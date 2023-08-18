Winger Luis Longstaff confident Caley Thistle will soon be flying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Winger Luis Longstaff confident Caley Thistle will soon be flying

Inverness will hope to banish their losing streak next weekend when they travel to Championship hosts Airdrie.

By Paul Chalk
Luis Longstaff made his debut in a 3-2 defeat against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup last month. Next week, he will aim to beat the Diamonds for three Championship points for ICT. Image: Jasperimage
Luis Longstaff made his debut in a 3-2 defeat against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup last month. Next week, he will aim to beat the Diamonds for three Championship points for ICT. Image: Jasperimage

Summer signing Luis Longstaff is determined to experience the winning feeling at Caley Thistle after run of narrow defeats.

Overall, as a team, Inverness have lost their last five fixtures for the first time since 2008 going into 2009.

However, fleet-footed winger Longstaff is sure fans will soon see him flourish in the Highlands as positive results can lead to a rise in belief, individually and as a squad.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Cove Rangers aims to provide quality on the flanks, with goals and assists for Billy Dodds’ Highlanders, who lost their opening two Championship fixtures, 2-1 against Queen’s Park and 1-0 at Ayr United at the weekend.

Longstaff, who played with Cove in the Championship last term, made his debut in a 3-2 home loss to Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup, a result which put them out of the competition, before a 1-0 cup defeat at Premiership Dundee.

Their season began with a 2-1 cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose, but a 2-1 loss against Dumbarton was the start of the slide.

Inverness can only watch on this weekend as the Viaplay Cup second round plays out before they return to action at Airdrie next Saturday in their bid to net their first league points.

Luis Longstaff and Ayr’s Patrick Reading tussle for possession. Image: SNS Group

Attacking is ‘best part’ of the game

Longstaff, whose career kicked off as a Liverpool youth, insists more game-time can only lead to a better understanding of the system and allow him to express himself against their Championship rivals.

He said: “Running at defences and trying to create is the best part of the game for me. That’s what I try to do when I go on the pitch.

“I am still adjusting to being part of a new team. It takes time to build the confidence to pick the ball up and run at players.

“You’re trying to fit in with the system, so that does take time for you to have the confidence to do that.

“Myself and other attacking players like Nathan Shaw will really aim to do that this season when we get the opportunity. It’s what we enjoy.

“In the first couple of games, I was perhaps not as positive (on the ball) as I could have been, but that will come as confidence rises and I get to know our system even more.”

‘We just need one game to click’

And Longstaff hopes ICT will begin to show their real potential when they get that first positive result on the board.

He said: “It is taking a wee bit of time to settle and it would be easier had we been winning games.

“When you’re in a team that’s not picking up points, it seems to always take longer than you’d want.

“As a team, and individually, we will get there. We just need one game to click. Even if we’re not clicking, even just to get a point on the board would be great.”

ICT ‘not far away’ from good results

ICT leaked an early goal when Francis Amarty netted for the first time since joining Ayr last week.

Yet, for Longstaff, it was the latest example of losing by fine margins.

He said: “After the poor performance against Queen’s Park, we were better against Ayr, and we walked away wondering how we didn’t at least take a point.

“But we can at least take positives from it.  After they scored, we were the better team, Ayr didn’t create too much. They were hanging on.

“When we get a point on the board, we will be fine. Getting the first point is taking longer than we’d hoped.

“If you include the cup, we’ve lost the last five games, but we’ve lost by one goal each time. We’re not far away.

“We’re creating chances and, like last Saturday, if one of those go in, we’ll get a result.

Caley Jags ready for Diamonds’ date

Although ICT were edged out by the odd goal against Airdrie last month, the fact they bagged two goals against them gives Longstaff encouragement they won’t be losers at the Excelsior Stadium next week.

He added: “Playing them in the cup was my first game for the club. They were a good team that night and they showed they could hurt us, but we also hurt them.

“If you played that game 10 times, it could have gone either way each time. They had the best of the first half, then in the second half we were better and they were hanging on, just trying to get something out of it before they scored the late winner.

“No one has scored a good goal against us yet since I’ve come in. We’ve made mistakes or we’ve conceded goals which could have been avoided.

“If we can cut out the mistakes and have a better end product then, we will be fine. We just needed a killer finish against Ayr and hopefully we can aim to get better and both ends next weekend.”

After facing the Diamonds, ICT will face League One champions Dunfermline Athletic on September 2 at the Caledonian Stadium in the league, one week before travelling to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

More from Caley Thistle

Former Caley defender Peter Corbett and former goalkeeper Billy MacDonald
Caley legends recall 23-goal penalty shoot-out win in Inverness Cup - ahead of trophy's…
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Defender Gary Warren in action for Caley Thistle in the Premiership in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Gary Warren: Caley Thistle good enough to launch promotion push
Ayr's Francis Amartey (centre) scored the only goal when Inverness visited Somerset Park at the weekend. Image: SNS Group
Michael Fraser: Staying focused key to Caley Thistle finding spark
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons
Clach chairman Alex Chisholm, Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner promote next week's Inverness Cup showdown outside the city's Town House. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
City provost adds full support to return of Inverness Cup as Caley Thistle and…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds in the stands after being sent off at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Billy Dodds being sent to the stands shows he, too, is frustrated…
Midfielder David Carson is chasing nothing short of a win at Airdrie later this month when ICT return to action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle must end longest losing streak since 2009, says midfielder David Carson
Ayr's Francis Amartey (left) celebrates his winning goal against Inverness. Image: SNS.
Barry Wilson rues lack of killer touch as Caley Thistle lose at Ayr United
Inverness' Luis Longstaff and Ayr's Patrick Reading tussle for possession. Image: SNS.
Ayr United 1-0 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…