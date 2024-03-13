Big Manny’s Pizza takeaway saved amid pong row – but anti-smell measures ordered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big Manny’s Pizza takeaway saved amid pong row – but anti-smell measures ordered

Neighbours had called for takeaway operations to be shut down.

By Ben Hendry
There will be changes to the venue after a Big Manny's smell row erupted. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There will be changes to the venue after a Big Manny's smell row erupted. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Big Manny’s Pizza has been given permission to continue selling takeaways from an Aberdeen pub – after a smell row with neighbours.

The local business has taken the north-east by storm since being formed during the pandemic.

What started as a way to keep staff at Holburn Street’s Adam Lounge in a job soon took on a life of its own.

They were selling scores of the monster-sized belly-busters a week by the time the kitchen was expanded in 2021.

A monster margherita at Big Manny's Pizza in Aberdeen.
A monster margherita. Image: Big Manny’s Pizza

Pizza firm on the rise

It now has branches near Pittodrie and at Codona’s, along with a space at an Inverurie chip shop.

And plans for a new Stonehaven pizzeria have been announced.

But for several months now, bosses have faced the threat of takeaway operations at the Aberdeen bar being shut down.

Exterior of Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.
The venue on Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is the Big Manny’s Pizza smell row about?

Last summer, management were made to submit a retrospective planning application for the endeavour started in October 2020.

While the bar is allowed to serve food, separate consent is needed for a takeaway.

Neighbours quickly wrote to the council kicking up a stink – citing problems with cooking smells wafting into their flats.

The venue on Holburn Street.
While living above a pizza parlour might sound like a dream come true for some, these residents said it was a nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One said the “continuous” ventilation system blew “cooking smells and noise” to the rear of properties such as his.

He wrote: “I no longer open my rear windows because of the cooking smells and noise. This includes my bedroom window.”

Big Manny’s smell row: ‘More waste attracts more seagulls’

Meanwhile, the owners of the Howburn Residence serviced apartment block said the nine apartments, spread over three storeys, were “significantly affected”.

Their lawyers wrote: “This increased waste from the takeaway includes used oil bins and waste food, which is attracting seagulls and creating odours (especially in the summer heat).”

And the council found there wasn’t a suitable system in place.

Owners Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams next to Big Manny's Pizza sign.
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams pictured shortly after the pizzas were invented. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What did Big Manny’s do?

In response, Big Manny’s brought in pong boffins to advise on the measures needed to reduce any smell and continue to run the takeaway.

In the ensuing months, the company filed odour and noise studies with the council outlining how the ventilation systems would be beefed up.

Burger from the Aberdeen venue.
Filters will be installed to capture the grease from burgers and fries. Image: Big Manny’s Pizza

When it came to the waft, “several mitigations” were put forward “to control odour
and comply with relevant guidance”.

Local authority planning chiefs agreed they would have “no odour concerns” as long as these moves are implemented and pizza bosses come up with a plan to maintain the ventilation equipment.

Anti-noise measures suggested by the business were also deemed “appropriate”.

Big Manny’s declined to comment on the smell row when approached.

You can see the plans here.

