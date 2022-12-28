The 21 best restaurants, cafes and bars which opened in Aberdeen in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 21 best restaurants, cafes and bars which opened in Aberdeen in 2022

By Andy Morton
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 3:11 pm
A lot of restaurants opened in Aberdeen in 2022, including Seoul on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A lot of restaurants opened in Aberdeen in 2022, including Seoul on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There are few better testaments to the hardiness of Aberdeen’s hospitality industry than this: in the midst of unprecedented challenges, this year restaurants and cafes were still opening.

And, as you can see from our list of new businesses, it wasn’t just a few.

Dozens of places flung open their doors for the first time, including some heavy hitters that continue to add sheen to the city’s food scene.

To help you keep up to date with the newest venues in town, we have catalogued some of the best and most notable of the year.

If you haven’t been to them already, we suggest you start booking your reservations now.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Opening its doors in June, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish has been a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s food and drink scene.

Respected chef Kevin Dalgleish opened the venue to huge success and has been booked out since opening.

Crab and shrimp toast. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Local food and drink play a key part in this restaurant’s offering and it is also one of the only venues to boast a fish course section on its menus.

P&J Team picks: You have to order the langoustine lasagne from the fish course. The monkfish and beef mains are also a must. Go for something with citrus for dessert. Read Julia’s review here. Society also recommends the crab and shrimp toast.

Address: 1 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

Inside Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, which is a new dining spot in Aberdeen.

Six by Nico

With restaurants dotted up and down the country we knew it wouldn’t be long until Six by Nico made its way to Aberdeen.

Menus to date have already included the chipper – which was renamed to suit Aberdeen audiences – a Thai menu and a circus-themed offering. The latest menu to hit the city is a taste of Greece.

The deep fried Mars Bar dish from The Chipper menu.

It opened in April and the concept sees the menu change every six weeks. The eatery is based within the former Topolabamba building.

P&J Team picks: The snacks always turn out to be good, so invest in those.

Address: 367 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

Inside Six by Nico in Aberdeen.

itsu

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square welcomed its latest foodie addition, itsu, back in June. Since opening locals have been flocking to the chain eatery which specialises in sushi and Asian cuisine.

We paid a visit just as it opened to try out some of the dishes, and you can watch how we got on, here.

P&J Team picks: The spicy tuna dragon roll is a must and be sure to get the chocolate mochi.

Address: Guild Street, Union Street, First Level Mall, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Itsu opened to the public in June.

Fat Batch

Young entrepreneur Eve Smith took her home baking business to the next level by opening her first bakery, Fat Batch, in June.

Specialising in making some of the biggest brookies, cookies and cookie pies in the city, Eve has built up a strong following of loyal customers on Instagram who help sell out her bakes every day she’s open.

If you haven’t had one of Eve’s bakes, we can’t recommend them enough.

P&J Team picks: Don’t just buy one flavour, buy a few. The ones with caramel are extra gooey so we’d recommend one of those.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

Eve Smith shows off one of her bakes in her new premises.
Eve Smith with one of her brookies at her business, Fat Batch on Elmbank Terrace.

Maggie’s Grill (second location)

As if we aren’t spoiled enough by having Maggie’s Grill in the city, owners Sebastian Lord and Richard Parfitt opened their second unit at Aberdeen’s Marischal Square in July.

The smoked meat and soul food enthusiasts brought southern food to Holburn Street in 2014 and have since grown their restaurant to be one of the most popular in Aberdeen.

P&J Team picks: If you pay a visit be sure to order the St Louis ribs, southern fried chicken burgers or any of their smoked meats. The spicy corruption glaze is a must with the southern fried chicken tenders.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Sebastian Lord and Richard Parfitt celebrate the soft launch of Maggie’s Grill in Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

The Hungry Beast

North-east chef Graham Mitchell is now on a mission to bring his mouth-watering food to the masses. Not only is he trying to open his first restaurant in Rosemount, but he recently launched his first food truck in July at Beach Boulevard.

From drool-worthy burgers to loaded fries, The Hungry Beast isn’t just your regular burger van.

P&J Team picks: You can’t not try The Hungry Beast beef burger with onions, streaky bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce for £7. The loaded fries are also a must – any flavour will do.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN

Graham Mitchell outside his food truck, The Hungry Beast at Aberdeen Beach.

Olive Alexanders

This delicatessen meets bistro opened its doors in Golden Square in July. Owned by Emily Hailstones and Hayley Fisher, the duo launched their first premises, Barbelow, in the same building downstairs in March.

