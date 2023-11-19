Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day attack

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

By The crime and courts team
Post Thumbnail

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Court bans accused stalker from Moray area

An accused stalker has been banned from Moray as a condition of a non-harassment order imposed by the courts.

Craig Purdie, 40, appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between October 16 and November 5 this year.

It is alleged he was abusive and stalked his ex-partner are various addresses in Buckie by acting aggressively towards her and repeatedly trying to contact her – all of which he denies.

Purdie is also alleged to have pretended to have some kind of emergency to get the woman to respond to him and refused to stop contacting her, even after she asked him not to.

Father of bride left with horror head injuries after wedding attack

A man has admitted a brutal assault at an Aberdeen wedding which saw the father of the bride rushed to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Christopher Allison was a guest at the wedding in Dyce’s Marriott Hotel when he got involved in an altercation that left the man unconscious and with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce. Image: DC Thomson.

Allison, who is the cousin of the bride, had been drinking heavily before exiting a room and telling a hotel employee to check on the bride’s dad because “he’s on the ground”.

The 48-year-old victim was then found unresponsive and had sustained a serious head injury, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

‘Just arrest me’: Drug-driver’s invitation to police

A drug-driver caught with cannabis, a grinder and a pipe in his car told police “just arrest me” as he refused a road-side drug test.

Police stopped Kyle Nicolson for a routine check, but became suspicious when they noted his glazed eyes and pale complexion.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and later testing showed it to contain cannabis.

Nicolson, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court to admit charges of drug-driving and possession of the class B drug on Caulfield Road, Inverness, on December 18 last year.

Elgin man warned he faces jail if he abuses wife again

An Elgin man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting to abusing his partner and warned he will be jailed if he does it again.

Wesley Latham, 34, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court and pled guilty to the assault, which took place in August this year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said Latham had been in a relationship with his victim for four years and they had been married for two.

“She has two children from a previous relationship who reside with her,” Mrs Ralph explained.

Man violently attacked partner at Aberdeen music venue

A man has been ordered to pay a woman compensation after he punched her three times to the face at an Aberdeen music venue.

Myles Robertson-Cowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly striking the woman in Krakatoa after demanding she return home with him.

Myles Robertson-Cowie pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking a woman to the head at Krakatoa, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

When she refused, the 25-year-old left the bar but reappeared moments later where he punched her “without warning or reason”.

Robertson-Cowie’s solicitor told the court that “frustration got the better him” that evening.

Man tried to sell £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers on eBay

A man has been jailed after he tried to sell nearly £50,000 worth of stolen GPS trackers on eBay – using his own name and address.

John Stewart appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges of possessing pilfered agricultural global positioning system (GPS)  trackers that had been stolen from farms and tractor dealerships.

But the 37-year-old advertised the stolen merchandise – valued at £49,689 – using his own personal online eBay account.

His solicitor told the court that Stewart was not running “a sophisticated enterprise”.

Abuser told woman her only escape was to jump from upstairs window

A domestic abuser told his partner the only way to escape him was to jump from an upstairs window.

Radoslaw Malek tracked the woman’s mobile phone and checked her online banking as part of a course of coercive and controlling abusive behaviour.

Radoslaw Malek admitted domestic abuse and assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

He also assaulted his partner, slamming her head off a wall, choking her and kicking her on the soles of her feet.

Malek, 41, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his then partner as well as two charges of assault against the woman.

Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of her ex and his new partner

A racist Inverness woman threatened to mutilate her ex-boyfriend and his new partner’s genitals and left them horrifying voicemails.

Kimberly Fraser “caused an awful lot of trouble for a lot of people” when she also hurled racist abuse at a taxi driver from the Middle East, a Polish national and a black woman.

Kimberly Fraser appeared via video link at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

The 40-year-old alcohol and drug abuser, who originally faced 24 criminal charges, even bit a police officer and spat at other law enforcement personnel.

She pled guilty to eight charges including three of assault, two of hindering police, one of racist conduct, one of threatening behaviour and breaching the Communications Act.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her

A serial domestic abuser assaulted four of his former partners and left a fifth “convinced that he would come back and kill her”, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Daniel Sharratt-Dye choked women, threw items at them and headbutted one.

