston Dynamo last summer.

The striker was granted permission to return to America before the end of last season.

He has returned for pre-season training and scored a penalty in the 2-1 friendly win against Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Millwall have dropped out of the race for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The English club had a £1.5 million bid for the Scotland international rejected by the Dons earlier this month.

But strong interest remains in the former Hamilton player from overseas with four clubs from two European countries interested in signing the player.

Italian side Cagliari were heavily linked with a move for Ferguson, who is under contract until 2024.

The Dons are in Spain on a pre-season training camp.