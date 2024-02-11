Repairs to closed Falconer Museum and Clavie King’s proposed transformation of former funeral home

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

We have Clavie King Dan Ralph’s plans to transform a former funeral resting home into a stunning Burghead home and approval for Keith Builders Merchants’ transformation of former carrot factory in Forres.

But first, repair work is proposed at the closed Falconer Museum in Forres. And we revealed how talks are ongoing to look at reopening the museum.

SUBMITTED: Falconer Museum repairs

In 2019, Falconer Museum in Forres fell victim to Moray Council budget cuts.

It was shut down as the local authority looked to slash about £10 million.

The five-star attraction, which first opened its doors in the 1870s, is home to an array of items including the nationally important collection of naturalist Hugh Falconer – who was a contemporary of Charles Darwin.

In recent years, campaigners have accused Moray Council of overlooking the culture value of the museum on Tolbooth Street.

In 2021, we exclusively revealed the local authority had spend more than £15,000 on bills since its closure.

What is the repair work proposed?

The council wants to install a larger roof access window to replace an existing one at the museum.

A spokeswoman said the work would create a safer and more manageable roof access point for maintenance in the interest of conserving the listed building for future generations.

Could the Falconer Museum be reopened?

In previous years, council officials have stressed they intended to find an alternative model for the Falconer Museum, however were focused on coronavirus related business support.

Now it has emerged the idea of creating a heritage quarter and establishing a new opening model for the Falconer Museum is being considered.

Work is taking place behind the scenes to provide an overview of the collection to support fundraising for a business plan and feasibility study.

This is part of the Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme’s development phase.

The project aims to use the historic environment as the catalyst to increase sense of place and understanding of the local area, bringing social and economic benefits to Forres.

SUBMITTED: From funeral home to stunning residential home

Since 1988, Dan Ralph, a joiner and undertaker has been the Clavie King.

He is in charge of organising the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead which continues to be a popular tradition every year.

What’s his plan?

Mr Ralph wants to transform the former funeral resting home on 3 Brander Street in Burghead into a home.

It used to be a base for his business Daniel Ralph Funeral Directors.

On the ground floor, a living and dining area, kitchen and shower room is proposed.

Meanwhile, there will be two double bedrooms upstairs.

GG Graphics Ltd is representing him in the proposals.

See floor plans:

See drawing impressions:

APPROVED: New purpose for carrot processing factory

Last June, we revealed Keith Builders Merchants’ plans to transform a former carrot processing factory into a company base.

This building at 13 Greshop Road in Forres, previously a vegetable processing and packing factory, was built in 2004.

Around eight months on, planning chiefs have approved the proposals.

The new base will have a kitchen and bathroom showroom, offices, trade counter and staff facilities.

Meanwhile, an existing fitness studio located within the northeast corner of the building will be retained.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited has been representing the firm throughout the planning process.