You’ll find all sorts of deliciousness at Olive Alexanders including small plates, lobster rolls, meaty pastrami bagels and more. Plus, don’t forget to pick up some brilliant wines, cheese and local produce from their deli section – there’s something to suit all tastes.

P&J Team picks: If they have lobster rolls on, grab one. The chicken wings are good as are their sandwiches. They made their own bagels in house so get some to take home.

Address: 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

Co-owner Emily Hailstones inside Olive Alexanders.

Cafe Confidence

Opening her first cafe in Cove, Aberdeen this July, Gaynor Barrie is no stranger to food.

She’s the mastermind behind the popular street food truck, Cafe on the Kerb, which was launched in June 2021.

If you’re a fan of cafe culture then this is the place for you…

P&J Team picks: Don’t leave without a cupcake or cookie pie.

Address: Loirston Avenue, Cove Bay, Aberdeen AB12 3HE

Gaynor Barrie has opened her new venue Cafe Confidence in Cove.

Vegan Bay Baker

Steve Buchan has been running his Vegan Bay Baker business for years now, but has just recently opened his second shop in the north-east.

His first, which is based in Peterhead, was launched to huge demand, and Aberdeen is slowly picking up with many a queue seen at the Castlegate premises.

If you’re a fan of baked goods, plus butteries, bread and more, this is the place for you.

P&J Team picks: You must try the doughnuts and yum yums.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BB

Delicious bakes from the Vegan Bay Baker in Aberdeen all lined up.

Tucan

Opening earlier this month, Tucan’s offering is focused on South American cuisine.

Located on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place it is one of the city’s latest openings. On the menu, you’ll find Latin-inspired dishes as well as a nod to Scottish ones, too.

Sam Dagostim, alongside business partners Marcia Ramirez and Adam Marnoch, are the trio behind the business and the restaurant is open from 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Monday.

P&J Team picks: Get any of the basket empanadas or the arepas with some salsa on the side.

Address: 231 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2XX

Left to right, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez outside Tucan.

Seoul

If you’re in the mood for Japanese and Korean food be sure to pay a visit to the newly opened Seoul.

Situated on Crown Street, you’ll find everything from sushi to dishes from the grill and barbecue. There are also hotpots that you can feast on and be sure to order a side of Korea’s world-famous kimchi.

Manager Vincent Ho’s top pick is the grilled Japanese eel with a soy-based sauce called unagi, which is on the menu for £13.90 including rice.

Be sure to check out their website as it is in both English and Chinese.

P&J Team picks: The Japanese dumplings, grilled ox tongue skewer and the seafood ramen are all a little different to other venues’ menus.

Address: 13 Crown Street, Aberdeen AB11 6HA

Manager Vincent Ho (left) with Owner Andy Chen inside Seoul in Aberdeen.

Mount coffee shop

The duo behind Mount – Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim – made the sensible decision to open across the road from the P&J office in Aberdeen.

This means we know all about the coffee and cake shop as it’s just way too tempting to drop in for a latte or cappuccino on the way to work.

Lauren and Jack have done an excellent job with Mount, and their expertly-made ‘proper’ coffee more than holds its own against what’s sold next door in Starbucks.

P&J Team picks: Any coffee. Mount uses beans from relatively new Aberdeen roaster Long Walk. It is good stuff and makes for a fantastic brew.

Address: 6 Upperkirkgate, AB10 1BA

Jack and Lauren at Mount coffee shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Graham Mitchell has an impressive CV, having worked as part of the teams at The Chester Hotel, Moonfish Cafe and The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel.

His restaurant – which has been some time in the making – is just as bold, adding another excellent option to Aberdeen’s fine dining scene.

The art deco-inspired interior is also magnificent. And a contrast to his Hungry Beast burger van on the beach (see above).

P&J Team picks: The parma-wrapped chicken ballotine goes down a treat.

Address: 137 Rosemount Pl, Aberdeen, AB25 2YH

Graham Mitchell at Tarragon in Rosemount. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Kirk View

A long-time inhabitant of Union Terrace, Kirk View changed location this year to take up space on Belmont Street.

But though the address is different, the excellent food remains, and Kirk View is still one of the best places in town for a great meal.

Address: 47 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Kirk View owner Rob Milne has a new vantage point. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Barbelow

A lot of work has gone into making Barbelow a reality, and it has added real heft to Aberdeen’s night life.

The cocktail and wine bar even includes a delicatessen, so you know the food is up to scratch.

