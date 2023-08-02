Scottish Championship preview: How Caley Thistle and their rivals are shaping up

Caley Thistle are aiming to finally climb back to the top-flight of Scottish football for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s home fixture against last term’s Championship runners-up Queen’s Park is the first of 36 regular matches which boss Billy Dodds will hope leads to promotion.

Championship winners Dundee have been replaced by their city rivals Dundee United, led by ex-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who has had a tough opening period in charge at Tannadice.

Viaplay Cup losses against Spartans and Partick Thistle put them out of the tournament before they beat Falkirk and Peterhead, although it was too late by then.

Hamilton Accies and Cove Rangers were relegated in May and they have been replaced by League One winners Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians, who progressed via the play-offs.

What can we expect from the 10 Championship teams ahead of the weekend? After 2022/23 went down to the very final night to decide most of the places, maybe expect the unexpected.

Airdrieonians

The Diamonds are fronted by Rhys McCabe, who at 31, is the SPFL’s youngest boss. He plays too, as a central midfielder.

Against all the odds, third-placed League One Airdrie made it through the play-offs, smashing Falkirk 7-3 on aggregate and beating Hamilton on penalties at the end of pulsating two ties.

As we saw in their winning visit to Inverness last week in the Viaplay Cup, the North Lanarkshire team are not here to make up the numbers.

Former Caley Jags striker Nikolay Todorov joined in June from Dunfermline, while midfielders Dean McMaster and Elliot Dunlop arrived from St Mirren.

Hibs attacking midfielder Josh O’Connor is perhaps the pick of their loanees. He’s already hit the net, with the winning spot-kick against Bonnyrigg at the weekend.

Arbroath

After pushing Kilmarnock all the way for the title in 2022, Arbroath were in a fight for their lives for much of last season.

The highest-ranked part-time club in Scotland are proud to be part of the second-tier, but vastly experienced manager Dick Campbell won’t fancy a second successive battle for survival.

Veteran hitman Bobby Linn bid the Angus club an emotional farewell as he joined Lochee United, but Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh and Forfar Athletic midfielder Craig Slater are two of the many newcomers.

Overall, Campbell has added more energy to his player pool and they will seek to bank early points to show they’re back with punch, despite being tipped for the drop.

Ayr United

The Honest Men’s last-day victory at Inverness in May saw them pip ICT to secure a promotion play-off berth and runners-up spot on goal difference.

However, Lee Bullen’s team – led by talisman Dipo Akinyemi, who has moved to York City – could not get past Partick Thistle as the free-scoring Jags thumped them 8-0 on aggregate.

The signing of Aiden McGeady was a headline-grabber this month, with the 37-year-old former Celtic and Sunderland midfielder brought in to provide firepower.

Forwards Francis Amartey (from Aldershot Town), Jamie Murphy (from St Johnstone) and Ahkeem Rose (Weymouth) will all seek to make up for 24-goal Akinyemi’s exit.

So, while Somerset Park is in the midst of a rebuild job, Bullen his reshaping his squad for a fresh promotion push.

Dundee United

Relegated Dundee United will have pressure on them from the start following their swift exit from the Viaplay Cup.

Goodwin has, however, been backed by his board and if they are to come out on top, the capture of former Motherwell striker Louis Moult will be seen as crucial.

Don’t underestimate the importance of midfielder Liam Grimshaw from Morton, while Ross Docherty from Partick Thistle is another performer who knows his way around this division.

A problem area for United in recent times has been between the sticks, but Luton Town loanee Jack Walton has been already been given the number one jersey, while defender Oliver Denham, on loan from Cardiff City, will aim to add further back-line resistance.

Dunfermline Athletic

League One champions Dunfermline will be a team to watch, under the management of former Dundee boss James McPake.

They haven’t been the most active club during the window, but the additions of former Rangers and St Johnstone striker Michael O’Halloran, Rangers midfielder Kane Ritchie-Hosler on a permanent move from a loan deal, and Dundee defender Sam Fisher look to be wise picks.

McPake has also brought in Celtic defender Ewan Otoo, who was a key figure last term when on loan from the Scottish champions.

There is a quiet air of confidence around Fife clubs Dunfermline and Raith Rovers and the Pars will hope their winning habit from league term will transmit to Championship level after just one year back down at the third level of the SPFL.

