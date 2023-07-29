Caley Thistle will click into gear, insists defender Cammy Harper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle will click into gear, insists defender Cammy Harper

Inverness are out of the Viaplay Cup, but finish their group games at Dundee on Sunday ahead of the Championship kick-off next week.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper. Image: Jasperimage
Cammy Harper is sure Caley Thistle will kick off the new Championship season with plenty of promise – despite their early exit from the Viaplay Cup.

Inverness cannot reach the second round and will travel to Premiership Dundee on Sunday for a group game which only matters to the hosts, who are looking to qualify most likely behind perfect-starters Airdrieonians.

Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at home to Championship foes Airdrie wiped out any chance of ICT getting out of the section, after they had already slipped to a 2-1 loss at League Two Dumbarton. 

Manager Billy Dodds highlighted individual mistakes which have been seized upon by opponents, especially against the Diamonds.

Defender Harper remains confident the team will get better, with their league opener against Queen’s Park set for next Saturday.

He said: “The gaffer said this cup would almost be like a pre-season, building towards our first league game against Queen’s Park.

“There probably isn’t a better game to end on than Dundee in our group.

“We would have liked to have qualified, but we also understand this was also like pre-season for us.

Cammy Harper gets in ahead of Airdrie’s Kyan Gunn. Image: SNS.

“It will be a good test for us, which is the most important thing.

“Any time we play Dundee away, it’s always a busy game for us.

“They have made quite a few signings and they have a new manager (Tony Docherty), so they will have that buzz.

“We just need to cut out the individual mistakes that are killing us. If that happens, we will have a well-rounded, strong performance. Other parts of our game have been good.”

Harper hails ICT’s attacking options

With the additions of Luis Longstaff and Adam Brooks, ICT look extra sharp up top, alongside Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels.

Harper said: “We have a lot of attacking options, probably more than we have had in the last couple of years.

“Scoring goals can put us in good stead.

“Personally, defensively and as a team, we just need to be switched on mentally. I’d say it’s just a bit of fine-tuning, cutting out little things and you will really see us progress.”

New arrivals gelling at Inverness

Right-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour are the other new signings, while forward Harry Lodovica looks set to become the fifth new recruit.

Harper, 21, already sees signs of it all coming together at Caley Thistle for the new league season.

He said: “It’s still early days, so the new boys will take a wee bit more time before they are fully integrated.

“But they are settling in well. It’s slightly younger boys this year and that can only be promising for us. They have good qualities, and they are good players.

“They will help us as the season goes on.”

Premiership return is top target

Inverness-born Harper was in the stands as a fan as ICT were riding high in the Premiership before winning the 2015 Scottish Cup.

And he is focused on helping the club get back to the top-flight by driving the team towards promotion in 2024.

He added: “I want to get Inverness promoted back to the top division.

“I’m from here and it’s always in the back of my mind.

“When I watched Caley Thistle when I was younger, they were third in the Premiership and got into the Europa League.

“I want to get this club back there and hopefully we can do that this season.”

Harper is on hand for Nicolson

Harper’s rival for the left-back position this month has been 19-year-old Lewis Nicolson.

However, the young talent suffered a knee injury against Airdrie and awaits scan news from the hospital.

Harper will take that role against Dundee this weekend, but aims to support Nicolson – who has previously battled back from injuring his other knee.

Caley Jags full-back Lewis Nicolson awaits news on his injured knee. Image: SNS.

Harper said: “I am gutted for Lewis. I know how much effort he puts in every day.

“He’s done one of his knees before – touch wood it’s not as bad this time, but the only positive is it’s his other knee.

“I speak to Lewis quite a lot, we went to the same high school. He asks me little questions here and there and I try to help, as any older player does – even though I’m only a couple of years older.

“I told him I’ll be there if he ever needs anything. It didn’t look a nice one.”

