Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

By Ben Hendry
February 10, 2023, 6:00 am
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
David Harris is at the centre of a neighbourhood spat over his hakf-finished front garden putting green. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team

A north-east golf entrepreneur has scrapped plans for a putting green in his front garden after teed off neighbours complained.

David Harris had already plunged thousands into the Devonshire Road development when other residents reported it to the council.

The plans to help practise his favourite pastime soon ended up in the rough when inspectors arrived.

And his front garden has now resembled a building site for the better part of a year.

This image shows the garden in February 2023. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What did neighbours say about front garden putting green in Aberdeen?

In addition to the problematic practice space, work had also started on a driveway which left neighbours livid.

Moira Keay wrote to the local authority to express fears that “further golf-related developments” could spring up in the west end if the plans were approved.

She said: “I do not know if permission is needed to redesign one’s garden and create an area of grass which may have holes in it.

“But I feel this should not be officially permitted as a ‘putting green’, which might lead to further golf related developments.”

The garden has been left in a state of disarray. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

David Ord added: “I feel the faux grass putting green is also not in keeping with the spirit and style of this conservation area.”

Kevin Parker said: “The vast majority of the gardens along Devonshire Road are well maintained with plants, grass and are home to insects and other small creatures – exactly what a garden should be, not a tacky plastic putting green.”

Many also took exception to Mr Harris’s plans to create the driveway.

David Harris at Bonnie Wee Golf, Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine

Permission granted as golfing plans left in the bunker

David Harris has been running Bonnie Wee Golf for about 20 years, offering “luxury” tours of Scotland’s courses to fanatics from far and wide.

He launched the work after buying the house a few years ago, but was forced to lodge planning permission retroactively in September.

On Thursday, the application came before the council’s planning committee.

Mr Harris told the meeting that he began the work, and spent £7,000, after receiving poor advice from Town House officials.

Members later heard how the golfing plans have now been abandoned following the local backlash.

Devonshire Road in the west end of Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think the putting green should have been allowed? Let us know in our comments section below

What other work was approved?

Mr Harris was also forced to bin plans for a new driveway and EV charging point in his garden ground.

Many neighbours rescinded their objections after the changes were made.

But proposals to put in new windows, garden walls and artificial grass were endorsed by councillors.

You can see the proposal here and read more about the Aberdeen front garden putting green saga here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Marek Rosiak. Image: Facebook
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with indecent images of children
Harry Crossan at Spectra.
Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen's Spectra
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
A835 fire
One arrested after police called to disturbance in Torry pub
Three arrested after officers found £4,000 worth of drugs. Image: Shutterstock.
Three charged after police find £4,000 of diamorphine and cocaine in Peterhead raids
The helicopter was operating a scanner in a field in Aberdeenshire when it hi a powerline. Image: Aberdeen Minerals.
Helicopter pilot operating sensor which hit Balmedie powerline was 'not aware' of height loss
Bongo's Bingo to return to Aberdeen.
Bongo's Bingo to bring May Day mayhem to Aberdeen
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall's Farm Shop on A96 to open the north's first drive-thru that will showcase…
Pensioner William Masson, right, was admonished for his attack on Barrie Tough, which was sparked by a row about cat Jacko. Image: DC Thomson.
Disabled victim 'appalled' after court admonishes pensioner who attacked him in row over cat

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
Any rash eyebrow-related decisions may well be lasting ones - whether you want them to be or not (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: What's the appeal of over-the-top plastic surgery?
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland out of North Caledonian League contention - but targeting cup success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented