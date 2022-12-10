Plan revealed to save awestruck Spectra fans from Union Terrace Gardens mudbath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Awed crowds taking in the sights of Aberdeen’s Spectra festival are to be spared the muddy sludge of Union Terrace Gardens.

The award-winning light show will return to the sunken Victorian park for the first time for five years.

But council bosses last week confirmed the main lawn in Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) will not be turfed before the reopening.

Contractors Balfour Beatty are in a race against time to have the gardens opened by Christmas.

City chiefs still expect UTG open in time by December 25, though have now caveated that pledge due to wintry weather in the north-east.

Plan to save visitors from UTG mud

Now, council bosses have been pressed on what visitors to UTG can expect underfoot during Spectra.

Running between February 9 and 12, it has been confirmed as the first major event to be held in the long-closed gardens.

Aberdeen Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald asked: “Hopefully it won’t just be earth?”

Event planners appear to have planned to allow culture vultures to leave their wellies at home.

Boards are expected to be put down to save them from the frosty February dubs.

Chief city growth officer Richard Sweetnam confirmed: “Any activation of Union Terrace Gardens for Spectra would have some surfacing put down given the footfall we would expect.

“And then it would be removed before any grass planting.”

Bark has been used in previous years to cover the mud, when the grass was bare after winter.