The entrepreneurs behind Olive Alexanders, Hayley Fisher and Emily Hailstones, have opened Barbelow and are looking to bring something different to the city centre.

P&J Team picks: The Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita is a standout. Slightly spicy with a bit of a warming punch meets refreshing watermelon.

Address: 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

The food and drink team hit Barbelow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dos Amigos

This Justice Mill Lane restaurant aims to fill a gap in Aberdeen’s Mexican and Spanish options.

It does so with some great paella, burritos, fajitas and other Tex Mex and Iberian dishes.

“If you are looking for Spanish and Mexican food under one roof then we are the only place in the city,” owner Manoj Neupane says.

P&J Team picks: The patatas bravas always go down well, or why not order the pollo cremoso al pimenton, chicken in a creamy paprika sauce.

Address: 58-60 Justice Mill Ln, Aberdeen AB11 6EP

The patatas bravas at Dos Amigos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Beach Bar

There is a lot to distract you at the new Beach Bar. Axe throwing, crazy pool and other fun games.

The food is good, too, and will hold your attention for the duration of your stay. Or at least until an errant axe comes flying your way (we are of course joking; you will be perfectly safe).

P&J Team picks: If you survive the axe throwing, try a Beach Bar Burger – a classic beef burger with crispy chicken strips, bacon, cheese, barbecue pulled pork and onion rings.

Address: 1A Beach Esplanade, AB24 5NS

Watch out for that axe! Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Gidi Grill

Dundee is the home of Gidi Grill, but Aberdeen is the choice for the restaurants first foray out of Tayside.

And we are lucky to have it. Hearty African-inspired spicy food is the order of the day with big portions of chicken, ribs and wings on the menu.

Owner Mo Adeniyi even has his own range of sauces for you to try.

P&J Team picks: Jollof rice is a West African speciality, so it’s hard to look beyond this.

Address: 263 Union St, Aberdeen, AB10 1TL

The team at Gidi Grill, including Mo, far right. Image: Gidi Grill.

Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips

Mike’s Famous has been around for a long time.

This year, however, marked a big step for the chipper as it expanded out to a large premise just off the A96 near Blackburn.

Set behind floor-to-ceiling windows, the shop is bright and airy, with gleaming tiles and a neon sign proclaiming every day to be “fry-day”.

It also aims to compete with the fast-food chains – breakfast, coffees and other non-chipper delights are on the menu.

P&J Team picks: Fish and chips, of course! No matter what Mike is also dishing up, the classic remains king.

Address: Site 3C, Westpark Dr, Blackburn, AB21 0BU 

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips has expanded. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Resident  X

It took a long time to open, but Resident X is now serving up a selection of takeaway meals to Aberdeen.

There is also a great bar where customers can eat the food, and get top notch drinks.

Worth the wait.

P&J Team picks: Pick up some spicy chicken wings from Pluck, brought to you by the team behind the Victoria Bar & Lounge in Torry.

Address: Marischal Square, Broad St, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Resident X is finally open. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Gumblossom

Caramel crunchy brookie bars, Kinder Happy Hippo cookies, cookies and cream cookies, Biscoff and white chocolate brookies and Ferrero Rocher brownies are what you’ll find in Gumblossom.

Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson opened the shop this year after running a successful delivery bakery since 2019.

We can’t pretend this is health food, but even the strictest resolutions need wiggle room.

P&J Team picks: A rotating menu of cookies, brownies, cakes and brookies are on show here, so take your pick.

Address: 131 Rosemount Place , Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Gumblossom was opened by the Davidson sisters. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Beach Tree Cafe

We lost the much-loved Sanddollar Cafe from Aberdeen beach this year.

But it has been ably replaced by the Beach Tree Cafe, owned by Aberdonian Michelle Wilson.

Michelle promises business as usual for the city’s beachgoers.

P&J Team picks: The home-made sticky toffee pudding.

Address: 2 Beach Blvd, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

The Beach Tree Cafe is a new addition to Aberdeen beach. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson.

The Terrace

The new restaurant at His Majesty’s Theatre is part of a £675,000 redevelopment at the city landmark.

The Terrace offers a refined menu that has street food and comforting dishes at its heart.

Is a step away from the fine dining of its predecessor and brings something new and fresh, and colourful to Aberdeen’s pre-theatre dining scene.

P&J Team picks: Try a hand-made burger with beef sourced from local butcher McWilliam’s.

Address: Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1GL

The Terrace looks fantastic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Possible Aberdeen venues opening in 2023…

