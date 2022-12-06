Government overrules council to pave way for 60-bed care home in Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish ministers have approved plans for a new 60-bed care home in Banchory after it was previously refused by councillors.

Priory CC24 Ltd had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to build the new two-storey facility to the west of Provost Webster Road.

The care home site is the fifth and final phase of the Hill of Banchory masterplan that was previously approved in 2017.

Members of the Marr area committee considered the plan in May but threw it out due to concerns about the building’s layout, size and design.

The developer later lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision.

‘Safe and pleasant’ environment for residents

Reporter Gordon Reid visited the proposed care home site last month.

He did not agree with the view of the committee and said the new building would “complement” those already in the area and would not be “overbearing”.

The reporter said: “I consider that the proposal would build on the distinct sense of place and local identity sought by the approved masterplan for the area.”

Mr Reid praised the development and said it would create a “safe and pleasant” environment for its residents.

He also believed that the facility would help to meet the future needs of the town and surrounding area.

Reporter addressed resident concerns

Six local residents had objected before the plan was considered by councillors.

They too had concerns about the scale of the building as well as road safety and potential overlooking on nearby properties.

However the reporter dismissed these claims and said he was “satisfied” that it would not have an adverse impact on neighbouring houses.

While he did note there could be “some level of overlooking” from windows on the first floor of the care home, he believed the distance between the buildings would prevent any problems.

New community facility welcomed

Ultimately the reporter decided to approve the plan as he argued it would “utilise vacant land within the settlement and provide new community facilities”.

The new care facility will provide support for up to 60 elderly residents and those living with dementia.

It is expected to have activity rooms and lounges as well as an enclosed garden space for residents to enjoy.

Construction on the new care home is expected to begin within the next three years.