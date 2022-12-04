Tillydrone Trust could take over Wallace Tower for £1 as council seeks permission from courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tillydrone Trust could take over Wallace Tower for £1 as council seeks permission from courts

By Craig Munro
December 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 3:43 pm
From left, Linday Barclay, Theo McFadyen with Colin McFadyen and Jenna Conn of the Tillydrone Community Development Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
From left, Linday Barclay, Theo McFadyen with Colin McFadyen and Jenna Conn of the Tillydrone Community Development Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen group could get control of Wallace Tower at a cost of £1, after the council approved the latest step in its takeover campaign.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust wants to save the historic building from falling into ruin by transforming it into a cafe, community hall and offices.

But despite the thumbs-up from the local authority’s finance committee, there is one more step before the fate of the project is confirmed.

Due to the fact the 400-year-old tower is on Common Good land at Seaton Park, a court petition needs to be lodged before they can dispose of it.

Support from community

And it is the sale of Common Good land that proved one of the more controversial aspects of the plans in a consultation held earlier this year.

The consultation – organised to give committee members an indication of feeling towards the project in the community – found two-thirds of respondents were in support.

Councillor Muriel Jaffrey at Benholm’s Lodge, also known as Wallace Tower in Tillydrone which has been left unoccupied. Picture Simon Walton 25/2/05

One person in favour wrote: “The building has sat empty for as long as I can remember.

“It would be fantastic to see the building restored and utilised instead of being left to rot away.”

However, another person wrote: “Common good land should not be sold to anyone.”

The controversial story of Wallace Tower

Originally named Belmholm Lodgings, the Wallace Tower has an extraordinary history, but perhaps its most notorious chapter came in 1964.

The building was moved, brick by brick, away from the Netherkirkgate site where it was built in the early 17th century to make way for a Marks and Spencer store.

Since then, it has been in Tillydrone on the edge of Seaton Park.

Wallace Tower on its original Netherkirkgate site in 1954.

Several of the comments from the consultation referenced this event, with many still unhappy with the decision.

One said: “If there is an opportunity to restore the building and use it in a beneficial way then it should be taken.

“Although ideally the Marks and Spencer food hall should be demolished and the building restored to its original site to undo the historical crime committed by ACC when they allowed it to be demolished.”

Another said: “While it saddens me to think that the Lodging might never return to
the Netherkirkgate, I’ll still be very excited to see the community bring those auld steens back to life.”

What is planned for the site?

Tillydrone Community Development Trust was first formed in 2015, but fell apart the following year after getting as far as securing planning permission.

It resurfaced in 2020, though, and has secured funding of more than £250,000 towards its vision for Wallace Tower.

The group of volunteers originally released concept art for the building with a new glass cafe in front, but that design was scrapped after “negative feedback”.

A reimagined set of plans were withdrawn in March, but the trust came back with its latest proposal last month after consulting Tinto Architects.

Wallace Tower, Aberdeen — TINTO Architects

A piece of Aberdonian history, revitalised. 🏰Very excited to share a few more glimpses of the Wallace Tower project we've been working on with Tillydrone Community Development Trust, #Aberdeen — including this updated render animation of the design now submitted to Aberdeen City Council.Read more:https://www.tintoarchitecture.co.uk/project/wallace-tower

Posted by TINTO Architecture on Friday, 18 November 2022

The ground floor space would host community facilities, including a redesigned cafe to the rear of the building.

The architect firm said: “The proposals are intended to bring an additional facility to the community, but will also link to the existing local and tourist attractions of Seaton Park and St Machar’s Cathedral, both located a short walk away.”

All the latest planning stories