Greenock Morton

Former Caley Thistle midfielder Dougie Imrie’s Greenock outfit only missed out on the promotion play-offs on goal difference last season.

With one of the lowest budgets in the division, the Ton perhaps won’t be expected to better fifth place, but they are tough nuts to crack and attractive to watch on their day, especially at Cappielow.

They gave Ross County a run for their money in a 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat this month, with ex-Rangers and ICT defender Kirk Broadfoot brought to offer key experience.

Winger Steven Boyd, freed by Inverness, also moved to Morton, while Killie defender Calum Waters made his loan deal a permanent one.

Watch out for 21-year-old forward Jack Bearne, who comes in from Liverpool, seeking to show what he can do in Scotland after time with Kidderminster Harriers.

Inverness CT

To say an injury-ravaged campaign didn’t help Caley Thistle’s promotion cause in 2022/23 would be an understatement.

With as many as 12 players sidelined some weeks, it took into the New Year for Billy Dodds to have decent numbers to select from.

A final-night loss against Ayr cost them a place in the play-offs as they finished sixth.

Helped by Queen’s Park’s expulsion, they made the best of their second chance in the Scottish Cup, going all the way to the final at Hampden where they lost out 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic.

New deals for manager Dodds and striker Billy Mckay are the cornerstone from which to build, despite the departure of defender Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock, midfielder Scott Allardice to Ross County and loanees Jay Henderson and Dan MacKay.

Right-back Jake Davidson from Queen’s Park looks assured in his early days, with midfield duo Charlie Gilmour (from St Johnstone) and Luis Longstaff (from Cove Rangers) sure to grasp their chances.

The signing of 19-year-old striker Adam Brooks from Celtic might well turn out to be a shrewd piece of business as he seeks to step up from scoring goals for the Hoops’ B side in the Lowland League.

And English forward Harry Lodovica aims to hit the mark in Scotland after impressing enough to win a one-year deal.

Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle had one foot in the Premiership in June and they will still be wondering how they blew a three-goal aggregate lead inside the last 20 minutes at Ross County in the play-off final.

Financial woes behind the scenes have also not helped matters, and the likes of Ross Docherty, Kyle Turner and Cammy Smith have left Firhill.

Manager Kris Doolan, in his first such role, impressed many with the way his team came through the play-offs only to be pipped at the post.

He’s made experienced striker Brian Graham his captain and signed defender Wasiri Williams from Swansea City and forward Scott Robinson from Kilmarnock as well as securing loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson and forward Tomi Adeloye on loan from Swansea City.

If Doolan can take Thistle into the top-four again, given the backdrop, it would be quite a feat. Don’t rule it out.

Queen’s Park

Head coach Owen Coyle has been replaced by Dutchman Robin Veldman from Anderlecht, however there’s still a sense of thinking big for the former amateurs from Lesser Hampden.

The Spiders will be allowed to use the main national stadium on occasions, but the smaller venue will play host to what they hope will be a team geared up for a promotion charge.

They fell short last season – but only because rampant Partick beat them 8-3 over their two play-off ties at the end of a gruelling campaign. The loss of main striker Simon Murray on January deadline day didn’t help their title push – with Dundee denying them top spot on the closing night of drama.

Rangers keeper Sam Kane has signed up, along with forward Ruiri Paton from Queen of the South, as has Livingston frontman Rocco Hickey-Fugaccia, Brighton midfielder Jack Spong and Southampton duo, defender Will Tizzard and middle man Jack Turner.

Raith Rovers

Last term’s seventh-placed finishers are mentioned in certain quarters of being at least play-off contenders.

Backed by a new ownership consortium, including Kelty Hearts businessmen Dean McKenzie and Andrew Barrowman, investment has been made to support head coach Ian Murray.

Ex-Ross County captain Keith Watson and another former Staggies star Josh Mullin won the Championship in Dingwall, so will be key additions, as should Hibs keeper Kevin Dabrowski, Hearts midfielder Scott McGill and forwards Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith, who signed from Livingston and Airdrieonians.

What the bookies say…

Online bookmaker mcbookie.com has the latest odds for the Championship as follows: Dundee United 11/8, Partick Thistle 5/1, Raith Rovers 6/1, Queen’s Park 15/2, Dunfermline Athletic 10/1, Inverness CT 12/1, Ayr United and Morton 16/1, Airdrieonians 25/1, and Arbroath 33/1.