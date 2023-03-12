Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and signage for new Forres cafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved the building of a zipwire course to boost the region’s fragile tourism economy. They’re also allowing a meteorological mast at a windfarm.

In Forres, signs are being proposed for a new cafe.

But let’s start with plans to put a snowboard on the roof of a Elgin church. It’s not quite as exciting as it sounds – it’s just a way to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Temporary safety measure at Elgin church

Elgin High Church is seeking to erect a snowboard on the main church roof, along the North Guildry Street frontage.

This is being proposed as a temporary safety measure in order to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

The roof suffers from “nail sickness” – the nails are deteriorating – and some slates have already fallen.

The Church of Scotland church may close and merge with St Giles and St Columba’s South church under the draft Moray Presbytery plan.

SUBMITTED: Signs for new Forres cafe

Signs are proposed at a former retail unit which could be turned into a coffee shop.

This is planned at 6 Falconer Avenue in Forres.

Susan Longmuir Architect has lodged the application on behalf of K’s Coffee Shop Limited.

Back in November, the firm was set up by Susan Margaret Farish and Stephanie Wallace.

APPROVED: Meteorological mast near windfarm

A lattice tower meteorological mast will be put up near the Berry Burn Wind Farm at Dunphail, near Forres.

Savills had submitted the application on behalf of BB2 Wind Farm Limited.

The mast is 80 metres in height with supporting guy wires.

The windfarm operated by Norwegian state owned Statkraft consists of 29 wind turbines which have been operational since 2014 with a total capacity of 66.7 MW.

APPROVED: Zipwire course at Glenlivet

Plans to create a forest zipwire course at Glenlivet have been approved.

The zipwire course will complement the mountain biking and walks currently offered at the centre and encourage more tourism to the area.

Bike Glenlivet has teamed up with the Crown Estate for the project, which they hope will allow families and individuals to “experience and appreciate the woodland in a new way”.

What are the plans?

There are two elements to the course.

A continuous zipwire through planted forest, consisting of 15 sections varying from 32ft to 229ft long.

Each section starts and ends on a small platform attached to trees. Course starts at ground level and reaches up to 32ft high.

During the second part, participants will complete a standalone 262ft long zipwire with double wire so you are able to go along the course with another person.

Boost to “fragile local tourism economy”

Council planning officer Richard Smith hailed the plans.

He added: “I wholeheartedly support this development which will positively impact our fragile local tourism economy.

“Since taking on the site the applicant has transformed the offer at Bike Glenlivet making it a destination for mountain bikers in Scotland and the local economy and community has benefitted as a result.

“The addition of a zip wire course is a fabulous diversification and will draw more people to our area.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk