Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

A north-east golf entrepreneur has scrapped plans for a putting green in his front garden after teed off neighbours complained.

David Harris had already plunged thousands into the Devonshire Road development when other residents reported it to the council.

The plans to help practise his favourite pastime soon ended up in the rough when inspectors arrived.

And his front garden has now resembled a building site for the better part of a year.

What did neighbours say about front garden putting green in Aberdeen?

In addition to the problematic practice space, work had also started on a driveway which left neighbours livid.

Moira Keay wrote to the local authority to express fears that “further golf-related developments” could spring up in the west end if the plans were approved.

She said: “I do not know if permission is needed to redesign one’s garden and create an area of grass which may have holes in it.

“But I feel this should not be officially permitted as a ‘putting green’, which might lead to further golf related developments.”

David Ord added: “I feel the faux grass putting green is also not in keeping with the spirit and style of this conservation area.”

Kevin Parker said: “The vast majority of the gardens along Devonshire Road are well maintained with plants, grass and are home to insects and other small creatures – exactly what a garden should be, not a tacky plastic putting green.”

Many also took exception to Mr Harris’s plans to create the driveway.

Permission granted as golfing plans left in the bunker

David Harris has been running Bonnie Wee Golf for about 20 years, offering “luxury” tours of Scotland’s courses to fanatics from far and wide.

He launched the work after buying the house a few years ago, but was forced to lodge planning permission retroactively in September.

On Thursday, the application came before the council’s planning committee.

Mr Harris told the meeting that he began the work, and spent £7,000, after receiving poor advice from Town House officials.

Members later heard how the golfing plans have now been abandoned following the local backlash.

What other work was approved?

Mr Harris was also forced to bin plans for a new driveway and EV charging point in his garden ground.

Many neighbours rescinded their objections after the changes were made.

But proposals to put in new windows, garden walls and artificial grass were endorsed by councillors.

You can see the proposal here and read more about the Aberdeen front garden putting green saga here.