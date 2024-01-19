Offshore worker turned yoga teacher wants to turn former Bridge of Don office into ‘haven of calm’ studio

Lauren Adams was on the other side of the world training for her oil and gas job when she was “dragged along” to her first yoga class.

As part of becoming a wireline field engineer with Baker Hughes, she was sent to attend courses in Canada in 2013.

It was there that she, unwillingly, went along to try out the excercise.

And something unexpected happened. She “fell in love” with it.

Lauren has been spreading that joy ever since, and now wants to bring a “haven of calm” to Bridge of Don by opening a new dedicated studio.

Plans for ‘serene and welcoming space’ in Aberdeen

She has submitted plans to transform an empty office at Braehead Way Shopping Centre into a “luxurious, serene and welcoming” space called The Studio.

Under the proposal, the vacant unit would be converted into an open plan room to host various classes.

All sessions would need to be booked in advance and are due be led by Lauren herself.

But the 34-year-old hopes the new dedicated studio space will also attract yoga fanatics from other areas of the city and beyond.

‘I fell in love with it’

Lauren’s told us all about how her own yoga journey started purely by chance when she was encouraged to join a class with a colleague that day in Edmonton.

Lauren explained: “I went over for some on-the-job experience and made friends with someone there who was into yoga and she dragged me along.

“But it’s a good thing she did, I fell in love with it.

“The class made me feel so energised and radiant.”

Aim to bring Canadian yoga experience to Aberdeen

The experience really stuck with Lauren, so much so she decided to pursue yoga teacher training during the pandemic.

As soon as she was qualified, Lauren immediately jumped into teaching and she has been with Sport Aberdeen for the last two years.

She is currently based at Get Active @ Jesmond in Bridge of Don but is now looking to create a dedicated space she can call her own.

“I noticed there was a lot of demand for yoga in the area and there isn’t really a dedicated yoga studio,” Lauren said.

“I’ve had so much interest from people who come in to my classes asking if I could teach at other places or other times so I thought there was a real need for it.”

Lauren is now hoping to replicate the experience she had in Canada and bring a similar vibe to Aberdeen.

What will be on offer at the new yoga studio?

Classes are expected to be held seven days a week and will be suitable for everyone from humble beginners to those with more yoga experience.

The exercise coach plans to offer lessons to teach fitness fans three popular types of yoga – Vinyasa, Slow Flow and Chill.

Lauren has scheduled her classes so they will fit around standard working hours.

This ensures that yoga fans will be able to attend classes in the morning to get ready for the day ahead, or to relax after a busy day in the office.

Each unique class would be music-driven, which Lauren says will “merge the art of body movement with the power of sound”.

If all goes to plan, Lauren is aiming to have The Studio up and running by the end of March and will organise a weekend party to celebrate the opening.

Why choose Bridge of Don?

Lauren chose the shopping centre unit as she believed it was the perfect size for classes – the space can accommodate up to 15 people at a time.

She explained: “Sometimes I feel that small classes are good but not everyone likes that intimate experience.

“But then if you have too big a class you don’t really get the support you need.”

And while The Studio isn’t even open yet, its future is looking extremely bright.

Lauren has already had interest from teachers wanting to join and offer extra classes such as meditation and Yin yoga.

And if there is demand, pre and post-natal classes could be introduced as well as sessions for seniors.

You can view the plans for yourself here.