He also called his exes names and told one of them: “You don’t know what will happen to you if you try and leave.”

Sharratt-Dye, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit five charges of assault against former partners as well as engaging in courses of behaviour that were abusive of one woman and caused fear and alarm to another.

Sheriff jails Strichen man for breaking police officer’s leg

A sheriff has slammed those who attack emergency workers as he jailed an Aberdeenshire man who broke a police officer’s leg.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he was “flabbergasted and shocked” by the number of people passing through court after abusing police.

The sheriff said: “Despite routinely making comments, the message does not appear to be transcending down to the masses.”

He said it could be down to lack of local reporting, lack of people in prison spreading the word or a genuine misunderstanding in the community that emergency workers are “fair game to be abused”.

Inverness trader tried to con taxman out of £36,000

An Inverness businessman who swindled the taxman out of almost £36,000 was caught because his fake invoices were littered with spelling errors.

Agricultural contractor Ian Miller, who was employed by a timber firm and registered as a sole trader, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted the fraud by submitting false VAT returns.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that an HMRC officer conducted a VAT compliance visit at Miller’s home address in Towerhill Road, Cradlehall, on January 13, 2020 as the value of his repayments had remained fairly constant over several years.

Mr Weir said: “This is a risk indicator for HMRC. From January 2014 to July 2019, the accused had received £43,264.95 in VAT repayments from HMRC and now accepts £36,514 is falsely claimed.”

Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after cocaine worth £1 million was recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant at Ferrier Gardens in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Henderson, 31, was arrested in connection with the recovery and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Henderson, whose address was given as Aberdeen, faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time

A sheriff has given an Inverness man who was caught downloading indecent images of children on two different occasions more time to get treatment on a special programme for sex offenders.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence on Jake Driver but said the 21-year-old was “either stupid or determined” after he continued to access the illegal material even after he’d been arrested by police.

Solicitor advocate Clare Russell argued her client needed more time to overcome his problems.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that officers from the National Child Abuse Investigation unit raided a Wester Ross house and found indecent images of children on Driver’s phone.

Five appear in court after Fraserburgh drugs bust

Five people appeared in court today in connection with an £11,500 drug seizure in Fraserburgh.

Police raided a property on Queen Mary Street on Tuesday and discovered heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of £11,500.

Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Officers executed a search warrant on a property on Queen Mary Street. Image: Google Maps.

Walter Tocher, 49, Wendy Tocher, 45, both of Aberdeenshire, Tjay Davidson, 22, of North Shields, Carl Clark, 34, and Connor Richards, 23, both of Wallsend, North Tyneside, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court this afternoon.

All were charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Teen raced through Union Square on motorbike with a knife

An armed teen who raced through Union Square on a motorbike has been ordered to carry out 190 hours of unpaid work.

Tyler Houston, 19, sped through the shopping centre earlier this year after security staff were alerted from CCTV footage.

A view of the first floor of Union Square with Christmas lights up
Tyler Houston tore through Union Square on a motorbike.

The teen was seen tearing through the main mall at around 8pm on an unregistered electric motorcycle, swerving past shoppers as he made his way from one end of the shops to the other.

Fiscal depute Seam Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on February 28 and when police eventually caught up with Houston on Guild Street he was carrying a 10-inch kitchen knife and stated: “It was me”.

Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh

Three people have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in Fraserburgh.

The 49-year-old was found injured on Gallowhill Road around 8am on Monday before he was taken to hospital.

Police at the scene where a man was injured in Fraserburgh.
An injured man was taken to hospital following the alleged incident on Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh, on Monday. Image: DC Thomson

On Wednesday, three men appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Andrzej Iwanski, 36, Daniel Salamon, 37, and 48-year-old Arkadiusz Wypych all face charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, as well as attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Aberdeen student told to pay £300 to cyclist he knocked down in Garioch

An Aberdeen University student has been ordered to pay a cyclist £300 compensation after admitting knocking him over near Inverurie last year.

The cyclist suffered a broken pelvis when Kian McCredie clipped the rear wheel of his bike on a blind bend near Chapel of Garioch.

