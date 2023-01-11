Ross Tokely warns Caley Thistle must keep tabs on more than Queen’s Park star Simon Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Tokely warns Caley Thistle must keep tabs on more than Queen’s Park star Simon Murray

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:55 am
Simon Murray netted the winner for Queen's Park against Inverness in November. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Simon Murray netted the winner for Queen's Park against Inverness in November. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely insists starving Queen’s Park star man Simon Murray of ammunition will be the key to winning against the Championship leaders this weekend.

The Spiders’ red-hot front man scored four times in Queen’s 6-0 rout of Cove Rangers on Saturday, which catapulted him level top of the league’s scoring charts alongside Ayr United’s Dipo Akinyemi on 15 goals. 

Owen Coyle’s Spiders have won their last eight games in all competitions and visit Inverness two weeks in succession, starting on Saturday in the league before meeting again in round four of the Scottish Cup.

Inverness have stopped a steady slip down the table in some style. They followed last Monday’s 6-1 victory against Cove by winning 4-1 at Arbroath at the weekend to move sixth and to within four points of fourth spot. 

Tokely, whose 589 appearances tally for ICT is unsurpassed, knows there will be a lot of focus on Murray, who has bagged 18 goals in 26 games in all competitions, including the winner against the Highlanders in November.

Shut off supply to keep Murray quiet

However, the Nairn County star says stopping the 30-year-old getting a glimpse at goal in the first place is what boss Billy Dodds will demand.

He said: “Teams will always have players who stand out, such as at Ayr United where Dipo Akinyemi is level top of the scoring charts.

“There will be dangerous players in all these teams, whether he’s a wide man or a striker. Boys have just got to do their jobs individually. It’s up to the defence to do their jobs and not just keep Simon Murray quiet.

“Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy can work together to stop him, but the key is to stop the supply to him. Queen’s Park have players creating these chances for Simon.

“This will be a good test for Inverness to see where they are at. Three points would be massive in terms of closing the gap on the teams above them.

“Billy Dodds will, of course, want the wins against Queen’s Park in the league and the Scottish Cup. It will be a big two weeks for Inverness.”

Queen’s will be real test for ICT

The former Inverness defender, who helped guide the Highlanders through the divisions to the top flight, expects a big performance will be needed from the hosts against the surging Spiders.

He said: “I was impressed with Queen’s Park on the opening day of the season (in a 1-1 draw). They were really good and Owen Coyle has got them playing very well.

“By all accounts, they dominated the game (in a 2-1 win) against Caley Thistle at Ochilview.

“The table doesn’t lie and they are top for a reason, so it will be a test for Inverness coming off the back of two confident wins.”

Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal at Arbroath with the fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Young guns firing for ICT first-team

Tokely has coached many of the young lads breaking through this season at Inverness and he’s delighted to see them make their mark for the first-team.

That included a second career goal for 18-year-old full-back Lewis Nicolson at Arbroath on Saturday when he nodded home the final goal from an acute angle.

Tokely added: “Lewis’ goal was great on Saturday. It was not an easy finish when he put it away with the side of his head.

“It’s great to have the young lads involved in the squad and on the bench and they are all eager to get on and make an impact with the energy they bring.

“Form wasn’t great before the Cove game, but morale has been lifted. I know Cove had two heavy defeats, but they are still a good side, so to beat them 6-1 was great.

“I’ve been impressed with Jay Henderson since he came in. He delivers balls early into the box, which is good for strikers like Billy Mckay. He’s not taking too many touches and has a lovely cross, so he’s been a positive signing.”

Midfielder Lewis Hyde in action against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Versatile Hyde is impressing Tokely

Another player not catching the headlines, but impressing Tokely is 20-year-old midfielder Lewis Hyde, who set up Mckay’s opener at Gayfield, and is up to 21 games for this season, adding on to 13 in 2021/22.

He said: “Lewis was terrific against Cove and, by all accounts, he more than played his part against Arbroath.

“Lewis deserves a bit of credit for his form. He’s also played out of position at right-back when required. That’s a position where you can go a little bit unnoticed, but he has stuck at it and playing alongside Sean Welsh in midfield will help him.”

Editor's Picks