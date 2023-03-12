Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and signage for new Forres cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and signage for new Forres cafe

By Sean McAngus
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 5:21 pm
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved the building of a zipwire course to boost the region’s fragile tourism economy. They’re also allowing a meteorological mast at a windfarm.

In Forres, signs are being proposed for a new cafe.

But let’s start with plans to put a snowboard on the roof of a Elgin church. It’s not quite as exciting as it sounds – it’s just a way to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Temporary safety measure at Elgin church

Elgin High Church is seeking to erect a snowboard on the main church roof, along the North Guildry Street frontage.

This is being proposed as a temporary safety measure in order to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

The roof suffers from “nail sickness” – the nails are deteriorating – and some slates have already fallen.

Elgin High Church. Image: Google Maps

The Church of Scotland church may close and merge with St Giles and St Columba’s South church under the draft Moray Presbytery plan.

A drawing impression shows where snowboard is proposed on the Elgin High Church’s roof.

SUBMITTED: Signs for new Forres cafe

The former retail unit earmarked for a new coffee shop.

Signs are proposed at a former retail unit which could be turned into a coffee shop. 

This is planned at 6 Falconer Avenue in Forres.

Susan Longmuir Architect has lodged the application on behalf of K’s Coffee Shop Limited.

Back in November, the firm was set up by Susan Margaret Farish and Stephanie Wallace.

Picture shows the proposed signage for a new coffee shop at unit on Falconer Avenue in Forres.

APPROVED: Meteorological mast near windfarm

A lattice tower meteorological mast will be put up near the Berry Burn Wind Farm at Dunphail, near Forres.

Savills had submitted the application on behalf of  BB2 Wind Farm Limited.

The mast is 80 metres in height with supporting guy wires.

The windfarm operated by Norwegian state owned Statkraft  consists of 29 wind turbines which have been operational since 2014 with a total capacity of 66.7 MW.

Berry Burn Wind Farm. Image: Statkraft

APPROVED: Zipwire course at Glenlivet

Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course

Plans to create a forest zipwire course at Glenlivet have been approved.

The zipwire course will complement the mountain biking and walks currently offered at the centre and encourage more tourism to the area.

Bike Glenlivet has teamed up with the Crown Estate for the project, which they hope will allow families and individuals to “experience and appreciate the woodland in a new way”.

What are the plans?

There are two elements to the course.

A continuous zipwire through planted forest, consisting of 15 sections varying from 32ft to 229ft long.

Each section starts and ends on a small platform attached to trees. Course starts at ground level and reaches up to 32ft high.

During the second part, participants will complete a standalone 262ft long zipwire with double wire so you are able to go along the course with another person.

An example of what the proposed tree platform for the zipwire will look like. Image supplied by Bike Glenlivet
Proposed landing platform. Image: Bike Glenlivet

 

Boost to “fragile local tourism economy”

Council planning officer Richard Smith hailed the plans.

He added: “I wholeheartedly support this development which will positively impact our fragile local tourism economy.

“Since taking on the site the applicant has transformed the offer at Bike Glenlivet making it a destination for mountain bikers in Scotland and the local economy and community has benefitted as a result.

“The addition of a zip wire course is a fabulous diversification and will draw more people to our area.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