The 20-year-old business management student appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the charge of careless driving on June 22, 2022.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court McCredie, from Stuartfield, had been driving his red Vauxhall Corsa southbound on the single-track road between Chapel of Garioch and the Bennachie Centre at around 11.25am.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee

A violent, convicted sex offender was today warned he faced a lengthy jail sentence after carrying out a series of rapes against vulnerable women in Aberdeen and Dundee.

James Henderson raped his first victim in 2008 and continued to carry out sex attacks until 2021.

James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson

Henderson, 45, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of three offences of rape and a further attempted rape.

A judge told him: “You have been convicted of a series of rapes against women who were all, to a greater or lesser extent, vulnerable.”

Swerving Inverness driver came within inches of mum and son

A careless driver swerved across the road and came within “inches” of a mother and son on the pavement, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Alexander McMillan, 72, was looking “straight at” the pair – who he admitted he didn’t get on with – as he swerved his Vauxhall Astra across the road.

The pensioner had denied the charge of careless driving but was convicted following a trial.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Stuart Coleman, the 57-year-old mother told the court that she had been out walking with her grown-up son when they spotted McMillan driving along St Ninian Drive, Inverness, in the opposite direction.

Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban

A repeat drink-driver pulled over an hour after downing a can of Dragon Soop has been banned from the road for three years.

Callum Calder-Hamilton was given a 20-month roads ban in March last year after committing a previous drink-driving offence.

Callum Calder-Hamilton, a repeat drink-driver who drank Dragon Soop (also pictured) before driving
Callum Calder-Hamilton drank a can of Dragon Soop. Image: Facebook

The 25-year-old completed a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course and saw his ban reduced – but it seems it hadn’t taught him about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after consuming the high-alcohol energy drink.

He was stopped by police again last month and found more than double the legal limit.

Sex offender told woman he’d ‘like to get her into bed’ and grabbed her breast

A sex offender told a woman he would like to “get her into bed” before sexually assaulting her.

David Duncan made the comment before reaching out and grabbing the woman’s left breast.

David Duncan admitted sexual assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

The court heard that Duncan had a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

The 61-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on August 13 of this year at The Glebe, a residential home in Kingussie.

Drunk found under bush verbally abused and assaulted police

A drunk who was found lying under a hedge spat at and then assaulted police officers who were trying to help.

Kyle Miller, from Aberdeen, had been at a party in Buckie but for reasons unknown to him he ended up under shrubs in the garden.

Kyle Miller outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

But when police tried to assist the 24-year-old, things turned “nasty”.

Miller, of Great Northern Road, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, two of assault and one of resisting arrest.

Former Aberdeen advocate guilty of historic sex assaults on two boys

A former advocate has been found guilty of indecently assaulting two schoolboys more than 20 years ago.

Mark Strachan, 64, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two charges of sexually touching the teenage brothers between 1999 and 2001 at two addresses in the city.

Former advocate Mark Strachan was found guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting two teenage boys. Image: DC Thomson.

A jury of eight men and seven women took almost four hours to find him guilty by majority verdict on both charges.

Strachan – who the Press and Journal can now reveal wrote a legal textbook on the topic of sexual offending in 2015 – was described as a “man of power” who carried out “insidious abuse” upon the two boys.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

More from News

Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead…
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub
Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark poses with his trophy after winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
‘It’s the sweetest one’ – Nicolai Hojgaard hails DP World Tour Championship win
A policeman walks in front of a bus which went off the road near the town of Dobrich, Bulgaria (Bulgarian News Agency via AP)
Gales and heavy rain cause two deaths and disruption in Bulgaria
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by Ajex at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ceremony at Cenotaph commemorates Jewish servicemen and women
Under the Surface searching on the banks of the River Don.
Strong currents in River Don hamper search for Hazel Nairn
Floral tributes laid at the gate of murder victim Kiesha Donaghy.
'Find Kiesha's killer': Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum
Firefighters attending to the house fire in Lower Hall Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Montrose
Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, smiles after being crowned Miss Universe (Moises Castillo/AP)
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown