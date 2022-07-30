Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes insists winning mentality vital for rebuilt squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes approaches every game with a drive to win – whether away to Celtic or a five-a-side training game.

Hayes is going to Celtic on Sunday with only one target: three points.

The 35-year-old accepts Aberdeen supporters will rightly demand the same attitude and target against the champions.

For Hayes, a winning mindset is fundamental and he aims to help instill it into the emerging young talent at Pittodrie.

Hayes hates any notion of games against Celtic and Rangers being a ‘free-hit’ for Premiership clubs.

He insists there are no free-hits at Aberdeen as the pressure is on to win every game.

Hayes said: “I play to win every single game.

“In training, in five a side, seven a side – I play to win.

“Personally I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

“If that can rub off on younger players, it is important to have that mentality.

“You try to win everything you do – whether that is a run, small sided games or a cup final, you must want to win.

“It is a good mentality to have.

“Aberdeen fans expect to win every single game, I know that.

“I think that players that come here need to know that.

“I know they (supporters) are realistic and know that won’t always happen.

“But if you go into the game with the mindset that people expect us to win and you must try to win, then hopefully you will win.”

Hayes hates ‘free hit’ mentality

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has overhauled the squad with nine new signings during an extensive summer rebuild.

So far the Reds board have splashed out almost £1.5 million in transfer fees and Goodwin confirmed he still aims to sign at least two more players.

Aberdeen are a team in transition and it will be a completely changed starting XI at Parkhead on Sunday to the one who flopped last season.

"I hate that mentality. "I don't like it. If it is a free hit why turn up atall. "It is 90 minutes for Aberdeen football club to go and win a game." Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes

For some Premiership clubs, there can be a perception an away clash at Celtic or Rangers is a “free hit”. Games in which nothing is really expected.

Not at Aberdeen.

Hayes said: “I’m not berating anyone else, but I hate that mentality.

“I don’t like it. If it is a free hit, why turn up at all?

“It is 90 minutes for Aberdeen football club to go and win a game. Or at least give your best to try to win a game.

“I have never believed in that ‘free hit’ mentality to be honest.”

Not fazed by title celebration party

Champions Celtic will unfurl the Premiership title flag prior to the kick-off against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Parkhead is a sell-out for the title celebrations.

Hayes has experienced the title party on the opening day of the season, having won the Premiership three times while at Celtic.

He said: “I have been on both sides, but it is just another game.

“The game kicks off, the flags away and I don’t think any player from either team will think about that.

“It is an occasion, but as soon as the whistle goes it is just another 90 minutes of football.”

New signings have gelled quickly

The addition of Callum Roberts and Hayden Coulson this week took Aberdeen’s summer signing spree up to nine players.

Winger Roberts was secured on a three-year deal for £100,000 from National League Notts County.

Left-back Coulson arrived on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Hayes admits he has been surprised at how quickly the new signings have clicked.

Aberdeen topped their Premier Sports Cup group with four wins from four.

Hayes said: “I think the team have settled in really quickly together.

“It has surprised me that amount of players have gelled so quickly.

“Straight away players coming in and after a couple of days we are taking the mickey out of each other.

“It is good to see.

“We went to Spain for a week for a pre-season trip and everyone was running together.

“It was hard work, but helped bond and set an atmosphere in the changing room that has continued.

“We have added three or four players since and everyone seems to have integrated really well.”

Time needed to fully assess rebuild

Hayes insists an effective assessment of the rebuilt Aberdeen squad cannot be made immediately after the Celtic match, regardless of the result – win, lose or draw.

The Republic of Ireland international believes more time will be needed to fully gauge the Reds.

On assessing the rebuild, he said: “Not necessarily on Sunday.

“If you look at it at the end of August, middle of September after six to eight games, then you can start to see how maybe your season is going to be defined.

“Without being disrespectful to the cup opposition, you are going from part-time clubs to playing away at the champions.

“There is no bigger gap, but it is a good challenge and one that personally I look forward to.

“A game at a full stadium on a nice pitch is something I always look forward to.

“And I’m sure the new signings will be enthusiastic about it, too.”