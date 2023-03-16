Commercial or residential property – where best to invest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial or residential property – where best to invest?

By Yasmin Myles
March 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 10:23 am
Do current conditions in the housing market make commercial property more attractive? Image: Shutterstock
Is investing in commercial property a better bet than residential buy-to-let right now? Lawyer Yasmin Myles takes a look.

As the UK’s residential buy-to-let market becomes ever more constricted, a simple swap to commercial leasing may provide a money hack for investors.

Higher mortgage rates, increased regulation and an uncertain housing market have made the residential property sector a challenge for investors.

Meanwhile, commercial property has fast become a great value opportunity.

Yasmin Myles, of Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie. Image: tigerbond

In years gone by it was well within reach for some people to buy a second home, let it out and, in return, earn some extra income.

And in recent years the holiday letting market has become increasingly popular for those looking to buy second homes.

But now, if you already own a property, the purchase of a second home will see you pay a large slab of tax in the form of additional dwelling supplement. This is in addition to land and building transaction tax.

There are also heavy regulation requirements to comply with for letting out residential property, and fees for a short-term letting licence if you are in the holiday home market.

Less hurdles to overcome when you invest in commercial property

In addition, there are risk assessments, testing and documentation requirements to consider.

Image: Shutterstock

These costs add up and, against the backdrop of a sector that has become increasingly turbulent in recent years, many landlords are now feeling the strain – leaving a market fraught with uncertainty.

The purchase of a second home will see you pay a large slab of tax in the form of additional dwelling supplement.”

For those with some cash to invest and a willingness to take a different path, there are far less expensive regulatory hurdles to overcome when letting out commercial property.

Crucially, it is legal for owners of commercial properties to devolve responsibility for regulatory compliance to their tenant.

There’s a common misconception that commercial property is more complex and expensive to deal with than residential.

But this is not the case and people are often surprised by how straightforward such an investment can be.

What are the options?

The market is broadly split into large-scale commercial developments – such as shopping centres, industrial units and multi-storey office buildings – and smaller, single-let commercial premises like bakeries, salons, restaurants and individual shops.

Often underrated, the commercial property letting business is a sound investment.

Investors do not need to pay additional dwelling supplement, nor do they need a licence to let the property out. Commercial property will usually attract higher rents, tenants are likely to stay for a considerable time and there are often much longer notice periods.

Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the statutory compliance documentation residential landlords are responsible for maintaining is largely passed down to tenants under a commercial lease.

A huge part of the appeal for our commercial property clients is the “full repairing and insuring” tenancies we often see.

With these, tenants are not just responsible for maintaining premises throughout the period of the lease. They also have more responsibility for ensuring premises stay in the condition they were in at the start of the tenancy.

Stable income

This can ensure landlords get a stable income without them having to fork out regular repair fees. It also gives them some foresight when it comes to vacancy risks.

Getting a commercial mortgage isn’t necessarily any more complex than securing one for a buy-to-let property, especially with the rules around buy-to-let versus holiday lets.

I would advise anyone looking for an investment property to look into the commercial options available, rather than automatically going for residential as so many people tend to do.

Yasmin Myles is an associate at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, and part of the law firm’s Inverness-based commercial property team.

