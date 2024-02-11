Repairs to closed Falconer Museum and Clavie King’s proposed transformation of former funeral home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repairs to closed Falconer Museum and Clavie King’s proposed transformation of former funeral home

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Falconer Museum.
Falconer Museum.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

We have Clavie King Dan Ralph’s plans to transform a former funeral resting home into a stunning Burghead home and approval for Keith Builders Merchants’ transformation of former carrot factory in Forres.

But first, repair work is proposed at the closed Falconer Museum in Forres. And we revealed how talks are ongoing to look at reopening the museum.

SUBMITTED: Falconer Museum repairs

The Falconer Museum.

In 2019, Falconer Museum in Forres fell victim to Moray Council budget cuts.

It was shut down as the local authority looked to slash about £10 million.

The five-star attraction, which first opened its doors in the 1870s, is home to an array of items including the nationally important collection of naturalist Hugh Falconer – who was a contemporary of Charles Darwin.

Our coverage of Falconer Museum.

In recent years, campaigners have accused Moray Council of overlooking the culture value of the museum on Tolbooth Street.

In 2021, we exclusively revealed the local authority had spend more than £15,000 on bills since its closure.

What is the repair work proposed?

The existing roof window at Falconer Museum in Forres.

The council wants to install a larger roof access window to replace an existing one at the museum.

A spokeswoman said the work would create a safer and more manageable roof access point for maintenance in the interest of conserving the listed building for future generations.

Could the Falconer Museum be reopened?

Falconer Museum in Forres.

In previous years, council officials have stressed they intended to find an alternative model for the Falconer Museum, however were focused on coronavirus related business support.

Now it has emerged the idea of creating a heritage quarter and establishing a new opening model for the Falconer Museum is being considered.

Work is taking place behind the scenes to provide an overview of the collection to support fundraising for a business plan and feasibility study.

This is part of the Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme’s development phase.

The project aims to use the historic environment as the catalyst to increase sense of place and understanding of the local area, bringing social and economic benefits to Forres.

SUBMITTED: From funeral home to stunning residential  home

Clavie King, Dan Ralph pictured.

Since 1988, Dan Ralph, a joiner and undertaker has been the Clavie King.

He is in charge of organising the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead which continues to be a popular tradition every year.

This year’s Burning of the Clavie in Burghead.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What’s his plan?

The property on 3 Brander Street in Burghead.

Mr Ralph wants to transform the former funeral resting home on 3 Brander Street in Burghead into a home.

It used to be a base for his business Daniel Ralph Funeral Directors.

Drawing of the proposed transformation. Image: GG Graphics Ltd

On the ground floor, a living and dining area, kitchen and shower room is proposed.

Meanwhile, there will be two double bedrooms upstairs.

GG Graphics Ltd is representing him in the proposals.

See floor plans:

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.

 

See drawing impressions:

One of the bedrooms.  Image: GG Graphics Ltd
Bathroom. Image: GG Graphics Ltd
Drawing of the landing area. Image: GG Graphics Ltd

APPROVED: New purpose for carrot processing factory

13 Greshop Road in Forres.

Last June, we revealed Keith Builders Merchants’ plans to transform a former carrot processing factory into a company base.

This building at 13 Greshop Road in Forres, previously a vegetable processing and packing factory, was built in 2004.

Jeff Smith, right, with Kevin Mitchell at Keith Builders Merchants

Around eight months on, planning chiefs have approved the proposals.

The new base will have a kitchen and bathroom showroom, offices, trade counter and staff facilities.

Meanwhile, an existing fitness studio located within the northeast corner of the building will be retained.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited has been representing the firm throughout the planning process.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

