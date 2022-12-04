Tillydrone Trust could take over Wallace Tower for £1 as council seeks permission from courts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen group could get control of Wallace Tower at a cost of £1, after the council approved the latest step in its takeover campaign.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust wants to save the historic building from falling into ruin by transforming it into a cafe, community hall and offices.

But despite the thumbs-up from the local authority’s finance committee, there is one more step before the fate of the project is confirmed.

Due to the fact the 400-year-old tower is on Common Good land at Seaton Park, a court petition needs to be lodged before they can dispose of it.

Support from community

And it is the sale of Common Good land that proved one of the more controversial aspects of the plans in a consultation held earlier this year.

The consultation – organised to give committee members an indication of feeling towards the project in the community – found two-thirds of respondents were in support.

One person in favour wrote: “The building has sat empty for as long as I can remember.

“It would be fantastic to see the building restored and utilised instead of being left to rot away.”

However, another person wrote: “Common good land should not be sold to anyone.”

The controversial story of Wallace Tower

Originally named Belmholm Lodgings, the Wallace Tower has an extraordinary history, but perhaps its most notorious chapter came in 1964.

The building was moved, brick by brick, away from the Netherkirkgate site where it was built in the early 17th century to make way for a Marks and Spencer store.

Since then, it has been in Tillydrone on the edge of Seaton Park.

Several of the comments from the consultation referenced this event, with many still unhappy with the decision.

One said: “If there is an opportunity to restore the building and use it in a beneficial way then it should be taken.

“Although ideally the Marks and Spencer food hall should be demolished and the building restored to its original site to undo the historical crime committed by ACC when they allowed it to be demolished.”

Another said: “While it saddens me to think that the Lodging might never return to

the Netherkirkgate, I’ll still be very excited to see the community bring those auld steens back to life.”

What is planned for the site?

Tillydrone Community Development Trust was first formed in 2015, but fell apart the following year after getting as far as securing planning permission.

It resurfaced in 2020, though, and has secured funding of more than £250,000 towards its vision for Wallace Tower.

The group of volunteers originally released concept art for the building with a new glass cafe in front, but that design was scrapped after “negative feedback”.

A reimagined set of plans were withdrawn in March, but the trust came back with its latest proposal last month after consulting Tinto Architects.

The ground floor space would host community facilities, including a redesigned cafe to the rear of the building.

The architect firm said: “The proposals are intended to bring an additional facility to the community, but will also link to the existing local and tourist attractions of Seaton Park and St Machar’s Cathedral, both located a short walk away.”